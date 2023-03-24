The Best TV Adaptations of Popular Video Games

Television adaptations of beloved video games are a notoriously tough thing to pull off. Ditching the immersive gameplay is hard enough on some players, but recapturing the same story and tone of some games is a feat only a few adaptations are able to accomplish.

After all, you don’t have to look much further than disastrous TV shows like The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!, Donkey Kong Country, and The Legend of Zelda for abundant evidence of this phenomenon.

But every so often, the TV industry successfully transitions a video game from its original format, retooling its concept into an entertaining show (in some cases even matching the esteem of the initial game). Here are some of the best TV adaptations we’ve seen of fan-favorite video games over the years.

1. The Last of Us

Decades after a fungal infection has turned average people into mindless, mutated cannibals, the cynical smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) reluctantly agrees to guide a teenage girl (Bella Ramsey) across the ravaged remains of the country.

Why it worked: As there was always something inherently cinematic about The Last of Us to begin with, it shouldn’t be surprising the game’s premise made for an effective TV show. At its base, the game was already a far more affecting version of The Walking Dead, infused with post-apocalyptic literary roads straight out of The Road and The Stand.

Impeccable Casting

Plus, it certainly doesn’t hurt that the show’s casting was impeccable, Pascal and Ramsey perfectly fitting into their roles as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

2. Arcane

As tensions continue to mount between the opulent city of Piltover and its economically depressed neighbor, Zaun, two sisters (Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell) find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict that may lead to a war between the two city-states.

Why it worked: League of Legends is one of the most popular video games of the past decade. With that in mind, Arcane had an incredibly high bar that it had to live up to. Thankfully, the scope of League of Legends’ pre-existing world afforded the showrunners a greater canvas to paint on, the results giving way to the critical acclaim garnered by Arcane.

Interesting Backstories

Providing feasible and interesting backstories for some of the series’ biggest characters, Arcane works well both as a companion piece and a standalone adventure story set within League’s magical setting.

3. Castlevania

When the villagers burn his wife at the stake, a grief-stricken Dracula (Graham McTavish) unleashes a wave of horrific members on Wallachia’s inhabitants. The country’s only hope lies in veteran monster hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), who allies with a powerful magician (Alejandra Reynoso) and Dracula’s estranged son (James Callis) to combat the vampiric lord.

Why it worked: Criticisms heaped on its last few seasons aside, the TV version of Castlevania takes its source material and runs with it towards satisfying new directions.

Gory Vampire Battles

Compared to the fast-paced missions presented in the games, the television show opts for a more meandering pace, alternating between gory vampire battles with some intimate pauses to learn about the characters.

4. The Witcher

In a medieval fantasy world, monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) protects the Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) from the insidious forces trying to use her Elder Blood for their own twisted purposes.

Why it worked: The main reason accounting for The Witcher’s unique success was that, unlike most other video games on this list, it was more closely based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novel series, rather than the books’ video game counterpart.

Sapkowski's Story

The choice to focus on Sapkowski’s story, text, and characters made for a smoother transition for television, allowing the showrunners to avoid adapting certain elements of the games for the small screen.

5. Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Traveling across the land on a quest to destroy any dragons that he comes across, the knight Davion (Yuri Lowenthal) and Princess Mirana (Lara Pulver) become embroiled in a conflict between dragons and demons that threatens to destroy their world.

Why it worked: The TV series, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, is perhaps geared a little too closely towards fans of Valve’s battle arena video game. But fortunately, it’s still accessible enough for those completely unfamiliar with the series to watch on its own.

A New Narrative

Like Arcane, the show succeeds at building an entirely new central narrative from the ground up. Additionally, the fact that many of the show’s main characters are unique to the series helped the show focus on original storylines instead of remaining true to the continuity of pre-existing characters’ backgrounds.

6. Pokémon

Ash Ketchum is an amateur Pokémon (pocket monster) trainer who plans to be the best in the competition. With his friends and personal Pokémon pet, Pikachu, by his side, Ash scours the globe looking for new Pokémon and battling various rivals similarly seeking to become the greatest trainer of them all.

Why it worked: Pokémon has become such a beloved TV series since its debut in 1997, it’s almost hard to believe it’s based on a pre-existing video game. Taking the threadbare concept of its game to new heights, the Pokémon anime added so much more depth to its characters, it’s practically impossible to play the games without flashing back to certain elements of the TV series.

Believable and Heartfelt

Instead of tirelessly working to set itself apart from its video game, Pokémon strived to build a narrative around its characters and world, taking what seems like an outwardly limited concept (competitively hunting, capturing, and dueling with wallet-sized monsters) and making it somehow believable and heartfelt.

7. The Cuphead Show!

In the whimsical land of Inkwell Isles, brothers Cuphead (Tru Valentino) and Mugman (Frank Todaro) get into all kinds of comical misadventures as they roam the islands, doing their best to evade the Devil (Luke Millington-Drake) looking to claim Cuphead’s soul.

Why it worked: From a design standpoint alone, of course Cuphead would one day find its way into being remade as a full-length film or a TV show. Meticulously hand-drawn by its creators, the world of Cuphead was bursting with so many awe-inspiring visuals and memorable characters, it was almost screaming for some sort of adaptation in the near future.

Nostalgic Charm

Some of the episodes can be a bit repetitive, but there’s no question The Cuphead Show! retains the sense of nostalgic charm that made Cuphead so enjoyable in the first place. A primarily mute video game to begin with, the show also benefited greatly from building upon its pre-existing characters, adding personality and flair to each of their heroes and villains.

8. Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

Presented as a children’s game show, contestants of Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? compete to try and figure out the specific geographic location of the elusive criminal mastermind, Carmen Sandiego.

Why it worked: One of the rare education games that’s genuinely fun to play, Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? is both a clever and fun game that taught children the value of geography, critical thinking, and deductive reasoning.

Pure Genius

When it came to its later TV continuation, taking the concept of the game and making it into a game show was a stroke of pure genius on the creators’ part. Free to tell their own exciting new story week after week, each episode actively involved the viewers as much as it did the players, allowing for a more immersive intellectual experience when it came to tuning in.

9. Skylanders Academy

Recently graduated from the prestigious Skylanders Academy, the trio of Spyro the Dragon (Justin Long), Stealth Elf (Ashley Tisdale), and Eruptor (Jonathan Banks) put their newfound knowledge to the test when they combat the evil Kaos (Richard Steven Horvitz) and his various minions.

Why it worked: Similar to Pokémon, Skylanders Academy can be more accurately described as a continuation of Activision’s Skylanders series as much as it can as a standalone show.

Fun and Lighthearted

Designed to breathe life into each of its main characters, it’s a fun and lighthearted series that’s main objective is to entertain, rather than paying too much attention to staying true to the overall story of the Spyro games. The result, while not always faithful to its source material, allows for some unexpectedly fresh and humorous moments.

10. Dragon’s Dogma

Looking for vengeance for the death of his wife and son, the vendetta-stricken Ethan sets out to find and kill the Dragon responsible for both his family’s death and the literal theft of his heart.

Why it worked: The video game version of Dragon’s Dogma had a very particular tone with a very niche audience in mind. Frequently graphic in terms of its violence and adult themes, it was meant to be for those looking for a darker, heavy metal alternative to your average RPG.

Addictively Fun

In terms of channeling this metal tone for television, Dragon’s Dogma more than succeeds. The main narrative might not be as addictively fun as the hack and slash antics of Ethan in the game, but the dark, complex universe of Dragon’s Dogma is all there, making it a generally likable anime tailor-made for those with stronger stomachs.

11. Halo

In the distant future, an alien civilization known as the Covenant wages war against humanity, coming precariously close to exterminating mankind once and for all.

Why it worked: While Halo doesn’t come close to matching the universal acclaim thrown onto the XBox series it’s based upon, it does well translating the universe of Halo for television.

Impressive Visuals

Looking to distance itself slightly from the games, the show does an amicable job recapturing the impressive visuals and action scenes that made the XBox Halo such an indelible franchise. The series also takes plenty of creative licenses for its characters and storyline, making room for some unexpected twists and developments for certain characters along the way (the Master Chief and Makee romance being a prime example).

12. Mega Man

When his scientist partner Dr. Wily redesigns robotic assistants into war machines, the benevolent Dr. Light creates his own fighting robot in the form of Mega Man — a heroic android meant to prevent Dr. Wily and his mechanical army from taking over the world.

Why it worked: Like so many entries on this list, the primary reason accounting for Mega Man’s success is that, on paper at least, the general premise for the game seemed like the ideal premise for a full-fledged anime series.

Playful Tone

Preserving the original Capcom game’s playful tone and unique setting, it was an anime that adapted itself so well to television, managing to directly compete with the succinct narrative of the game (very similar to Pokémon).

