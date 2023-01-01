Is Trump’s Subpoena Celebration Too Soon? Some Believe So

by
donald trump shutterstock 14
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

The White House Select Committee decided to withdraw the subpoena for former president Donald Trump to testify over the January 6th Capitol protests. He quickly took to Truth Social, his social media account, to celebrate, but could it have been too much too soon? Twitter certainly thinks so.

@mmpadellan wanted to know if anyone thought there was enough evidence to indict Trump.

Apparently, there were definitely others who agreed, as his tweet had more than 2,000 retweets and 24K likes at the time of this writing.

@RonSuder is furious and thinks Trump is nothing but a seditious liar who deserves 20 years to start.

User @17Dish thinks Trump's list of offenses is never-ending.

@casillas_79 thinks the Department of Justice is doing more to protect Trump than to serve an indictment.

Not everyone thinks Trump is the one who needs the indictments.

User @Stochastic_Chad is thinking President Biden and others unnamed Congressional members are the guilty parties.

@kentess1959 is sure the DOJ is waiting and taking its sweet time to ensure a solid, airtight case against Trump.

While everyone debates Trump's guilt or innocence, Twitter also has something to say about President Biden and his son, Hunter.

@rodvanmechelen tweeted a post comparing Trump to the current sitting president and his son's obvious issues.

@jacobincambodia implored a higher power to make sure Trump sees an indictment.

While many on Twitter seem to agree that indictments need to be served, there's still some debate on who should receive them. There are plenty in the Trump camp who consider President Biden and his son, Hunter, to be crooks.

There's also a swath of the general public who very much want to see Trump held accountable for January 6th, among other issues that have been brought to light against the former president. Whether or not the DOJ will indict, however, remains to be seen.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Is Dr. Fauci A Hero? His “Working” Days Are Over