What Trump’s Big Iowa Win Means for the 2024 Election

If one thing wasn't clear before, it is now: President Donald J. Trump has firm control of the Republican vote in Iowa after a spectacular performance in last night's Iowa caucuses.

The Coldest Caucus Ever

In frigid conditions across the Hawkeye State, temperatures plummeted to almost -30 F, according to Accuweather; some reports show that 2024's caucuses were the coldest ever, though this didn't deter voters from showing up. Moreover, while Trump celebrated his votes, the former president had other reasons to cheer.

A Record-Breaking Margin

Presidential hopefuls Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis felt the chill too: neither candidate emerged as a close contender for Trump, who won the majority of votes in each of Iowa's 99 counties but for one, losing by one vote. Smashing the 12% record margin achieved by a Republican nomination candidate, Trump won 51% of the vote, a 30% lead over Governor Ron DeSantis, who beat former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's 19% tally, taking second place.

A One-Horse Race

DeSantis' slim two-point lead over Haley may be discouraging for the Florida governor, who will have his eye on the upcoming New Hampshire primaries- his margin is unlikely to put him in contention as a realistic competitor for Trump. However, one of the night's biggest surprises was the disappointing turnout for Republican newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced the suspension of his presidential campaign.

Another fringe hopeful, Asa Hutchinson, also suspended his campaign, joining former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who stopped his campaign last week.

The Rise of Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur and billionaire, has seen quite a rise, turning heads over the past year with his combative, single-minded ideas and colorful debates with media talking heads. He gained much positive momentum among Republican voters, with the Washington Post sharing an interview with an Iowan supporter on its YouTube channel.

“Vivek has some of the same policies as Trump, but he's more electable,” said the fan. “If we end up with Biden and Trump again, Biden will win.”

A Full Endorsement for Trump

Only 8% of registered Iowan Republicans voted for the rookie candidate. Late last night, Ramaswamy reposted a video of his speech on X (Formerly Twitter), where the former candidate said, “As of this moment, we are going to be suspending this Presidential campaign…this has to be an America First candidate in that White House.”

He then endorsed who he considered the only other “America First” candidate in the race. “Earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump…he will have my full endorsement for President.”

A Remarkable Comeback

Trump showed America he means business with this resounding victory in a typically close presidential election state. His convincing numbers demonstrate the turnaround in his political fortunes following a checkered few years full of legal woes, including being ordered to pay settlements for indecent assault, among other accusations. Trump's story has been remarkable, considering how low his approval rating was two years ago.

Not a Done Deal

It is uncommon for one-term presidents to make a presidential comeback following a defeat: Grover Cleveland remains the only president to do this, serving from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.

While the victory shows that Trump controls the Republican party, it doesn't mean Trump will defeat Biden later this year. Gallup polls have shown how close they are compared to 2020, which is closer than one might think. Biden is still viewed favorably by 41% of Americans, though this is down from 49% in October 2020. Meanwhile, Trump's national favorability ratings are down to 42% from 45% in October 2020.

Anything Can Happen Now

An elephant in the presidential room is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was until recently running as a Democrat but changed to a third-party candidate. According to a Dec 1-20 poll of last year, his numbers show the highest favorable scores from all candidates. It remains to be seen whether Kennedy will split the Democrat or Republican side later this year, but there are more twists to come in 2024.