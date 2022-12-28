Trump Uses Tax Code to Write off Payment to Adult Film “Star”

As if Donald Trump could look any worse on social media going into the 2024 election cycle, it's come to light that the former president has written off his settlement with Stormy Daniels. The adult film star became famous for an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. She was reportedly paid $130,000 in hush money to keep the affair quiet.

Her lawsuit against the then-president in 2018 effectively nulled that.

Twitter user @abigaildisney posted a tweet that got people's attention about tax law and its aid to the former president.

The best part of the tax returns is that he WROTE OFF the payment to Stormy Daniel’s. Wow. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) December 23, 2022

User @lindyli called for ‘equal justice,' comparing Trump's former lawyer's 3 year sentence to Trump skating on the issue.

Trump WROTE OFF his $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels on his taxes as a “business expense”



Meanwhile, his lawyer @MichaelCohen212 who made the payment on his behalf was sentenced to 3 years in jail



Equal justice before the law, amirite? 😒 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 25, 2022

User @UROCKlive1 gave great advice for talking about politics with relatives.

So while your MAGA relatives are busy ignoring you as you tell them Trump has been lying about the election this whole time, also mention that he wrote off that $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels that he claimed he never made on his taxes that year. — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) December 23, 2022

User @RebekahWriter wants to know if there are different rules for different types of cheating.

Cheating ON elections? Is that like cheating on your first wife with your second wife? And cheating on your third wife with Stormy Daniels? pic.twitter.com/0kdmQE04Bf — Rebekah (she/her) (@RebekahWriter) December 24, 2022

Twitter user @agentblue77 is keeping track of Trump's alleged lies.

Lies Trump told that we learned from his tax returns:

1 He did not donate his salary like he said he did.

2 He wrote off the Stormy Daniels payoff as a business expense, proving the campaign finance violations.

3 His tax returns were never under audit when asked to release them. — JDD (@agentblue77) December 27, 2022

User @karriad was surprised to find out that people can be tax deductible.

Who knew Stormy Daniels was tax deductible? 😅🤣😅🤣😂 — Kari (It's not a CONSPIRACY THEORY, it's a PSYOP) (@karriad) December 28, 2022

User @theliamnissan felt sorry for Don Jr.'s lack of a quality education.

I just read Trump's tax returns and it says here he spent less on Don Jr's education than he spent on Stormy Daniels — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 21, 2022

User @TheSGTJoker takes issue with Trump's tax write-off when compared to public educators.

The #GOPTaxScam allowed Trump to write off his $130,000 payment for 45 seconds of Stormy Daniels’ time, but the @gop won’t allow teachers to deduct more than $300 for school supplies. — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) December 28, 2022

User CLTgirl82 wants to know why Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, got a prison term and Trump skated on the Stormy Daniel's issue, especially now that his tax returns connect him to the payment Cohen made.

Soooo… let me get this straight.



NY DA prosecuted Michael Cohen & sent him to prison for campaign tax fraud b/c of the payment to Stormy Daniels.



Trump wasn't prosecuted b/c they couldn't tie the payment to him. But NOW, we see the payment written off in HIS TAXES??



😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/iZOnupA7Hw — ✾ Ms. Angie ✾ (@CLTgirl82) December 28, 2022

User @RealBlue75 thinks Stormy Daniels might take issue with Missouri Senator Hawley's take on the porn industry.

Stormy Daniels would like a word. https://t.co/PRnohpcN7z — IrishDem ❄️🌊 ☘️ (@RealBlue75) December 21, 2022

Twitter sure seems to love any reason to discuss the many ways Trump is roasting himself, and his tax return is just the latest straw in that stack. Denying he knew about the payment to Stormy Daniels and then deducting on his taxes is the perfect storm for a social media blitz with Trump's name all over it.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.