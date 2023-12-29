Romantic Firsts: 24 Most Memorable TV First Kisses

Some TV shows feature slow-burn romances that take their time to develop. In these cases, it may take multiple seasons before your favorite almost-couple lock lips — but the buildup is so worth it. When they finally smooch, it's an often unforgettable TV moment.

1. Chuck and Blair From Gossip Girl

The scene in the limo is so intense and passionate that I had to put these two at the top of the list. Chuck and Blair basically despised one another up until this hot moment, so it was a surprising twist for viewers. It’s also the beginning of a tumultuous love affair.

2. Scully and Mulder From The X-Files

The X-Files writers built up the tension between Mulder and Scully for so many seasons that by the time it finally happened, it was one of the most exciting TV first kisses. They finally lock lips in “Millennium,” and it’s one of the most satisfying moments in the gripping series.

3. Nick and Jess From New Girl

The first kiss between Nick and Jess in New Girl is electric. There is cleverly no music playing, intensifying the moment. Jess turns to leave and Nick dramatically grabs her arm and pulls her in for one of the most romantic moments in the entire sitcom.

4. Fleabag and the Hot Priest From Fleabag

The hotness of this first kiss is all thanks to the forbidden nature of their love for each other. When Fleabag and the priest finally kiss, the tension and excitement is palpable, but so is the fear. They might be one of the most tragic TV couples, but this kiss was something else.

5. Fran and Maxwell From The Nanny

The attraction between Fran and Maxwell throughout the show is undeniable, and while they don’t get together until season 5, their first kiss is in season 1! It’s a spur-of-the-moment kiss on Maxwell’s part, but it’s still a thrilling moment for fans who were eager for them to be together.

6. Buffy and Spike From Buffy the Vampire Slayer

I never thought I would get over Angel’s death in this show. I never thought Buffy would love again. But then Spike came back into town and swept me and Buffy off our feet. Their first kiss is so passionate and feisty, capturing the intensity of their relationship perfectly.

7. Sam and Diane From Cheers

Sam and Diane eventually become one of the most iconic couples on TV, but their first kiss is memorable for other reasons. Diane is excitedly talking and Sam misunderstands the vibe, going in for a kiss, only to be flipped onto the pool table by Diane.

8. Jake and Amy From Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jake and Amy don’t kiss for the first time until the end of season 2, so fans had to wait quite a while for them to finally get together. This kiss is super memorable and adorable because Jake finally takes his shot and it’s the beginning of their cute relationship.

9. Ian and Mickey From Shameless

Mickey is such a detestable character at the beginning of the show, but he transforms into one of the most lovable characters, and Mickey and Ian were always my favorite couple. They go through so much together and their first kiss is one of the most intense and unforgettable ones in the show.

10. Mindy and Danny From The Mindy Project

Mindy and Danny have a wonderful slow-burn romance in The Mindy Project, and when they finally kiss, it’s magic. The way Danny goes to the back of the plane to kiss her always gives me chills. I know not every fan likes Danny, but I think they’re perfectly messy together and deserve one another.

11. Leslie and Ben From Parks and Recreation

Leslie and Ben deliver another slow burn that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats every time they have a scene alone together. Their first kiss is one of those joyous tension-relieving moments where everything feels like it’s falling into place beautifully.

12. Jim and Pam From The Office

I don’t love Jim and Pam’s first kiss, but it’s definitely memorable. Technically, their first kiss is at the silly award show, when Pam gets a little tipsy and excitedly kisses Jim after winning a meaningless award. It’s cute and spontaneous, even if it’s a little wrong, as Pam was still in a relationship.

13. House and Lisa From House

Considering House is a stoic and often callous character, seeing him in this unbridled moment of passion is a treat. I don’t know any House fans who weren’t rooting for Lisa and him to get together, so their first kiss is a major moment in the series.

14. Brennan and Booth From Bones

Booth and Brennan from Bones are such an adorable couple, and their first kiss was a lovely, tender moment that really stands out in the show. It’s obvious these two are destined to be together from the beginning of the series, but the first kiss is still a memorable and pivotal scene.

15. Dani and Jamie From The Haunting of Bly Manor

In between all the spooky and scary moments in The Haunting of Bly Manor, this love story truly stands out. Dani and Jamie’s first kiss is enchanting and the beginning of an enviable relationship. Considering the darkness of the rest of this series, there is no way to forget about this sparkling moment.

16. Sawyer and Kate From Lost

Sawyer and Kate from Lost were never right for one another, but that didn’t make their first kiss and other intimate moments any less hot and steamy. The tension between these two was apparent throughout the show, and their first kiss was during a wild moment of fear and adrenaline.

17. Monica and Chandler From Friends

We see Chandler and Monica in bed together in London, but we don’t see them kiss until a little later. However, in a flashback later on, we do see their first kiss in Chandler’s hotel room. It’s complicated, but it also doesn’t matter because every kiss they share is sweet and genuine. They’re easily the most lovable couple on the show.

18. Joe and Love From You

Joe and Love are undeniably a messed-up pair who are both unhinged and dangerous in their own ways, but their first kiss is still steamy and passionate. The first kiss is somehow tender but rough, which perfectly sums up their strange and delusional relationship.

19. Barney and Robin From How I Met Your Mother

I’m not going to lie — I’ve never been a huge fan of Barney and Robin as a couple, but their first kiss was unforgettable. They lock lips for the first time in the back of a taxi, and so begins one of the most complicated and intense love affairs in the show. Their chemistry is undeniable.

20. David and Patrick From Schitt's Creek

David and Patrick are easily the sweetest couple in the show and my heart flutters whenever I get to watch one of their romantic scenes — and that includes their endearing first kiss. I wouldn’t call Schitt’s Creek the most romantic show, but these two had a supremely romantic first kiss that moved me.

21. Rachel and Ross From Friends

You knew this one was coming! Ross and Rachel from Friends might be annoying for some, and their relationship journey was definitely rocky, but their first kiss is iconic. The moment Rachel unlocks the cafe door to let Ross in from the rain and he swoops her into a loving embrace might be one of the most romantic kisses in TV history.

22. Damon and Elena From The Vampire Diaries

Damon and Elena have chemistry and tension for a while before they finally lock lips, so it’s an exciting moment. Damon shamelessly confesses his feelings for Elena, and in a heart-pumping moment that felt like it lasted forever, they finally pull each other in.

23. Alison and Emily From Pretty Little Liars

The relationship between Alison and Emily is complicated, to say the least. While Alison may not be the most lovable character, the two clearly have strong feelings for one another, which is truly revealed when the audience finally gets to see the flashback of their first kiss.

24. Jim and Joyce From Stranger Things

I think we all knew that Jim and Joyce were eventually going to be an item, but it took so long for the writers to make it happen that I was leaping for joy when they finally kissed. It’s not just a kiss either; they give us a full-on makeout scene, complete with a shirtless Hopper.