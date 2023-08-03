Turks and Caicos: Unveiling The Caribbean’s Hottest Honeymoon Adventure

While many couples might think the perfect honeymoon entails white, sandy beaches and only the sound of gently lapping ocean waves as you sip on cocktails together, others may be drawn to fun adventure-seeking activities for a more dynamic vacation full of fun shared memories. That's where the Caribbean Islands of Turks and Caicos can deliver.

Despite travel restrictions during the pandemic, this group of 40 islands in the Atlantic Ocean experienced an impressive 303% growth between 2019 and 2020. This surge in popularity is not surprising, given the islands' unparalleled natural beauty and the allure of perfect year-round weather for your honeymoon destination. With its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm climate, Turks and Caicos are ideal for couples seeking a blend of adventure, sustainability, and romance.

Located southeast of the Bahamas, these enchanting islands are considered British Overseas Territory. Of the 40 islands, only eight are inhabited, and the main airport is located at Providenciales — the Turks and Caicos tourism hub, but it's easy to explore the other islands. You can visit many of the islands by the local ferry, or you can charter a boat. Some of the islands that are further away also have smaller airports.

Islands Grand Turk and Salt Cay provide a glimpse into Caribbean history with charming Bermudian architecture and excellent diving opportunities. Middle Caicos and North Caicos showcase lush green woodlands, vast cave networks, and diverse plant and birdlife. South Caicos is a fishing center exporting lobster and conch, featuring historic sites and stunning secluded beaches. There are also two privately owned islands that house exclusive resorts on Parrot Cay and Pine Cay.

Adventures for Two in Paradise

All the islands boast powdery white sand, swaying palm trees, very few crowds, and are surrounded by coral reefs. Turks and Caicos offer an array of exciting activities for adventurous couples. Underwater excursions provide an opportunity to witness the vibrant marine life up close. The surrounding reefs are home to over 60 varieties of coral, angelfish, lionfish, butterflyfish, starfish, eagle rays, eels, and sea turtles.

Some visitors might see dolphins or even catch a glimpse of whales during certain seasons. Exhilarating water sports like kayaking, paddle boarding, and parasailing add fun and excitement to the honeymoon experience. Other adventures include jetskiing, a “love buggy” tour, catamaran sailing, diving, and snorkeling.

For those inclined for underwater exploration, over 1000 ships have met unfortunate circumstances around the islands, meaning there's plenty of exploring for divers. Some of the more interesting wrecks include the Molasses Reef Wreck, a Spanish caravel that sank in 1531 between French Cay and West Caicos, HMS Endymion, a 44-gun British warship that went down in 1790 near Salt Cay, and a Cessna 401, a plane wreck from 1978 (everyone survived!).

For Every Budget

Getting there by plane takes slightly less than 2 hours from Miami, and if you go in the later part of the year or towards the beginning, you can find return flights for under $400 per person.

Accommodation in Turks and Caicos comes in all shapes and sizes. You can rent an Airbnb for around $1000 for seven nights or go all out on a luxury all-inclusive resort — an oceanfront studio room for seven nights will set you back in the ballpark of $7500. That includes most activities, meals from various onsite restaurants, and unlimited alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

Culinary Adventures

As you can expect, seafood features heavily on island menus. However, if you want to try some authentic Turks and Caicos cuisine, there are a few dishes you need to look out for. The cuisine here has been influenced by the native Taíno people with the additions of Jamaican, Lucayan, African, Hispaniolan, and Bahamian cultures.

One of the most unusual proteins you'll see is conch — a giant sea snail most famous for its pretty shell that's also used as a type of instrument. You'll see the meat in fritters, chowders, or salads. Other proteins include lionfish, grouper, and lobster. Grits is another popular dish since maize grows well on the islands. Boiled fish and grits are a daily staple for islanders. You'll also see blackened chicken or fish and a Turks and Caicos peas and rice dish, which includes coconut milk and various beans.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly

Turks and Caicos residents know the value of creating a sustainable and eco-friendly environment. While the islands benefit from tourism, the last thing they want is a heavy human footprint. Therefore, you'll find many hotels and resorts with measures to ensure this natural splendor endures for many more generations to come.

Many hotels have travel eco-friendly measures in place. When booking, you may see a rating of their sustainability. Some features include recycling, no single-use plastics, a water cooler instead of bottled water, options to reuse towels, locally sourced foods, investments in community projects, and information regarding the local ecosystems, heritage, and culture.

Honeymooners can rest assured that their romantic getaway will allow them to immerse in nature while minimizing their impact on the delicate ecosystem of the Turks and Caicos.

Whether celebrating newfound love or rekindling the flames of a long-lasting relationship, the islands of Turks and Caicos offer an enchanting and serene atmosphere that is sure to ignite passion and leave couples with cherished memories that will endure for a lifetime.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.