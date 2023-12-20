Turquoise Lights Will Signal When Mercedes-Benz’s Hands-Free Driving System Is in Use

California and Nevada are the first states to approve Mercedes’s use of turquoise-colored lights on their future S-Class sedans and EQS vehicles to indicate when their Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Level 3 Drive Pilot system is in use. The decision makes Mercedes the automaker with the most advanced hands-free driving system on U.S. roadways.

What Is an SAE Level 3 Driver Assistance System?

Mercedes's new Drive Pilot program is not a fully autonomous driving system, like GM's much–maligned Cruise robotaxis or Tesla's SAE Level 2 Autopilot system that recently underwent two million recalls.

Mercedes's SAE Level 3 hands-free driving system is a step beyond all the SAE Level 2 systems on the road. The latter requires a certain amount of driver participation as the driver assistance program takes on braking, steering, and throttle duties on some roadways. Mercedes's SAE Level 3 system drives smoother than its Level 2 predecessors, using advanced algorithms to determine hundreds of potential driving maneuvers in real–time.

However, drivers must use Mercedes's new Drive Pilot mode under specific parameters. Drivers must be operating the vehicle in daylight, traveling less than 37 miles per hour on dry road conditions, and the outside temperature must be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, U.S. drivers must watch a seven–minute instructional video on how to safely use Drive Pilot mode before the vehicle will allow them to engage in hands-free driving. After the first time, the driver must verify that they understand how Drive Pilot works before operating the car; they don't have to watch the video again.

Why Turquoise Lights?

In California, the turquoise-colored lights will be on the 2024 S-Class sedans and EQS vehicles, while the 2026 models will feature them in Nevada, according to a report from Motor Trend. Mercedes has this state's permission to road-test these vehicles for the next two years. So, for now, Mercedes will only test vehicles with Drive Pilot in the Golden State.

The turquoise-colored lights will be on the vehicle's exterior mirrors and next to its standard front and rear lights. The lighting scheme comes from SAE International standards. The reasoning behind using such different lighting from what the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) presently mandates (red, amber, and white lights) is to clarify that a driver-assistance program operates the vehicle instead of a person.

Especially since the technology is so new, people might be startled if they see a car cruising alongside them and the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel.

Mercedes hopes that, in time, more states will clear them to have vehicles with their Drive Pilot program on the road, meaning that cars with turquoise lights could become more common as the public gets used to seeing hands-free driving vehicles on the road. However, the FMVSS changing their lighting standards to include turquoise requires congressional approval, which will take time. If testing goes smoothly in California and Nevada over the next few years, it will be a significant step towards turquoise light acceptance and hands-free driving systems.