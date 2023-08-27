24 TV Characters That Had Audiences Reaching for The Remote

Some TV characters are so awful you can't help but reach for the remote control. We get it, and we found where cinephiles talk about pesky characters they can't stand. Check out these TV characters viewers find overly uninteresting or annoying.

1 – Joffrey Baratheon — Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Joffrey Baratheon was undoubtedly one of the most detestable characters to grace our television screens. Everyone could tell that he was insufferable as soon as he was introduced. He ruled the Seven Kingdoms with the grace of a drunken pigeon. He made impulsive decisions that questioned his sanity and the intelligence of anyone who supported him.

2 – Negan — The Walking Dead (2010-Present)

When Negan made his grand entrance, bashing in the heads of not one but two beloved characters, we're sure there were a lot of people reaching for the remote. It was so gross many people found it hard to watch. In fact, many claim it ruined the series.

3 – Janice Soprano — The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Janice Soprano was one of those characters you love to hate. Probably because she stirred up trouble and pushed everyone's buttons. She'd make you cringe, whether she was engaging in self-improvement through meditation and yoga or manipulating her way into other people's lives.

4 – Ramsay Bolton — Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Now, Iwan Rheon did an incredible job portraying Ramsay. He took the character to a whole new level of villainy. Ramsay was like the evil genius of the Seven Kingdoms, constantly plotting and scheming, and his smile? It was as unsettling as trying to eat a sandwich while watching a horror movie. But his knack for inflicting pain and terror turned the hearts of many fans from him.

5 – Mr Schuester — Glee (2009-2015)

Every time Mr. Schuester broke into song, it was a train wreck you couldn't look away from. Did we need to see him rapping to “Gold Digger” or attempting to channel his inner Justin Timberlake? It was an actual test of endurance for anyone watching at home.

6 – Ross Geller — Friends (1994-2004)

Ross had his moments. He was a paleontologist, which automatically made him the resident dinosaur expert. But his incessant whining and self-pitying antics could be a bit much. The poor guy had a knack for sabotaging his relationships. Remember when he said “Rachel” at the altar during his wedding to Emily? Classic Ross!

7 – Skyler White — Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Skyler White has been a polarizing character among viewers, with some sympathizing with her situation and others finding her actions frustrating or unsympathetic. Nevertheless, she plays a significant role in the series, counterbalancing Walter's descent into darkness. She also offers a perspective on the collateral damage caused by his actions.

8 – Andrea Harrison — The Walking Dead (2010-Present)

Many people couldn't stand Andrea because she tends to make rather peculiar romantic choices. From the ill-fated fling with Shane to her questionable taste in men, she always seemed entangled in messy relationships. It's a wonder she had any time to fight off the undead with all that drama going on.

9 – Lori Grimes — The Walking Dead (2010-Present)

Played by Sarah Wayne Callies, Lori was the character who would raise many questions in a single episode. She was fond of making questionable decisions. Like when she got lost in the woods or engaged in a love triangle with her husband, Rick, and his best friend, Shane. No matter what, she always seemed to be in the middle of some undead drama.

10 – Ted Mosby — How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Ted made viewers cringe at his lousy life choices. His pursuit of love resembled a never-ending marathon, except he kept tripping over his shoelaces. Also, he had a habit of misinterpreting signals. It was as if he had a PhD in miscommunication and a minor in awkward encounters. Who would invest in such a screw-up?

11 – Pete Campbell — Mad Men (2007-2015)

Pete was like that itch you just couldn't scratch. He acted like he knew it all and was sneaky. But what irritated fans was his willingness to sacrifice anyone to succeed. Anyway, his determination was interesting if you could ignore his lack of empathy.

12 – Hannah Horvath — Girls (2012-2017)

Hannah Horvath, played by Lena Dunham, was a character that made fans reach for the remote and possibly a stiff drink. She was the epitome of a hot mess, a walking disaster wrapped in an annoying sense of entitlement. It was hard to keep up with her fashion choices and endless tirades of self-absorption. Every episode was a ride of poor life decisions and awkward encounters.

13 – Piper Chapman — Orange Is The New Black (2013-2019)

Of course, Piper wasn't without her flaws. Sometimes, she acted like everything was about her and thought she deserved special treatment. People loved to hate her. When she came to the prison, we could tell she was in for a challenge. She came from a rich family and didn't know much about the real world, leading to funny situations. But that's what made her easy to understand.

14 – Tedros — The Idol (2023)

It wasn't just Tedros' acting that left audiences cringing; the plot was equally mind-numbing. Each episode seemed to follow the same tired formula: Tedros finds himself in an absurd situation, attempts to solve it with his patented dance moves, and somehow emerges victorious. Someone writes, “I know The Idol is hot trash, but Tedros is even trashier, he gives me the vibe of that creepy dude who breathes down your neck when you're out clubbing…” The experience would be like watching a bad '80s sitcom on repeat, except without the charm.

15 – JD — Scrubs (2001-2010)

J.D. tended to make even the simplest tasks seem like an epic adventure. At times, he got lost in his thoughts about being a superhero. Other times, he surprised his patients with sudden songs. It's clear that he wasn't great at dealing with reality. He might have seemed silly, but he cared about the people he helped and his friends.

16 – Tony Soprano — The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Tony was quite a mix of things. He cared a lot about his family but did terrible things. He even went to therapy. When he got really angry, it was like watching a volcano ready to explode, which set many people off. But despite all the remote-triggering moments, he brought us a view of the dark side of organized crime.

17 – Sheldon Cooper — The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

Sheldon's relentless need for order and routine and his lack of filter brought both adoration and sheer exasperation. His meticulously organized spot on the couch and his obsession with comic books and Star Trek made him relatable somehow. But his stubbornness and inability to understand sarcasm most likely pushed some viewers to their limits.

18 – Gemma Teller Morrow — Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014)

People grew tired of Gemma because she got into a lot of trouble. She had a way of getting her hands dirty while maintaining fierce loyalty to her family and the club. Just when you thought Gemma couldn't get into any more trouble, she'd find a way to surprise you.

19 – Peggy Olson — Mad Men (2007-2015)

Peggy's romantic escapades were about as thrilling as watching a puddle on the ground. Her awkward encounters with men made viewers cringe and reach for the remote, hoping to find a more exciting storyline. However, despite her less-than-riveting moments, her determination and growth changed things. Elisabeth Moss's brilliant performance made this possible.

20 – Susan Mayer — Desperate Housewives (2004-2012)

Susan was the portrayal of clumsiness. If there was a way to trip over thin air or spill coffee on herself, she would find it. Her tendency to get into awkward situations was truly unmatched. Who else could accidentally set their kitchen on fire while attempting to cook a simple meal? Only Susan Mayer would!

Most fans probably lost it when it came to her love life. It seemed like every time she made a decision, chaos ensued, which made you wonder if she would ever find true love.

21 – Marina Crane — Bridgerton (2020-Present)

Played by Ruby Barker, Marina Crane was introduced as a potential love interest for Colin Bridgerton. At first, she seemed like a charming addition to the show, but things took a downturn. Marina's secret pregnancy plot line had viewers on their toes, but not in a good way. A fan opines, “Yes, she was in a crappy position and had to do what she had to, but she showed no guilt or remorse for any of it.”

22 – Nancy Botwin — Weeds (2005-2012)

Nancy's escapades had fans both fascinated and frustrated. She had this uncanny ability to make the worst decisions possible at every turn. Need to stay low-key? Well, let's start a front business selling baked goods. Genius, right? Well, not when you don't want to be hidden. And who can forget when she got involved with a Mexican drug cartel? Talk about taking “desperate housewife” to a whole new level.

23 – Annie Marks — Good Girls (2018-2021)

In the show, Annie is impulsive, reckless, and vulnerable when making one wrong decision after another. You know that friend who always manages to find themselves knee-deep in trouble? Well, Annie took it a notch higher. She's like a magnet for chaos, which can be frustrating to watch.

24 – Cersei Lannister — Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

It wasn't just Cersei's depravity that made her unlikable, but also her insatiable thirst for power and complete disregard for human life. She also had some severe family issues. Who would forget her complicated relationship with her brother Jaime? Talk about a dysfunctional duo.

Source: Reddit.