Trump Uses Tax Code to Write off Payment to Adult Film “Star”

by
donald trump shutterstock 2
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

As if Donald Trump could look any worse on social media going into the 2024 election cycle, it's come to light that the former president has written off his settlement with Stormy Daniels. The adult film star became famous for an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. She was reportedly paid $130,000 in hush money to keep the affair quiet.

Her lawsuit against the then-president in 2018 effectively nulled that.

Twitter user @abigaildisney posted a tweet that got people's attention about tax law and its aid to the former president.

User @lindyli called for ‘equal justice,' comparing Trump's former lawyer's 3 year sentence to Trump skating on the issue.

User @UROCKlive1 gave great advice for talking about politics with relatives.

User @RebekahWriter wants to know if there are different rules for different types of cheating.

Twitter user @agentblue77 is keeping track of Trump's alleged lies.

User @karriad was surprised to find out that people can be tax deductible.

User @theliamnissan felt sorry for Don Jr.'s lack of a quality education.

User @TheSGTJoker takes issue with Trump's tax write-off when compared to public educators.

User CLTgirl82 wants to know why Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, got a prison term and Trump skated on the Stormy Daniel's issue, especially now that his tax returns connect him to the payment Cohen made.

User @RealBlue75 thinks Stormy Daniels might take issue with Missouri Senator Hawley's take on the porn industry.

Twitter sure seems to love any reason to discuss the many ways Trump is roasting himself, and his tax return is just the latest straw in that stack. Denying he knew about the payment to Stormy Daniels and then deducting on his taxes is the perfect storm for a social media blitz with Trump's name all over it.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

25 Best Murder Mystery Movies to Watch After Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery