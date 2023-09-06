Trump’s Truth Social Gets Lifeline

Trump's right-wing Twitter clone, Truth Social, has bought itself another year after shareholders voted to extend the deadline of a potential merger once again.

In October 2021, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG)—the platform's parent company—announced plans to merge with Miami-based Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC) so that TMTG could go public, and the two companies were granted 12-18 months to complete the merger.

Merger Deadline Extended… Again

After half a dozen extensions, the deadline for the merger to close was September 8, 2023. However, shareholders voted on Tuesday (September 5) to extend the deadline by another year.

Digital World needed 65% of its roughly 400,000 shareholders to approve the extension. If the vote had failed, DWAC would have been legally required to liquidate and return $300 million to its shareholders, which would have left Truth Social high and dry.

Ahead of the vote, DWAC CEO Eric Swidler urged shareholders to approve the extension in a statement attached to an August 16 regulatory filing:

“Our deal is at a defining crossroads. The proposal to approve the extension, giving us time to potentially complete the business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., isn't just a formality; it's a decision deeply rooted in our shared vision for freedom of speech, innovation, and growth. As the Special Stockholders Meeting approaches, I earnestly urge each stockholder to vote in favor of this extension. Every vote is essential for our ability to progress with the merger.”

Digital World Acquisition Corporation stock traded at $16.77 on Tuesday, up 1.6% on the day but down from its peak of around $97 a share in March 2022.

Merger Would Bring Billions to Trump Media

The merger has faced numerous challenges since it was announced in October 2021, including a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in DWA being fined $18 million in July, days after one of its former board members was charged with insider trading.

If the deal between DWAC and TMTG closes, Trump Media — which Trump controls 90% of — will acquire access to more than $ 1 billion in cash from DWAC investors.

Although Trump has had his Twitter ban revoked, the former president has assured users that he won't be abandoning Truth Social, ranting: “TRUTH SOCIAL IS THE GREATEST & ‘HOTTEST' FORM, SYSTEM, & PLATFORM OF COMMUNICATION IN AMERICA, & INDEED THE WORLD, TODAY. THAT'S WHY I USE IT — THERE IS NOTHING THAT COMES EVEN CLOSE!”