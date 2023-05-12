13 TV Finales That Left Us Disappointed and Frustrated

Nothing feels worse than investing years of your life to a television series only for the finale to end up disappointing.

A recent online discussion looks to gather some of the worst TV finales of all time. Here are our favorite responses.

Heads up! There are spoilers ahead.

1. Game of Thrones

This should come as no shock, as one fan puts it. “I've never seen a franchise go from talk of the town to nobody cares anymore as fast as GoT did after those final episodes.”

Another admitted, “I didn't watch a Game of Thrones episode for two years after the finale, I hated it so much, so I needed to heal.” They continued, “Now, in my head, Game of Thrones ended at season six, so I enjoy it as I did before the last two seasons, thank god.”

Of course, now there is House of the Dragon, and fans are hopeful for a different ending.

2. Scrubs

Ironically, season 8 of Scrubs had one of the best TV finales. Then came season 9, which many fans like to flat-out forget.

“But there was no season 9 of Scrubs..” jokes one fan.

3. The Sopranos

To call the series finale of The Sopranos a risk is an understatement. The show ending with a hard cute to black resulted in many wondering if their feed short-circuited.

While many were frustrated with it upon original airing, several fans have since speculated that the cut to black is a metaphor for Tony's death. “You probably don't even hear it when it happens.”

4. Roseanne

Before the revival, the ending to Roseanne felt like a fever dream. Probably because, according to the story, the show was a dream.

When the final episode originally aired in 1997, we learned that Dan died of a heart attack during the show's eighth season. The Roseanne character wrote the entire ninth season as a way for her to cope with the death.

5. Seinfeld

One fan admitted, “I recently watched Seinfeld for the first time (I'm 21, too young to have watched it live), and yeah, the finale was pretty trash.”

They continued, “It's probably aged worse because most of the things the characters do are mild compared to the crap we see daily from many people.” Palpablevt volunteered, “It was even worse watching it live after being hyped for months.”

They stated, “Not to mention it's full of callbacks, but it was immediately preceded by a clip-show (basically nothing but callbacks). It's one of my all-time favorite shows, but that last episode was garbage.”

6. The Parkers

One TV viewer stated, “Worst: The Parkers. All those seasons of being rejected by the professor. Then, Nikki finally finds a man who loves her and leaves him on her wedding day for the professor!”

They elaborated, “He was a terrible and selfish person, and Nikki did not deserve to be treated so terribly.” Finally, they concluded, “He only wanted her because he suddenly couldn't have her. I have no clue who thought this was the ending anyone wanted.”

Several people agreed, including Risquechilli, who exclaimed, “Right?! No one was rooting for this relationship to happen. No one.”

7. Star Trek: Enterprise

One critic responded, “Star Trek: Enterprise. Unfortunately, the Enterprise finale had to be written with disdain and malice. I remember reading quotes from the actress that played T'Pol ripping it apart before it even aired.”

Another argued, “Enterprise had a great finale, as long as you pretend the last episode didn't happen.” But, they admitted, “I chose to ignore that cobbled-together travesty of an ending they had to put together last minute when they found out they were canceled.”

8. Farscape

One person asked, “Are you including Peacekeeper Wars? This is 100% correct without the inclusion, but with Peacekeeper Wars included, it's just kind of meh.”

Another added, “It was never intended as a series finale. So glad they had the movie to wrap up, but IMO they fumbled it slightly. The comics following it were pretty good, from what I remember.”

Several people agreed and even more argued that it is one of the best sci-fi shows of all time with Farscape: Peacekeeper Wars.

9. Supernatural

One fan admitted, “Getting through 15 seasons of Supernatural because I'm a completionist was one of the hardest things I've ever done.” They elaborated, “For example, I would watch ten bad episodes and be happy that one aspect of the 11th was good.”

Finally, they admitted, “Whenever I finished the finale, I just laid there contemplating my life, vowing never to complete a show that I know is hot garbage ever again. And then I watched the entirety of Stargate Atlantis anyway. God, what's wrong with me?”

10. Younger

One critic said, “Younger? Well, that's surprising. I'm a few seasons behind, but I guess she ends up with the “boring one?” Another confirmed, “Yep, but with a lot of pointless fake-outs and a really offensive shot at Greta Thunberg in between.”

Finally, a third replied, Yeah, the last season of Younger was not great.” People agreed the last season needed more of Diana.

11. Dexter

One critic nominated, “The Dexter finale was so bad that I know I watched it, but I can't remember a darn thing about it. Aren't they retconning/reviving it too?”

Another replied, “They are, and I dread it! I probably won't watch it. I'll never forgive what they did to Deb's character.” However, HandLion replied, “If you disliked the last few seasons of Dexter, then you'll probably want to watch the new one.”

They elaborated, “Clyde Phillips (showrunner of the first four seasons) is back for this one and seems to have created season 9 in response to Scott Buck's final three seasons to say, “Nah, forget that, this is the real ending.”

12. Shameless

One TV fan stated, “The last three seasons of Shameless were garbage.” Someone else agreed, “They messed up that show so bad it hurts.”

Another suggested, “They just have nowhere to go. As a result, they exhausted all of their character development without having them completely change their place in life.”

13. How I Met Your Mother

Another user admitted, “I didn't have a problem with the mother dying in HIMYM. As you said, it was foreshadowed plenty, and it works as a meta-reason for Ted telling the story.”

They elaborated, “What I hated was Ted getting back together with Robin. They made it explicitly clearmr that Ted and Robin did not work well as a couple and that the only way for them to find happiness was to move on from each other.”

Finally, they concluded, “And then they learned it again. And again and again and again. I think it was 5 or 6 times throughout the series that Ted decided to move on from Robin. But then, at the very last moment, suddenly, we are expected to root for them again.”

