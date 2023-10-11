TV’s Hidden Treasures: 14 Must-Watch Gems You Might Have Missed

Looking for great TV shows you might have missed because they flew under the radar? Someone in a popular online forum asked for recommendations for hidden treasure TV shows to check out. Here are the top 14 responses.

1. Happy Endings

Happy Endings, a comedy following six friends living in Chicago, was sadly canceled after just three seasons. While it would have been great to see this show live on for more seasons, it's a solid comedy worth repeat viewings. One fan called it “pure gold from beginning to end.”

2. Happy Valley

A lot of TV fans recommended Happy Valley, with one describing it as “British, gritty, but with more warmth and humor.” Others pointed out the solid performances and called it a “gripping” series that really hooked them.

3. The Lost Room

The Lost Room is a sci-fi television miniseries revolving around the titular room. Many of the everyday items in the room possess curious powers. The protagonist must find the items to rescue his daughter, who disappeared inside the room.

4. The Last Man on Earth

The Last Man on Earth tells the story of a virus that wiped out most of Earth's population and the few survivors finding each other. They work together to form a society and overcome obstacles along the way.

5. Freaks and Geeks

Freaks and Geeks takes place in 1980s Detroit and follows a group of teens combatting teenage issues, including drinking alcohol, drugs, and bullying. There are two high school groups in high school: the Freaks and the Geeks.

6. Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic dystopian fiction miniseries following a group of survivors twenty years after civilization's collapse. They earn their living as traveling performers and encounter a violent cult.

7. The Detour

The Detour follows a modern father who takes his family on a road trip across America despite believing they are getting on an airplane. However, a ton of insane shenanigans cause them to go on the run from the FBI.

8. Maniac

Maniac is a dark psychological comedy-drama telling the story of Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech operating an intense, mind-bending, twelve-person pharmaceutical trial. It follows two strangers connecting during the experiment set in a retro-futuristic New York City.

9. Counterpart

Counterpart follows a UN employee who discovers his employer is hiding a gateway to a parallel dimension. Unfortunately, the dimensions are engaged in a cold war with their alternate selves, and his other self is an elite spy.

10. Mr Inbetween

Mr Inbetween is an Australian black comedy-crime drama based in Sydney's suburbs. It follows an assassin for hire who balances life with family and friends and criminal activity. Many fans praised the series as a hidden gem.

11. Better Off Ted

Better Off Ted is a satirical workplace comedy. It follows the employees of the evil mega-corporation Veridian Dynamics. It's an amoral science-based company that experiments on its employees while twisting truths. Veridian Dynamics will stop at nothing to achieve its mission.

12. Unforgotten

Unforgotten is a British television crime drama series following a team of London detectives as they solve cold cases of disappearance and murder.

13. A Young Doctor's Notebook and Other Stories

A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories is a British dark comedy based on Mikhail Bulgakov's semiautobiographical short story collection of the same name. It follows a doctor's mental descent dealing with eccentric locals, isolated locations, and medical emergencies above his pay grade. It drives him into hostile insanity riddled with drug abuse.

14. Mrs. America

Mrs. America is an American historical drama miniseries detailing the unsuccessful political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Additionally, it highlights the unexpected backlash led by 1970s conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Source: Reddit.