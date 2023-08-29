Throwback Gold: 26 Classic TV Commercials People Still Quote Today

Commercials, slogans, and jingles can cause moments of unexpected joy when they evoke nostalgia and stir memories. Here are 26 slogans from back in the day that you no doubt still quote or remember fondly.

1. Nike: “Just Do It” (1988)

In 1988, Nike unleashed a powerful mantra that echoed through the hearts of athletes and dreamers worldwide. “Just Do It” became more than a slogan; it became a call to action, an anthem of determination. Or… defiance. This iconic phrase has ignited fires of motivation, pushing individuals to conquer their doubts, shatter their limits, and embark on a journey of greatness.

2. McDonald's: “I'm Lovin' It” (2003)

Imagine stepping into a bustling McDonald's, greeted by the mouthwatering aroma of sizzling burgers and the contagious energy of joy only to hear a song sweeter than a six-million-degree apple pie. “I'm Lovin' It” became an infectious earworm, a chorus of happiness that celebrated moments of indulgence, comfort, and shared experiences. Talk about value menu, this little ditty is actually Justin Timberlake's most heard performance worldwide.

3. Apple: “Think Different” (1997)

Steve Jobs, Alan Kay, or Carrot Top once said “A computer is like a bicycle for the mind.” It's a captivating analogy that captures the essence of the computer's transformative power. In a world driven by ideas, the mind becomes limitless, propelled forward by the ever-evolving technology that enhances our capabilities.

Apple's iconic slogan, “Think Different,” sparked a revolution of innovative thinking. Crafted by the brilliant minds at TBWA\Chiat\Day, it inspired rebels, dreamers, and visionaries to challenge the status quo and shape the future.

4. Mastercard: “There Are Some Things Money Can't Buy. For Everything Else, There's Mastercard.” (1997)

In 1997, Mastercard tapped into our laughter, tears, and hopes in a prequel to the kind of debt we'd all be in. “There are some things money can't buy. For everything else, there's Mastercard” spoke directly to the human desire for unforgettable moments, positioning Mastercard as the key to unlocking extraordinary experiences.

5. Budweiser: “Wassup” (1999)

Cast your mind back to the late '90s when a simple greeting took the world by storm. Budweiser's “Wassup?” campaign seized upon the universality of this exclamation and transformed it into a cultural phenomenon. It transcended its advertising origins, becoming a symbol of friendship, camaraderie, and shared laughter that echoed through living rooms and street corners alike.

6. Geico: “15 Minutes Could Save You 15 Percent or More on Car Insurance” (2005)

If someone hasn't made a joke to you involving this catchphrase, consider yourself among the few, the proud, the friendless.

“15 Minutes Could Save You 15% or More on Car Insurance,” isn't so much about the deal being offered but about the wacky situations those in the ads get themselves into.

7. Maybelline: “Maybe She's Born With It. Maybe It's Maybelline.” (1991)

Picture this: you're getting ready for a night out, putting on your favorite Maybelline products, and feeling like a million bucks. That's when it hits you — maybe there's something magical about Maybelline.

With their iconic slogan, “Maybe She's Born With It. Maybe It's Maybelline,” the brand ignites the mystery of natural beauty versus the transformative power of their cosmetics, leaving you to wonder what enchantment lies within each product.

8. L'oreal: “Because You're Worth It” (1973)

In 1973, L'Oréal revolutionized the beauty industry with a slogan that became a celebration of self-worth. “Because You're Worth It” instilled a sense of confidence and chicness, reminding individuals that indulging in beauty products was an expression of their unique value. L'Oréal tapped into the desire for luxury, self-care, and the affirmation that everyone deserves to feel like they're worth it.

9. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes: “They're Great!” (1952)

Imagine starting your day with a bowl of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and feeling an instant burst of energy. Tony the Tiger bursts onto the scene, exclaiming those two unforgettable words: “They're Great!” Kellogg's iconic slogan encapsulates the enthusiasm and satisfaction that comes with indulging in those sugar-coated flakes, inspiring generations to greet the day with a mighty “Great!”

10. Campbell's Soup: “Mmm Mmm Good” (1935)

In the mid-1930s, Campbell's soup tapped into our cravings for comfort and nourishment with their unforgettable slogan, “Mmm Mmm Good.” With just three simple sounds, they evoked feelings of warmth, coziness, and satisfaction. Every spoonful of their soup became a moment of culinary bliss, reminding us that a simple can of soup can bring delight to our taste buds.

11. Gatorade: “Is It in You?” (1991)

“Is it in you?” is a bold inquiry and creepy special effect, daring athletes to unleash their full potential by seemingly replacing their sweat with radioactive glistening liquid.

In reality, it positioned Gatorade as the essential fuel for champions, emphasizing the importance of hydration and electrolyte replenishment, bringing a whole bunch of hydration science into the mainstream with it.

12. Snickers: “You're Not You When You're Hungry” (2010)

Hangry? Watch out! You become a diva, a drama queen, or even a grumpy bear — or at least, something far off from your true personality.

“You're Not You When You're Hungry” merges humor and relatability, reminding us that a satisfying Snickers can restore us to our usual, pleasant selves, or to our deity of choice if we have a peanut allergy.

13. Volkswagen: “Think Small” (1959)

“Think Small.” This slogan, crafted by the iconic advertising agency Doyle Dane Bernbach, celebrated minimalism, authenticity, and intelligent design. It turned the compact Volkswagen Beetle into a symbol of individuality.

14. Miller High Life: “The Champagne of Beers” (1903)

It's only the champagne of beers if it's made in Champaign, Illinois. This audacious slogan is unique in that no one is quite sure if they're being serious. It became ingrained in American beer culture, associating Miller High Life with refined taste, quality, and a touch of sparkling indulgence.

15. Jell-O: “There's Always Room for Jell-O” (1904)

“There's Always Room for Jell-O” became a household phrase, reminding us that no matter how full our tummies may be, there's a special place reserved for this delightful gelatin dessert. There's also room in our brains for this catchy little phrase or its “J-E-L-L-O” counterpart.

16. Folgers: “The Best Part of Waking Up Is Folgers in Your Cup” (1984)

Picture the start of a brand new day. As the sun peeks over the horizon, you take that first sip of coffee, and suddenly the world becomes a brighter place. This moment, immortalized in 1984, gave birth to the memorable slogan: “The Best Part of Waking Up is Folgers in Your Cup.”

With every sip, Folgers invites you to savor the rich aroma, the comforting warmth, and the invigorating jolt that kick-starts your day.

17. Old Spice: “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

Imagine a man who smells like adventure, confidence, and incongruity. This was the promise Old Spice delivered in 2010 with their unforgettable campaign. “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” introduced us to an enigmatic character, exuding charm and charisma, who showcased Old Spice as the ultimate choice for masculine fragrance and personal care.

It became a viral sensation, rejuvenating the brand with its playful and irreverent tone.

18. Bounty: “The Quicker Picker Upper” (1965)

Since 1965, “The Quicker Picker Upper” has assured us that Bounty paper towels are up to the task. With some great demonstrative advertising and a catchy jingle, you'll forever associate that ache in your back from cleaning up after the dog for 7 years straight with the most noteworthy paper towel brand on the planet.

19. Pepsi: “The Choice of a New Generation” (1984)

Great Scott, Marty! How could we forget that Pepsi “New Generation” campaign in 1984? It was like watching the flux capacitor generate the required gigawatts to reach 88 miles per hour in sugared drink form!

“The Choice of a New Generation,” Pepsi harnessed the energy of innovation and captured the imagination of youth as their vocal and culture-shifting demographic was emerging for the first time.

20. M and M's: “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands” (1954)

It's clear M&M knows a thing or two about a thing or two, and their iconic slogan, “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands,” has assured us that we can savor each piece without fear of messy mishaps. It's a delightful reminder that M&M's bring flavor and a little bit of happiness wherever they go.

21. Pringles: “Once You Pop, You Can't Stop” (1968)

Pringles' slogan “Once You Pop, You Can't Stop” leverages humanity's devastating inclination toward self-destructive addiction into a cardboard tube of a slogan that's so tight you can barely fit your hand in there.

Also, don't tell anyone, but for the first 8 years of my life, I thought my dad was the Pringles guy.

22. Skittles: “Taste The Rainbow” (1994)

Sometimes an advertising campaign is so unhinged, weird, and over the top that even if your primary association with the product is the baby teeth they've ripped from your mouth, you gotta respect the game.

23. Subway: “Subway, Eat Fresh” (2000)

The five-dollar footlong song is also a catchy option, but eating fresh is a slogan that people could get behind. You know the one. “Subway, Eat Fresh” has become synonymous with the notion that Subway as a brand is committed to being a healthier fast food option.

24. Energizer: “It Keeps Going and Going and Going” (1989)

Like my ability to write a long list about advertising slogans for your entertainment, Energizer stands out as the epitome of endurance and longevity and most importantly quality. Truly a fantastic product.

Since 1989, their slogan has showcased their products' incredible power — literally. “It Keeps Going and Going and Going…” became a playful and memorable phrase that proved true.

25. Wendy's “Where's The Beef” (1984)

This is an all-time classic that manages to be hilarious, memorable, quotable, and effective — you're always going to remember it when pulling up to a Wendy's. The 80s commercials delivered on the humor and had everyone quoting the line.

26. Google: “Parisian Love” (2010)

“Parisian Love” was so good it made Saints fans cry when it debuted during the big game. Unfolding through Google search queries and leaving out the super weird ones, we get an NSA-eye view of one person's love story in the 21st century.

Perhaps one of the first advertisements about a tech product to hit you in the feels, this one goes from hopeful, to relatable, and depending how life ended up for you… regretful.

Source: Reddit.