22 TV Characters You’d Never Want as Your BFF

We've all wished to be close to one TV character, but the truth is, not all characters are BFF material. In fact, watching some of them makes you want to smash your TV. They're dramatic, extra, or just plain jerks. Every movie lover has at least one TV character they can't stand, and the fans in an online community share a piece of their mind. These are the top 22 characters in the no-BFF-zone!

1- Alison Dilaurentis From Pretty Little Liars

Alison DiLaurentis may be great for drama on a TV show but as a real-life BFF? No thanks! Sure, she has that undeniable beauty, but there is a lot of trouble beneath that. She has no problem dragging her friends into risky situations for amusement. Who needs a BFF who's constantly putting your life at risk? We're sure you'll take a pass on that. Thank you very much.

2- Gemma Teller Morrow From Sons of Anarchy

Gemma's manipulative nature and tendency to put her interests above others make her an unreliable and self-centered companion. She's recognized for orchestrating events from behind the curtains and maneuvering circumstances to advance her goals. A companion like Gemma implies you'd consistently need to scrutinize her intentions and whether she genuinely has your well-being at heart or is merely employing you as a piece in her puzzle.

3- Dexter Morgan From Dexter

Having Dexter as a friend would mean constantly living in fear and uncertainty. You could never fully trust him because you would always be aware of his dark secret and the potential danger he poses. Imagine the constant worry that he might turn on you if he believes you've done something wrong or crossed a moral line.

4- Joffrey Baratheon From Game of Thrones

If there's one TV character you wouldn't want as BFF, it's definitely this spoiled little brat from Game of Thrones. He thinks he's the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms just because his daddy happened to sit on the Iron Throne. Talk about a significant ego trip! Then there's his complete lack of empathy. He couldn't care less about the suffering of others. As long as he gets what he wants, he's happy.

5- Cersei Lannister From Game of Thrones

Cersei's loyalty is as reliable as a wet paper bag. Her reputation revolves around prioritizing her desires over everything else. Her focus centers on power and control, and she's ready to sacrifice others to advance her objectives. Crossing her could result in severe consequences, so caution is advised.

Oh, and, she's Joffrey's mom.

6- Negan From The Walking Dead

Everyone and their mother would agree that Negan is a ruthless and sadistic leader. His idea of bonding involves bashing people's heads in with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. He's not the guy you want by your side during a crisis. His “kill or be killed” philosophy doesn't exactly scream “loyal friend material.”

7- Gus Fring From Breaking Bad

Gus is known for his extreme measures to maintain control and eliminate anyone threatening him. Gus doesn't avoid violence or getting involved in risky situations. Having a friend like that, willing to ignore the value of life, leads to ongoing fear and uncertainty.

8- Dan From Gossip Girl

Dan often acted self-righteous, acting like he alone understood life's complexities. Being friends with someone who is always seeking attention and wanting to be seen as the “voice of reason” in every situation would be tiring.

9- Frank Underwood From House of Cards

In short, having Frank Underwood as your BFF would be a nightmare. Trust, loyalty, and genuine human connection are all foreign concepts to him. Unless you enjoy being manipulated, used, and discarded like a pack of cards, it's best to steer clear.

10- Walter White From Breaking Bad

Walter would make the most high-maintenance friend ever. He constantly gets himself into dangerous situations, and we're sure you'd prefer your friendships drama-free. You don't want to be looking over your shoulder every time, worrying if the DEA is on your tail or if rival drug cartels are out for blood.

11- Lily From How I Met Your Mother

Lily has a habit of crossing boundaries, whether playing matchmaker or butting into personal matters. Unless you don't value your privacy and independence, having a friend like Lily sounds like a pain, mainly because she'll feel entitled to interfere in every aspect of your life.

12- Tony Soprano From The Sopranos

Tony Soprano may be charming in his twisted way, but you don't want this guy as your buddy. You heard that right! Hanging out with him means you'll be surrounded by shady characters and illegal activities. Your idea of a fun night out might involve pizza and a movie, but with Tony, it's more likely to include guns, drugs, and a lot of danger.

13- Lane From Gilmore Girls

Having a passionate friend is great, but Lane takes it to a whole new level. Imagine trying to have a normal conversation with her, only to be interrupted by an impromptu drum solo or an outburst about the latest indie band no one has ever heard of. It can get super exhausting, like having a human jukebox on steroids.

14- Eric Cartman From South Park

While Cartman may provide some good laughs from a distance, having him as your BFF would go downhill. You'd find yourself caught in his web of lies while being forced to endure his relentless pursuit of selfish desires. Eric Cartman is best enjoyed from the comfort of your couch, far away from any potential harm he might cause.

15- Nancy Wheeler From Stranger Things

On the surface, she may seem like a typical teenage girl dealing with high school and supernatural adventures. Still, she is a character with questionable qualities. While she may possess some bravery and loyalty, her character traits make it clear she's not someone you'd want by your side in the long run.

16- Sue Sylvester From Glee

First, Sue's idea of tough love might involve throwing slushies in your face or orchestrating elaborate schemes to bring you down. Yeah, she's not exactly the warm and fuzzy-type. And don't even think about confiding in her about your deepest secrets or insecurities. She's more likely to use them against you in a scathing monologue during cheerleading practice.

17- Kilgrave From Jessica Jones

Kilgrave's superpower is downright terrifying. He can control people's minds with just a few words. Would you like to have a friend who makes you do things against your will? Want to spend your weekend binge-watching your favorite show? Well, forget about it because Kilgrave will have you cleaning his apartment or robbing a bank in no time.

18- Hannibal Lecter From Hannibal

Hannibal Lecter is undoubtedly one of the TV characters you'd never want as your BFF unless you have a taste for cannibalistic psychiatrists. Friendship is all about trust, but with Hannibal, you're never sure if you're the next victim. He is an expert at getting inside people's heads, playing mind games, and twisting their emotions to suit his desires.

19- JR Ewing From Dallas

Behind J.R. Ewing's slick smile lies a manipulative, conniving snake in a Stetson hat. He schemes and plots away to get what he wants, whether money, power or control over his family's oil empire. J.R. Ewing is your guy if you want a friend who's conniving, deceitful, and only out for themselves.

20- Patty Hewes From Damages

While her intelligence and cunning may be admirable on screen, being friends with Patty would be a nightmare in real life. Patty is always one step ahead, pulling strings and manipulating people like chess pieces. Being friends with someone with such questionable morals would put you in constant moral dilemmas and compromise your values. It's best to admire her from a safe distance.

21- Michael Scott From The Office

Michael Scott‘s lack of self-awareness is on another level. He loves to make awkward situations even more uncomfortable. Conversations with him would be derailed by an inappropriate comment or an ill-timed joke. His need for validation and attention would leave you feeling more like his personal cheerleader than a valued friend.

22- Lucille Bluth From Arrested Development

Lucille's extravagant lifestyle and snobbish demeanor would create an unbridgeable gap between you. She's more interested in flaunting her wealth and social status than forming genuine connections with others. A friendship with her would entail feeling like a mere prop in her glamorous world rather than a ride-or-die.

Source: (Reddit).