Tucker Carlson Scores Exclusive Interview Slot, Trump Bypasses GOP Debate

While facing several indictments, Donald Trump is still on the presidential campaign trail for 2024. However, instead of attending a Republican primary debate, he may do an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson.

Trump Skipping The First Debate of This Election Season

According to The New York Times, Trump has been telling those close to him that he will not attend the upcoming GOP Primary debate and will instead do an interview with Tucker Carlson. Recently, the former president has been trying to decide whether to participate in the debate, even making this post on Truth Social, “Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I debate?” He's even posed a similar question at his recent rallies.

RNC Encouraging Trump to Attend the Debate

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has tried convincing Trump to attend the debate, going as far as traveling to his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey to make her plea. Fox News executive Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace also traveled to Bedminster, attending a dinner hosted by Trump, hoping to get him to attend the debate since it will air on Fox News. After leaving the dinner, they thought he would be at the debate.

Dig at Fox News

Trump's decision to appear on Tucker Carlson's online show can be seen as a shot at Fox News, which recently canceled Carlson's show and has been criticized by Trump. Since having his show canceled, Carlson has been doing a show on Twitter as part of a deal he signed with the platform, although Fox News did send him a cease-and-desist letter as he is still under contract and being paid by the network.

There has yet to be any official statement from Trump, Carlson, Fox News, or the RNC about Trump possibly skipping the debate. Questions surrounding Trump's involvement in the upcoming RNC debate come as he prepares to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail next week in Georgia after being indicted there on criminal charges.