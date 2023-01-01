Is Trump’s Subpoena Celebration Too Soon? Some Believe So

The White House Select Committee decided to withdraw the subpoena for former president Donald Trump to testify over the January 6th Capitol protests. He quickly took to Truth Social, his social media account, to celebrate, but could it have been too much too soon? Twitter certainly thinks so.

@mmpadellan wanted to know if anyone thought there was enough evidence to indict Trump.

Who else agrees that there is more than enough evidence for indictments to rain down on trump? ✋ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 31, 2022

Apparently, there were definitely others who agreed, as his tweet had more than 2,000 retweets and 24K likes at the time of this writing.

@RonSuder is furious and thinks Trump is nothing but a seditious liar who deserves 20 years to start.

Rain down and drown Trump. He should serve a good 20 years on the sedition charge alone. Never have we had a president that was in the bed (s) of foreign governments (Russia and Saudi Arabia) the way he was. He lied to us about his taxes, Covid and numerous other things. — Ron Suder (@RonSuder) December 31, 2022

User @17Dish thinks Trump's list of offenses is never-ending.

The list of crimes just gets longer and longer and not one minute in jail I'm sick of it. — 17DISH (@17DISH) December 31, 2022

@casillas_79 thinks the Department of Justice is doing more to protect Trump than to serve an indictment.

It's been pouring for a long time but the doj keeps a huge umbrella over trump to protect him. Don't understand. — Edward Casillas (@casillas_79) December 31, 2022

Not everyone thinks Trump is the one who needs the indictments.

User @Stochastic_Chad is thinking President Biden and others unnamed Congressional members are the guilty parties.

There is literally zero evidence of any wrong doing on Trumps part.



There is an insane amount of evidence against the bidens and congressional members



Yes let the indictments rain — Stolen Valor (@Stochastic_Chad) December 31, 2022

@kentess1959 is sure the DOJ is waiting and taking its sweet time to ensure a solid, airtight case against Trump.

We had more than enough evidence to indict Trump years ago. However, I understand why this is taking a long time. The Justice Department has only one shot at this. They want to make this shot count. If they blow it, they will never indict him. — Kenneth Wells (@kentess1959) December 31, 2022

While everyone debates Trump's guilt or innocence, Twitter also has something to say about President Biden and his son, Hunter.

@rodvanmechelen tweeted a post comparing Trump to the current sitting president and his son's obvious issues.

We had more than enough evidence to indict Trump years ago. However, I understand why this is taking a long time. The Justice Department has only one shot at this. They want to make this shot count. If they blow it, they will never indict him. — Kenneth Wells (@kentess1959) December 31, 2022

@jacobincambodia implored a higher power to make sure Trump sees an indictment.

Please god let it happen. Would be the best 2023 beginning! — Jacob in Cambodia យ៉ាកុប (@jacobincambodia) December 31, 2022

While many on Twitter seem to agree that indictments need to be served, there's still some debate on who should receive them. There are plenty in the Trump camp who consider President Biden and his son, Hunter, to be crooks.

There's also a swath of the general public who very much want to see Trump held accountable for January 6th, among other issues that have been brought to light against the former president. Whether or not the DOJ will indict, however, remains to be seen.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.