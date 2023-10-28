26 TV Comedy Gems That Deserve Your Attention

If you're looking for lesser-known TV comedies that are worth watching, we've got the perfect list. Someone on a popular online forum asked for recommendations for great comedies that no one talks about. Here are 26 TV comedy gems to check out.
1. The Last Man on Earth (2015-2018)
The Last Man on Earth follows Phil (Will Forte) as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world following a virus outbreak, believing he’s the last human alive. He navigates his lonely existence but meets other survivors along his journey.
2. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)
This musical dramedy follows a bright young lawyer in New York City who bumps into her ex from summer camp and realizes her current life makes her miserable. When she decides to move to her ex's hometown in California to pursue her lost love, she soon realizes that her grand plans won't work out as expected.
3. Difficult People (2015-2017)
As their friends create successful careers and find the love they've always dreamed of, one TV writer and one waiter bond as they perform their comedy at night. But is their bitter attitude rubbing off on each other?
4. Please Like Me (2013-2016)
Please Like Me is a dramatic comedy series about a young man who realizes he's gay after an awkward breakup with his girlfriend. It feels like his life is falling down around him as he moves in with his best friend — and his arrogance and fear of feeling his feelings crash down on him.
5. Pen15 (2019-2021)
Comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle depict their middle-school-aged selves in this hilarious coming-of-age comedy series. Surrounded by actual teen actors, Maya and Anna contend with the past as hilarious and awkward scenes from their teenage lives come to light on screen.
6. You're the Worst (2014-2019)
When a narcissistic author and a sarcastic publicist meet at a wedding, they begin a friends-with-benefits relationship. Hilarity ensues as the two bond and integrate into each other's bleak lives.
7. Am I Being Unreasonable? (2022-)
A young mom in an unfulfilling marriage meets a mom who recently moved to town, and the two grow close immediately. But she is haunted by her past mistakes as she grieves the loss of the man she had a long-term affair with.
8. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021)
When an intelligent computer programmer suddenly begins to hear people's innermost desires in the form of song, she seeks the help of a neighbor who assures her she isn't going crazy. But is this newfound telepathy a talent or a curse?
9. Kim's Convenience (2016-2021)
This charming sitcom follows the Kims, a Korean-Canadian family who owns a convenience store in Toronto. The family must overcome past squabbles and find ways to connect across generations to keep each other close.
10. An Idiot Abroad (2010-2012)
A homebody with little knowledge of world history pulls himself off his couch in Britain to embark on a world tour to see the Seven Wonders. However, the man faces challenges due to his lack of knowledge or tact.
11. Trying (2020-)
Trying is a humorous and heartwarming series about a quirky couple determined to have kids. After trying and failing to conceive for years, the two begin the adoption process. The show portrays the realistic struggles adoptive parents face during the long process, with many jokes along the way.
12. Feel Good (2020-2021)
This dark comedy series follows a cynical comic and a conformist Englishwoman who meet at a comedy show one night and begin a tumultuous relationship. As the comic contends with her past drug addiction, the woman struggles with her sexual identity and the coming out process.
13. Lovesick (2014-2018)
A man with a prolific intimate history learns he has a transmitted infection, forcing him to call up his exes and one-night-stands to inform them of the issue. Each time he contacts a woman on his list, he must confront embarrassing moments of his past that he often wished never happened.
14. Shrill (2019-2021)
Shrill is a hilarious and culturally conscious series about a woman pursuing her dream of being a journalist as she struggles with the conflict between society and her identity. She identifies as a loud, fat woman with no desire to lose weight. As she interacts with her boss and some shady boyfriends, she refuses to be anyone but her true self.
15. Casual (2015-2018)
When a recently divorced woman and her teenage daughter move in with her bachelor brother, the three lean on each other for support as they enter the dating world. As the show progresses, the characters go through hilarious hurdles that lead to connection.
16. With Love (2021-)
With Love is a TV rom-com about two siblings who desperately want to find love. The show's honest portrayal of life in America as a Latinx family, coupled with its display of authentic LGBTQ+ relationships, makes it a show brimming with important representation.
17. Catastrophe (2015-2019)
This sitcom about an Irish woman and an American man who fall in love in London will have you belly laughing in the first episode. The show chronicles the lovers' lives in London as they start a family in the modern world.
18. Dollface (2019-)
When a woman's long-time boyfriend breaks up with her without warning, she realizes how much she misses her friends. She reaches out to her best friend, who tells her she's neglected her female friendships for a man. The series chronicles the woman's relationships with her best friends as she learns about the importance of female solidarity and staying close to her besties.
19. The Detour (2016-2019)
This sitcom is about a family who embark on a cross-country road trip to Florida for a family vacation. While the husband, wife, son, and daughter are on the road, wacky hijinks get in their way. If you've ever taken a long car trip with your family, The Detour will bring back those memories and give you a laugh.
20. No Activity (2017-2021)
No Activity follows two low-level cops who spend most of their time on duty chatting together in their patrol car. During a stakeout for a massive drug bust, the two inexperienced cops find themselves in the middle of the conflict. As the series continues, viewers meet more hilarious characters who are just trying to get by in this wacky world.
21. We Are Lady Parts (2021-)
A nerdy engineering student searches for a husband but instead lands a spot as a guitarist in an all-female Muslim band called Lady Parts. The student/band member must split her time between two worlds and friend groups as she attends classes and helps the band land their first big gig.
22. Extraordinary (2023-)
Extraordinary is a fantasy comedy series that takes place in a world where everyone over 18 develops superpowers. But not Jen, a 25-year-old who still lacks exceptional abilities. As she grapples with her inferiority, Jen learns there is power and hope in being ordinary.
23. The Other Two (2019-2023)
As two siblings — an aspiring actor and a former professional dancer — attempt to find their way in the world, they learn their 13-year-old brother went viral online and is now an internet sensation. Can the older siblings put aside envy to support their baby brother's new singing career?
24. Younger (2015-2021)
When a newly single mom attempts to restart her career after spending years as a stay-at-home mom, she discovers that starting over at 40 can be challenging. But when a tattoo artist thinks she's in her 20s, the woman hatches a plan to pretend to be 26 to get hired.
25. Inside Job (2021-2022)
A genius programmer and her assistant work for a powerful organization in a world where the wildest conspiracy theories are a reality. Each episode centers around a different conspiracy theory and turns it on its head, from the JFK assassination to the moon landing.
26. Sick Note (2017-2018)
When a depressed man stuck in a life he hates learns he has cancer, he's surprised to find that he enjoys his life more with the diagnosis because people are now so kind to him. But when he goes in for a check-up, his bumbling oncologist reveals that the cancer was a misdiagnosis. Will the man tell the people in his life about the good news, or will he keep up the act to maintain his happier life?
Maya (she/they) is a queer entertainment and culture journalist from Worcester, MA with bylines in publications like Pulse Magazine, HorrorPress, CM Pride, Fangoria, and TransLash News & Narrative. They cover interviews, reviews, roundups, news, and more in the entertainment and lifestyle space. She loves horror, LGBTQ+ representation, and creativity. They hope their writing both entertains readers and inspires them to think critically.