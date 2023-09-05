25 TV Comedies That May Not Be On Your Radar

Looking for a hilarious show you can binge that isn’t part of the mainstream? I’ve been waiting my whole life to write this list since I have many beloved comedy shows that I think deserve more praise. Here are 25 TV comedies that don't get as much attention as they deserve.

1. Documentary Now (2015- )

Documentary Now! is a wildly funny show that parodies some of the most famous documentaries. Created by some of the funniest people in the industry (Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas), this show takes the most powerful documentaries and turns them into 20-30 minutes of nonstop satire and laughs.

2. Silicon Valley (2014-2019)

Silicon Valley tells the story of a brilliant coder trying to navigate the complexities of Silicon Valley. The main character and his friends are awkward and have no idea how to create a business but find success anyway. The show is consistently funny for six seasons but also has a rich and captivating storyline.

3. Raising Hope (2010-2014)

This charming, family-friendly sitcom is about a young guy who gets a serial killer pregnant and then has to take care of his baby daughter with the help of his dysfunctional but caring family. His parents are unhinged but mean well and the antics that occur are relatable and amusing.

4. Community (2009-2015)

While Community has a decent cult following, it’s still not as mainstream as it should be. It follows seven community college students who become unlikely friends. The show has many meta elements and entertainment references from the comical and clever mind of Dan Harmon, creator of Rick and Morty.

5. Animals (2016-2018)

This offbeat comedy is one of my all-time favorites, as it follows the lives of different animated animals, such as pigeons, flies, dogs, cats, horses, and rats. We get to watch the world devolve into an apocalypse from the perspective of these animals. If you’re looking for something hilarious and different, this is it.

6. Extras (2005-2007)

Starring Ricky Gervais, Extras is about the extras on movie sets who fill in the background but strive to be leading characters. The show is heartfelt and extremely sarcastic, just like Gervais, offering an emotional but hilarious vibe with guest appearances from major names like Kate Winslet, Ben Stiller, Patrick Stewart, and Orlando Bloom.

7. The Mighty Boosh (2003-2007)

This might be the weirdest show on my list, so be prepared for some quirky jokes and strange characters. In some ways, The Mighty Boosh feels like a crazy fever dream, with a talking moon, floating heads, and outrageous plots. But it’s something fun and different!

8. Dollface (2019-2022)

Dollface is a cute comedy about a girl who gets dumped by her longtime boyfriend only to realize she has drifted away from all her girlfriends. The show follows her and her friends as she tries to reconnect with them and figure out who she is now.

9. You're The Worst (2014-2019)

This show is about two toxic and frustrating people who manage to form a relationship. Anyone who has commitment issues and finds it hard to be social will enjoy this offbeat comedy about two demented people navigating their own relationships as well as friendships.

10. Broad City (2014-2019)

Broad City was decently successful but not nearly popular or acknowledged enough, considering how funny and relatable it is. From the comical minds of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobsen, it’s about two best friends having fun in NYC while they try to grow up.

11. The Mick (2017-2018)

It’s a travesty that The Mick was canceled after only two seasons. Kaitlin Olson, as always, is a riot in this. She plays a smart but lazy woman who has to raise her wealthy sister's pampered children when the sister flees the country.

12. I Think You Should Leave (2019- )

I Think You Should Leave has received some praise within the industry, but many people don’t know how crazy and fun it is. Whenever I watch this show, I feel like I have a look of confusion and disbelief on my face, but whenever I think about it later, I chuckle to myself. So it’s definitely an out-of-the-box comedy.

13. The League (2009-2015)

Despite the sensational cast featuring Nick Kroll and Mark Duplass, The League isn’t as popular as it should be. It’s about a group of immature men who are in a fantasy football league together, which they are very passionate about, to say the least.

14. Tuca and Bertie (2019-2022)

Tuca & Bertie is an animated comedy from Lisa Hannawalt, the artistic genius behind the animation of BoJack Horseman. The show is funny, quirky, and fast-paced but also tackles some heavy themes. It was canceled far too soon, but the three seasons that exist are wonderful on their own. I just wish there were more.

15. Workaholics (2011-2017)

Workaholics was popular when it was on, but it doesn’t get enough love, in my opinion. It stars Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm, three of the funniest people ever to grace my TV screen. Their characters all work together and live together, and despite approaching their 30s, they still act like wild teenagers.

16. Portlandia (2011-2018)

Portlandia is a sketch show starring Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen that will have you rolling on the floor. The skits are weird and random, but their humor is so distinct and innovative that the show is unforgettable. And there are eight seasons, so there is plenty of content for a fun binge.

17. Human Resources (2022-2023)

Human Resources is a spinoff show from Big Mouth that follows the daily lives of the Hormone Monsters and other creatures like Love Bugs, Logic Rocks, Need Demons, and Anxiety Mosquitos. Tragically, Netflix canceled it after only two seasons due to changes in their animation department, but what they did release is gold, and I’ll never forgive them for cutting it short.

18. Drunk History (2013-2019)

Drunk History is a sort of documentary show where celebrity comedians get drunk and attempt to give a history lesson to the host, the sweet and funny Derek Waters. It’s entertaining to watch them slur their way through historical events — and the reenactments are even funnier.

19. The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

Created by and starring Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project is about a vapid but loving OBGYN who has the messiest love life ever. Kaling pushes some boundaries in this show, but in the end, it’s uniquely funny and has many heartfelt, heavy moments that give it depth.

20. Shrill (2019-2021)

Shrill is a comedy series created by and starring Aidy Bryant from SNL. She plays a young journalist who is tired of people commenting on and judging her body and resolves to love herself and be who she is without shame. It’s funny and charming, and there are a few SNL cameos to look forward to.

21. F is For Family (2015-2021)

This animated series starring Bill Burr, Justin Long, and Laura Dern takes place in the 70s and follows the family of a hot-tempered veteran who is unhappy with his life. The show can be emotional and jarring but is also raunchy and funny. And if you grew up in the 70s, it’ll hit home in many ways.

22. The Middle (2009-2018)

Another family-friendly show, this comedy is about a typical midwestern family just trying to get by. Patricia Heaton from Everybody Loves Raymond and Neil Flynn from Scrubs star as the parents to three kids, all weird and comical in different ways.

23. Party Down (2009- )

Party Down is a raunchy and wry comedy series about an unenthusiastic and unprofessional catering company. The show stars Adam Scott, among other comedy legends. While it was canceled after three seasons, they decided to revive the show over 10 years later!

24. Nathan For You (2013-2017)

Nathan Fielder is a socially awkward man with a business degree in this reality comedy series. He tries to help people turn their businesses around, but his ideas are… unorthodox. His dry humor and people’s reactions make this a sensational show that is different from everything else.

25. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

Starring Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek, Malcolm in the Middle is a “kids” show that follows a crazy family just squeezing by. It’s family-friendly and has some sweet moments in between the constant chaos and hilarity.

Source: Reddit.