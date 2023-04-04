Trump Surrenders and Turns Himself in for Arraignment

Donald Trump is anticipated to turn himself into authorities in Manhattan on Tuesday, marking his first appearance in court as a criminal defendant. Facing more than two dozen felony charges, this unprecedented situation will unfold before a nation that is already deeply divided.

An Unprecedented Event

Trump is predicted to arrive at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in the afternoon, where he will be arrested and fingerprinted. Despite this, there will be certain allowances made for the former president: He will not spend a prolonged period in custody prior to his court appearance, and it is unlikely that he will be handcuffed or have a mug shot taken.

The charges, which are the first ever against a former U.S. president, are related to a hush-money payment made to a pornographic film actress in the days preceding Trump’s election in 2016. The accusation is that Trump played a part in concealing the payment, even as he served as commander-in-chief.

Given concerns about potential protests and threats instigated by Trump’s supporters, the day’s events will be closely coordinated by the Secret Service, the New York City Police Department, court security, and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting an investigation into Trump for almost five years.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and the charges he is facing are likely to remain undisclosed until he appears in court for his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nitty Gritty

It is not a foregone conclusion that Trump will be found guilty of any crime. The case appears to depend largely on a unique interpretation of the law and on the evidence provided by Cohen, who has already pleaded guilty to several federal charges relating to the hush money scheme and to lying to Congress. Trump's legal team is likely to challenge Cohen's credibility, given that he broke ties with the former president after the scandal came to light in 2018.

Trump remains the focus of several other investigations that could lead to criminal charges. Federal authorities are looking into his behavior following the 2020 presidential election, as well as his handling of classified materials. In Georgia, a prosecutor is conducting an inquiry into Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election results.

Trump has consistently denied any sexual relationship with Daniels and has aggressively criticized Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who is both Black and a Democrat, in language that has been labeled threatening and even racist. He has also urged his supporters to demonstrate against his arrest, with some claiming he is echoing the rhetoric he employed in the lead-up to the violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Throughout his long career, Trump has been dogged by accusations of criminal misconduct. He first became the target of a criminal investigation in New York City in the late 1970s, a situation that established a pattern for his interactions with prosecutors over the ensuing decades.

Back on Home Turf

The legal matter in question has been initiated in the city where Donald Trump established his reputation as a prominent businessman, tabloid personality, and reality TV star. It concerns a payment of $130,000 made by Trump's “fixer,” Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election. The purpose of the payment, which Cohen claims was made under Trump's instructions, was to ensure Daniels would not disclose details of a sexual encounter with Trump.

The conclusion of a months-long saga will occur when Trump surrenders himself to authorities. Initially, the focus was on whether he would face charges, but attention later shifted to how he would react. Trump has oscillated between anxiety and bravado regarding the possibility of being arrested, while his associates have utilized the indictment to boost fundraising and pressure primary opponents to navigate the delicate balance of denouncing prosecutors while supporting Trump.

