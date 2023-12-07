Trump’s ‘Guard the Vote’ Seen as Language of Warfare and Distrust
Campaigning in Ankeny, Iowa, over the weekend, former U.S. President Donald Trump told the people gathered to “guard the vote” in 2024 and repeated unfounded claims that election fraud in 2020 cost him the election.
“You should go into Detroit and you should go into Philadelphia and you should go into some of these places, Atlanta, and you should go into some of these places and we’ve got to watch those votes when they come in,” Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president next year, told supporters.
The message was obvious and deeply concerning to some scholars, pro-democracy advocates, and others: “We have to keep a close eye on our opponents and look out for cheating in major cities that tend to vote for Democrats.”
Scholars Voice Concerns
“We are in a very volatile period in our democracy,” Timothy Naftali, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, told Reuters. “If he is seeking to increase trust in our system, he should be more explicit. But what he said today was in the context of his mistrust of our system.”
Susan Benesch, founder and executive director of the Dangerous Speech Project, told the Associated Press that Trump’s guard the vote “suggests that the outcome of the election is foregone. It’s been decided.”
“Is it actually guarding the election against fraud, or is it guarding the election against a result in which Trump is not declared the winner?” Benesch pondered.
The Associated Press pointed out that Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been using “guard the vote” in posts, speeches, and interviews. And Victor Mellor, a close Flynn associate, told the wire service that he has been setting up a group called “Guard the Vote” that would connect members of law enforcement and citizens to do training about elections.
Asked by the AP about criticism that the phrase “guard the vote” could encourage violence or endanger the election system and people, Mellor said it would “absolutely not. There will be no weapons. Everything done by the rule of law.”
‘Guard' Viewed As a Military Word
Jennifer Mercieca, a historian of political rhetoric at Texas A&M University who wrote a book about Trump's rhetoric, said his use of the word “guard” was notable because it can be a military word, “As if you’re an army.”
“And so the framing there is interesting in that it isn’t the language of democracy and the democratic process. It’s the language of warfare,” Mercieca told the AP. “And that’s how fascism works. You say politics is war and the enemy cheats. It’s up to us.”
“You tell the population that the rules are already broken. Right? They’re so corrupt. They are such big cheaters. They are enemies. They are threats. And then you say, And it’s up to us to defend it,” Mercieca said.
