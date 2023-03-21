Trump Warns of Dire Consequences if Indicted

Donald Trump categorically dismissed all probes relating to himself, his political campaign, and his commercial enterprise as a fabrication, a scam, or a targeted attack aimed at discrediting him or his objectives.

Denying The Claims

Donald Trump, the former US President, has vehemently rejected any investigations into his campaign or business empire as false, deceitful, or politically driven. However, his company faced consequences for a “culture of fraud and deception,” leading to fines and felony convictions.

Currently, Donald Trump is at the center of several investigations from the US Department of Justice and prosecutors in New York and Georgia. He lost the Georgia state to Joe Biden but pressured election officials to overturn the results. Moreover, he has suggested that his followers could retaliate against his election loss or possible indictments with violence.

In a social media post on March 18th, he urged his supporters to “protest” his impending “arrest” in New York, reflecting his violent visions of America in chaos. His remarks are similar to those that fuelled the attack on the US Capitol and his catastrophic views of America, depicting a brewing civil war with us-versus-them political stakes.

According to Joe Trippi, a Democratic strategist, and advisor to the Lincoln Project, such rhetoric is a manifestation of authoritarian purity. It is a downward spiral where the intensity of the rhetoric increases to get the same response, leading to extreme consequences.

Donald Trump has referred to other Americans as “enemies,” “lunatics,” and “maniacs” and has repeatedly claimed that the country is on the verge of World War III without his leadership. In August, he told a right-wing radio host that a criminal indictment would not stop him from seeking office, and the people of the United States would not stand for his prosecution.

In his words, “If a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running. I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country, the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. They’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes.”

Donald Trump asserts that he is merely expressing his opinion and not inciting anyone. However, his words have sparked concerns about the safety of the American people, democracy, and the rule of law.

Dire Warnings

In August 2022, federal law enforcement conducted a search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, triggering his furious response and criticism of the FBI and the US Department of Justice. Trump's words echoed among his supporters, resulting in threats and real-world violence.

The criminal charges against Trump's business, announced less than three weeks after he launched his 2024 campaign, were seen as an attempt to protect himself from looming criminal prosecutions. He has since presented a gloomy outlook of America, warning of a potential World War III if he is not elected.

In February, he shared a post on his Truth Social platform, where a supporter pledged to “physically fight” for his election. During his appearance at CPAC, he pledged to be the “warrior” and “justice” for his supporters and vowed to take revenge against their political opponents.

Trump has depicted the current situation as the final battle between his supporters and opponents, warning that the country is at stake. He has claimed that the current administration is leading the country into oblivion and taking back the White House is the only solution to save it.

With looming potential indictments in New York and Georgia, Trump called the situation a “big trouble” for the country. He rejected the investigations, calling them nothing more than election interference in the politics of a failing nation.

Trump's repeated use of violent rhetoric and calls for retribution has sparked concerns among many about the safety of the American people and democracy.

