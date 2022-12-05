Trump Calls for Termination of The Constitution, Citing ‘Massive Fraud’ in 2020

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the US Consitution on the grounds of “massive fraud” in the 2020 presidential election.

Scrap The Whole Thing

Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social to share his opinion. He wrote, “So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

He continued, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections.”

The White House and even some Republicans were quick to criticize Trump's claims. Republican Representative Mike Turner was among the GOP members who spoke out against Trump. He said in an interview that Trump's opinion on terminating the Constitution would likely hurt his 2024 chances and cause Republicans and voters to choose a more stable conservative to represent the right.

“I believe, answering your question, that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate,” he added.

Already on Thin Ice

Trump has already put his 2024 campaign in jeopardy, though. After his chosen midterm election candidates lost almost all of their races, Republicans began to lose faith in the MAGA leader. Then, Trump was heavily criticized for dining with known white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Many Republicans openly condemned him for the dinner, including former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence called for Trump to apologize and admonished him for giving Fuentes “a seat at the table.”

Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement, “The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it.”

Knee-Jerk Reaction

Trump's rant was seemingly a reaction to the release of The Twitter Files by Elon Musk. The Twitter Files exposed the scale of the company's efforts to suppress the story of Hunter Biden and his laptop.

Journalist Matt Taibbi is the individual responsible for reviewing and releasing the files. In an email he released on his account, the Biden team requested that Twitter censor all stories related to the President, Hunter Biden, and any other members of their family.

The original message included examples of the tweets the Biden team wanted removed, with the message, “More to review from the Biden team.” The Twitter official who received the email replied, “Handled.”

Taibbi added that although Twitter also obliged content-moderation requests from Trump's team, the platform's political catering disproportionately favors Democrats.

