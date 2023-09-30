15 Truths Nobody Told Men About Living Alone

If you live in Cleveland, OH, Richmond, VA, or St. Louis, MS, you may be one of the roughly 50% of people living alone in those cities. A report recently found that solo dwellers comprise 28% of Americans. A recent online discussion asks men what nobody told them about living alone.

1. Keeping It Real

Some people warn that if you don't work to maintain your relationships actively, they'll all fade away. Well, of course, this is true. In this distracted age, people veer toward the personal. Moreover, with time so easily eaten up by other life challenges, we must feed our relationships with effort.

2. Solitude Can Be Addictive

Living alone can be dangerously peaceful, according to many solo-flying dudes. As a father, I will admit that I occasionally crave some me-time. Then, I usually snap out of it, feel guilty, and think how grateful I am to have my precious little boy with me every day; however, those without kids can do this guilt-free.

3. Everything in Its Right Place

Some guys are fans of knowing everything is always right where they left it. Men enjoy knowing where things are, while some women (my wife, for example) may neglect a rightful place for their things. A contrasting view arrives in the next comment, claiming a good, contrasting counterpoint: no one is to blame when you lose something.

4. Cramping My Style

Once you get used to it, having another person to share space with is extremely hard. Naturally, the more time you spend alone, the harder it is to break your daily cycle. This is why every man should strive to become a dad; keeping any cycle longer than a few days is difficult.

5. The World Is Yours

It's awesome not having to work around everyone else's bathroom schedule. Moreover, your shower will be bottle-free. Whether it's roommates or a partner, the bathroom shelf clutter can annoy people who need organization. Mysteriously, this phenomenon disappears when it is just you who frequents your living space.

6. Nightime Is Yours, Too

One gentleman online boasts that he can make a wok full of popcorn at 2 a.m., and no one can stop him. He is right, although, I must address the elephant in the room: Do people use woks to make popcorn? I have to try this technique, though maybe not in the early hours.

7. My Life: My Rules

A defiant statement follows, with one contributor lauding how no one can complain about you coming to bed at the same time as them or get upset when you choose to go to bed early. This notion is a two-edged sword, though. On the one hand, you are free to sleep whenever you like; on the other, having some control is good if you don't have it yourself. some men feel like all reasonable self-control would go out the window if they lived alone.

8. Chew Carefully

You must wonder how many deaths occur through single men choking on pretzels (a la President Bush) because nobody is there to save them. Some solo dwellers admit how strange it felt to live alone for the first time, knowing this could happen. Chew carefully or suffer the consequences, fellas.

9. Only The Lonely

Some freebirds are naturally adept at solo living — thriving off the independence and balancing their time in and out of the house. However, not all people are wired this way. One poster claims that doesn't work so well if you've had your life planned out since school, and now there's nothing left to do. So, you just sit and watch the hours tick away alone on a chair in an empty room. Come on, now — join a gym; take cooking classes; there is a world of opportunity out there.

10. Those Floors Won't Mop Themselves

Another disadvantage of living alone is how all housework doubles if you no longer live with a partner or roommate. You will learn that all menial chores will not be done alone. However, other, more responsible citizens, see it both ways. One man explains how, even living with others, the tasks don't get completed. At least on his own, he knows whose responsibility they are.

11. Self Help is Underrated

Some people feel that after a time when you have done ‘work' on yourself, you only want people who have worked on themselves too, argues a changed individual. I like this outlook, though I would warn against getting stuck in one's ways too much. Sadly, the more we retreat into our own being, the harder we find it to let others show theirs.

12. Peace of Mind

One single guy recommends living alone for a few years to truly get to know yourself deeply, citing how the level of peace you reach is astounding. I can understand this outlook, though it comes with the caveat that nobody is there to lean on when you feel down. Sometimes, we need our peace challenged to appreciate the solitude more.

13. The Cleaning Mounts Up

There is a tired trope still used in most movies and television shows, where a heartbroken or traumatized man goes into regression. His colleague knocks on the door, coming face-to-face with a living space covered in pizza boxes, empty bottles, and trash. Don't be like that trope, says one guy. His opinion is that you should create a cleaning schedule so your accumulated mess doesn't overwhelm you.

14. The Distraction of Sharing

One man says his girlfriend broke up with him because his negative energy was affecting her, so a stint living alone helped him learn how much his mental health needed fixing. Solitude can be a very dangerous place if you aren't as okay in the head as you make yourself believe — seeking help and reflection is crucial.

15. Your Love Den Ends Up Being a Dead End

Many young men reflect on how growing up made them desperate to have their own place, if anything, to bring girlfriends home without guilt. However, fast-forward to adult life and those tunnel dreams of dating prowess they envisaged as a teenager soon meet reality. One witness explains how all the women suddenly start acting more interested in you once you're already in a relationship. Maybe a decoy girlfriend wingman is what all single men need — there could be some money in this, ladies.