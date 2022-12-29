Trump The Feminist? Advises Republicans To Soften Their Abortion Views or Risk Losing Future Elections

Donald Trump warned his fellow Republicans that they would not be able to win elections in the future if they did not amend their abortion beliefs. He encourages them to open their minds to three exceptions to abortion bans.

Trump The Feminist

Trump claims that one of the many reasons why so many Republicans lost in the midterms was because of their stances on abortion. He used Tudor Dixon and Doug Mastriano as examples of what happens if candidates take too hard of a stand against abortion.

Trump was once regarded as one of the most pro-life presidents in history. Now, however, it seems as though his views are changing, and he wants the Republican Party to follow suit.

“Now, I think a lot of Republicans didn't handle the abortion question properly. I think if you don't have the three exceptions, it's almost impossible in most parts of the country to win. If you don't have three exceptions—I said to a very nice man running for governor of Pennsylvania, ‘If you don't have the three exceptions, you can't win.' Same thing with Tudor. She didn't have the three exceptions. If you don't have the three exceptions, you're destined to doom.”

Both Dixon and Mastriano lost their races by more than ten percentage points. Both of their opponents vowed to protect abortion rights if they were elected. Trump said that the two Republican candidates were too strict in their stance on abortion.

Trump did amend that if the candidate truly doesn't believe in the exceptions, they “have to follow their heart.” He added, “But I don't think they're capable of being elected other than in certain areas.”

Three Exceptions

Trump believes the three exceptions to abortion that should be widely accepted by Republicans are rape, incest, and protecting the life of the mother. He claims that all candidates will lose their elections if they do not adhere to these exceptions.

He also alleges that if Republicans do not accept the exceptions, they are setting themselves up to fall into a trap set by Democrats. All of the things Trump is saying now is a stark contradiction to his actions while in office. He appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As a result, the Supreme Court was able to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year. This ruling left the states in charge of deciding whether or not they wanted to keep abortion legal. The decision made by the court gave Democrats the fuel they needed to bolster their midterm campaigns.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle wielded abortion as a campaigning tactic. Unfortunately, the emotional nature of the decision won more favor for the Democrats than anyone else when it came time to vote.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.