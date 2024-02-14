Americans’ Trust in Biden on Immigration and Inflation Issues Erodes, According to Poll

According to a recent poll, Joe Biden faces dwindling trust compared to Donald Trump on critical issues, revealing dissatisfaction with his administration's crisis management and economic state.

The Blame Game

An ABC News/Ipsos survey released Sunday delivered troubling news for the sitting president. Notably, Americans surveyed were inclined to fault Biden over Trump for the failed border security talks in Congress, despite Trump's public opposition to the legislation, contrasting Biden's support.

Americans who prioritize immigration as a key voting issue tend to lean conservative due to the GOP's firm stance on stringent border regulations, leading to higher trust in Trump regarding border security.

Biden’s approval ratings on the economy linger in negative territory. Despite the administration's efforts, many Americans perceive the economy as troubled, with high levels of homelessness and difficulties in affording basic necessities undermining confidence.

Impeachment

This week, House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after their first attempt to impeach him failed. Meanwhile, Trump's public efforts to derail the Senate’s immigration talks and his recent declaration of intent to disregard Article 5 of the NATO contract in certain circumstances have stirred controversy. Notably, Nikki Haley has been among the most vocal critics on this matter, while Democrats express frustration with media coverage of a special counsel’s report alleging the president's memory issues.

In the Senate deal, Biden's concessions to the right, such as endorsing measures that could temporarily restrict or halt the asylum process, have stirred discontent within his own party.

Despite Speaker Mike Johnson's declaration of the bipartisan compromise as “dead on arrival” in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, Republicans in Congress faced slightly more blame from survey respondents than their Democratic counterparts for the legislation's failure.

Silver Lining

Despite the Biden administration's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and some decreases in consumer prices, trust in Biden regarding the economy, particularly on inflation, remains lower than that in his likely 2024 opponent. Key expenses such as food, housing, and energy continue to strain Americans’ budgets, overshadowing wage increases and low unemployment touted by the administration.

Amidst these challenges, there is a silver lining for Biden. According to the poll, 66% of Americans surveyed oppose the notion of Donald Trump receiving immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his presidency. This suggests that Americans maintain an open-minded stance regarding the outcomes of Trump's four criminal cases.