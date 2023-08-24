Trump To Surrender To Fulton County Authorities

Former president Donald Trump is set to surrender today at the Fulton County jail in Georgia as he faces charges due to his attempt at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was charged along with eighteen other co-defendants in this case. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave each defendant until August 25, this Friday, to turn themselves in. So far, nine out of the eighteen co-defendants have already surrendered, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell.

Heavy Security Is Expected for Trump's Surrender

Trump's surrender will take place today at the Rice Street Jail. He'll endure the typical process any other citizen would go through, meaning he will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. He could have turned himself in at any time before this since the jail is open 24/7. All those charged were encouraged to surrender around 3 a.m. since they would be processed much quicker.

Because of the timing of Trump's surrender, right-wing activist Laura Loomer will host a rally at 10 a.m. Trump shared an article about this rally on his Truth Social account, but many supporters call it a setup to get Trump supporters arrested, echoing similar conspiracies about the January 6 United States Capitol Attack.

This rally may face issues as security will have a heavy presence in the area. United States Secret Service, Fulton County Sheriff's deputies, and Atlanta police officers will be present as Trump surrenders at the Rice Street Jail.

Trump Bail Set for $200,000

On Monday, his bond was set at $200,000, the highest of anyone charged in this case. He will not be allowed to intimidate any witnesses or attorneys as part of a consent bond order signed by Fani Willis, his own lawyers, and the case judge, Scott McAfee.

Trump is currently facing 13 charges in this case. These charges include violating the RICO Act, creating false statements, and trying to commit forgery.

Source: CBS