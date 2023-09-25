26 TV Comedy Gems That No One Talks About

Looking for lesser-known TV comedies that are worth a watch? Someone on a popular online forum asked for recommendations for great comedies that no one talks about. Here are the top 26 responses.

1. The Last Man on Earth (2015-2018)

The Last Man on Earth follows Phil (Will Forte) as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world following a virus outbreak, believing he’s the last human alive. He navigates his lonely existence but meets other survivors along his journey.

2. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

This musical dramedy follows a bright young lawyer in New York City who bumps into her ex from summer camp and realizes her current life makes her miserable. When she decides to move to her ex's hometown in California to pursue her lost love, she soon realizes that her grand plans won't work out as expected.

3. Difficult People (2015-2017)

As their friends create successful careers and find the love they've always dreamed of, one TV writer and one waiter bond as they perform their comedy at night. But is their bitter attitude rubbing off on each other?

4. Please Like Me (2013-2016)

Please Like Me is a dramatic comedy series about a young man who realizes he's gay after an awkward breakup with his girlfriend. It feels like his life is falling down around him as he moves in with his best friend — and his arrogance and fear of feeling his feelings crash down on him.

5. Pen15 (2019-2021)

Comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle depict their middle-school-aged selves in this hilarious coming-of-age comedy series. Surrounded by actual teen actors, Maya and Anna contend with the past as hilarious and awkward scenes from their teenage lives come to light on screen.

6. You're the Worst (2014-2019)

When a narcissistic author and a sarcastic publicist meet at a wedding, they begin a friends-with-benefits relationship. Hilarity ensues as the two bond and integrate into each other's bleak lives.

7. Am I Being Unreasonable? (2022-)

A young mom in an unfulfilling marriage meets a mom who recently moved to town, and the two grow close immediately. But she is haunted by her past mistakes as she grieves the loss of the man she had a long-term affair with.

8. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021)

When an intelligent computer programmer suddenly begins to hear people's innermost desires in the form of song, she seeks the help of a neighbor who assures her she isn't going crazy. But is this newfound telepathy a talent or a curse?

9. Kim's Convenience (2016-2021)

This charming sitcom follows the Kims, a Korean-Canadian family who owns a convenience store in Toronto. The family must overcome past squabbles and find ways to connect across generations to keep each other close.

10. An Idiot Abroad (2010-2012)

A homebody with little knowledge of world history pulls himself off his couch in Britain to embark on a world tour to see the Seven Wonders. But the man faces challenges due to his lack of knowledge or tact.

11. Trying (2020-)

Trying is a humorous and heartwarming series about a quirky couple determined to have kids. After trying and failing to conceive for years, the two begin the adoption process. The show portrays the realistic struggles adoptive parents face during the long process, with many jokes along the way.

12. Feel Good (2020-2021)

This dark comedy series follows a cynical comic and a conformist Englishwoman who meet at a comedy show one night and begin a tumultuous relationship. As the comic contends with her past drug addiction, the woman struggles with her sexual identity and the coming out process.

13. Lovesick (2014-2018)

A man with a prolific sexual history learns he has a transmitted infection, forcing him to call up his exes and one-night-stands to inform them of the issue. Each time he contacts a woman on his list, he must confront embarrassing moments of his past that he often wished never happened.