TV Actors Who Rule Ratings With Multiple Hit Shows

Becoming a successful TV actor takes dedication and creativity. Many performers struggle to capture the magic of serial storytelling even once in their careers.

For this reason, climbing to the ratings mountaintop and cultivating a spot in the television zeitgeist twice (or more) deserves special recognition. These actors have appeared in multiple hit shows, playing significant parts in both stories. Many times, these men and women proved their worthiness in both drama and comedy in the process!

1. Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston’s first big TV role came on the FOX sitcom Malcolm in the Middle in the early 2000s. Playing the zany, whacky dad of the Wilkerson family led many to believe Cranston would be typecast.

Still, he blew every barrier to smithereens after his legendary performance as Walter White in AMC’s Breaking Bad just a couple of years after Malcolm in the Middle ended.

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Everyone could see Julia Louis-Dreyfus's special comedic timing when she played Elaine on Seinfeld. The “show about nothing” needed a female presence, and Louis-Dreyfus filled that role. She then upped her game to legendary status by playing the fictional Vice President of the United States, Selina Meyer, in the HBO satire Veep.

To date, her work as an actor with multiple hit shows has netted her a whopping eight Emmy Awards, tying her with Cloris Leachman as the most decorated actor in the history of the medium.

3. Edie Falco

Edie Falco delivered intensity and thoughtful guilt as Soprano family matriarch Carmela on The Sopranos. After verbally battling James Gandolfini in many of television’s best spousal brawls, Falco put on scrubs and won an Emmy as Jackie Peyton on the Showtime series Nurse Jackie. Falco stuns in everything she appears in, and has become one of the most decorated actresses of her generation.

4. Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams encapsulated the spirit of Baltimore’s troubled streets in HBO’s The Wire, often standing out far above others on a show with a supremely talented cast. He stayed in the HBO family when he portrayed Chalky White in the historical fiction period piece Boardwalk Empire. The style of both shows allowed Williams to flaunt his wide and versatile acting talents.

5. Bea Arthur

Bea Arthur could deliver a dry retort better than any woman in show business. On both Maude and The Golden Girls, Arthur played strong-willed female leads who were often progressive, ahead of their time, and ripping with hilarity. Arthur’s off-the-screen support for the LGBTQ+ community added to her popularity, too, helping her to gain those multiple hit shows.

6. Ed O’Neill

Ed O’Neill brought incredible skill to a cartoonish role on Married… with Children before changing up his style on Modern Family. O’Neill possesses the uncanny ability to make even the most downtrodden, clueless men likable, and his line delivery deserves much more attention than it got from awards voters.

7. Betty White

Betty White retired as one of the most beloved women in America after three-quarters of a century on the silver screen. White’s childlike sense of wonder and excitement for television always shined through on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls while playing two wildly different characters, Sue Ann Nivens and Rose Nylund.

8. Courtney Cox

Courtney Cox ended her run on Friends as the only cast member not nominated for an Emmy, but her greatness should never be doubted. Cox played Monica Geller with the correct amount of intensity and heart, and she followed up that incredible success with the modest hit Cougar Town.

9. Andy Griffith

Andy Griffith became one of the stalwarts of several different generations of TV fans after scoring multiple hit shows with The Andy Griffith Show and Matlock. Most people would be hard-pressed to name an actor who appealed to a broader audience or captured more genre elements than Griffith across both drama and comedy.

10. William Shatner

William Shatner seared his spot into the pantheon of science fiction greats with his turn as Captain Kirk on Star Trek. Decades later, Shatner returned to TV on Boston Legal and The Practice, playing Denny Crane. Shatner possesses an undeniable screen presence that not many other television greats have owned.

11. Steve Carrell

Steve Carrell ranks amongst the most special TV actors ever after his unforgettable role on The Office. Carrell infused Michael Scott with just the right amount of warmth and stupidity before throwing a change up and transforming into a creepy television anchor on the award-winning Apple TV series The Morning Show.

12. James Spader

James Spader’s career mirrors William Shatner’s in reverse, and this is no surprise since both men worked on multiple hit shows, including together on Boston Legal. Spader followed up his award-winning portrayal on the legal drama with genre work on the niche network hit The Blacklist. Spader even turned his comedic chops up to ten on The Office for a single season as the show tried to find a replacement for Steve Carrell.

13. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston combined girl-next-door relatability with romantic comprehension on Friends. Her chemistry with David Schwimmer created the backbone of the drama on the uber-popular NBC hit, and she turns in a feistier performance in The Morning Show next to longtime friend Reese Witherspoon.

14. Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White might be the hottest actor on television right now after The Bear completed a critically acclaimed second season on Hulu. White endears audiences with an intense charm, letting fans inside the head of stressed-out chef Carmy Berzatto. White is very familiar with yelling and screaming for a role after starting out on the dysfunctional family sitcom Shameless with William H. Macy.

15. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris successfully navigated the pitfalls of childhood stardom to turn in winning performances in Doogie Howser, M.D. and How I Met Your Mother. Harris went for the trifecta when he adapted the beloved villain character, Count Olaf, in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Harris doesn’t understand how to fail, always putting his all into a show and hosting events like the Academy Awards. His blonde hair and traditional good looks made him instant star material.

16. Pedro Pascal

If Neil Patrick Harris gets fame for a trio of starring roles on television, Pedro Pascal gets an even greater round of applause for a quadrant of multiple hit shows. Pascal’s fame has shot out of a cannon in the last decade after playing significant parts in Game of Thrones and Narcos. Those two shows got the attention of HBO and Disney, as Pascal entered another echelon of popularity for stellar work in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. The latter role is especially difficult to play as Pascal’s face is usually obscured while playing Din Djarin.

17. Tim Allen

Tim Allen longs for the days of classic sitcom television. The stand-up comic grunted his way to the top on Home Improvement as the dim-witted Tim Taylor before leaning into his real-life conservative opinions as the grouchy Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing. Both shows rely on traditional television comedy tropes like nuclear families and laugh tracks.

18. Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox owns America’s heart after profiling his arduous battle against Parkinson’s disease the last 20-plus years, but it’s hard not to think about how much more Fox would have accomplished without his ailment. He already blessed fans with fantastic performances in Spin City and Family Ties in the 1980s and 1990s.

19. Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart’s stifling humor might not be for everyone, as it requires detailed listening and a dry approach to laughter. Newhart stuck to his guns and created everlasting memories for fans on both The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart. Shoutout to his cameo in The Big Bang Theory, too.

20. Allison Janney

Actors who experiment with both comedy and drama deserve special mention among those with multiple hit series, and Allison Janney exemplifies this ambitious trend to a tee. Janney played important roles in both The West Wing and Mom, and the contrast between a drama set in the White House and a comedy about mommy issues presented Janney with plenty of opportunities to show ambidexterity.

21. Donald Glover

Donald Glover played off of Chevy Chase and Danny Pudi with impeccable hilarity on the cult classic Community, but most people love him even more for his barreling racial dissection in Atlanta on FX. Glover has dabbled in movies now, but his television success spurred his film and music career to new peaks.

22. Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton often upset fans of Everybody Loves Raymond when she made Ray accountable for his childlike shirking of responsibilities, but everyone appreciated her talent. She stayed with family sitcoms on The Middle and even got to move out of the spotlight of a husband character by playing the protagonist Frankie Heck, an erratic but loving matriarch of a Midwestern household.