TV’s Timeless Quotes: 18 Epic Lines We Can’t Stop Saying

Great shows live long in the pantheon of television. Quotable shows live long in the culture. When a line from a show makes its way out of a series and into the cultural zeitgeist, there's a good chance that the show has attained legendary status. Toss these quotes into everyday conversations to see if anyone catches your reference.

1. The Wire (2002-2008): Avon Barksdale

Slim Charles: “B, he was a man in his time, you know?”

Avon Barksdale: “He a man today.”

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013): Walter White

“I'm the one who knocks!”

3. Mad Men (2007-2015): Don Draper

Michael Ginsberg: “I feel bad for you.”

Don Draper: “I don't think about you at all.”

No burn is quite as severe as “I don't think about you at all.” You're less than someone I despise. You're not even worth the thought.

4. Seinfeld (1989-1998): George Costanza

“I was in the pool! I was in the pool!”

George Costanza introduced the world to the term “shrinkage,” and we're not talking about department store theft. Whenever a man has felt less than impressive in their birthday suit, they need only whip out the timeless line: “I was in the pool!”

5. The Wire (2002-2008): Omar Little

“You come at the king, you best not miss.”

Your younger brother tries to beat you at one-on-one. Your rival co-worker rats you out to HR. Your “best friend” slides into your man's text messages.

Whoever your arch nemesis is, and however they come for your throne, you better let them know: when you come for the king (or queen), you best not miss.

6. The Sopranos (1999-2007): Tony Soprano

“What happened to Gary Cooper, the strong, silent type?”

With each passing year, Tony Soprano's disgust at the shortage of “Gary Cooper types” becomes more and more relevant.

7. Breaking Bad (2008-2013): Walter White

“I am the danger.”

If you don't have at least one Heisenberg locked and loaded in your TV quote arsenal, it's not an arsenal.

8. The Office (2005-2013): Michael Scott

“That's what she said.”

Don't ever let anyone tell you “that's what she said” is no longer politically correct or that it's played out. If your friend thoughtlessly says, “that's bigger than I thought,” when the chili cheese fries arrive at the table, there is only one acceptable response.

9. Game of Thrones (2011- 2019): Roose Bolton

“The Lannisters send their regards.”

Nobody wants to be petty or vengeful, but sometimes revenge is unavoidable. Need to put in a resignation letter with malicious intent? Why not drop this sanguine Game of Thrones reference at the end?

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000- Present): Larry David

“He wanted to stop and chat with me – and I don't know him well enough for a stop and chat.”

It doesn't matter if you're 15 or 95. You don't have time for a stop and chat with someone who is unworthy of the stop and chat.

11. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022): Arthur Shelby

“By order of the Peaky (beep) Blinders!”

When you want to make a definitive, non-negotiable statement nobody will mistake for a suggestion, try this line. For instance, you might say, “Kids, bedtime is 8:30 sharp, by order of the Peaky (bleep) Blinders.” Just a thought.

12. Bonanza (1959- 1973): Ben Cartwright

“I don't have anything against education—as long as it doesn't interfere with your thinking.”

In a world where one's “education” often has an inverse correlation with common sense, Ben Cartwright's profound quip seems as relevant as ever.

13. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014): Nucky Thompson

“You can't be half a gangster.”

When it comes to being a G, you're either all-in or all-out. This mantra applies to so many things in life, not gangster-ing exclusively.

14. Fargo (2014-Present): Lorne Malvo

“Your problem is you have spent your whole life thinking there are rules. There aren't. We used to be gorillas. All we had is what we could take and defend.”

The world hasn't changed all that much since we were gorillas. When you want to remind someone that your ends justify your means, this isn't a bad line to have in the front of your mind.

15. Grey's Anatomy (2005-Present): Dr. Meredith Grey

“Pick me. Choose me. Love me.”

Take my man card if you want, but this line sums up what everyone needs in their partner. Next time your beau takes you for granted, don't hesitate to drop this direct, to-the-point directive.

16. 30 Rock (2006-2013): Liz Lemon

“Ain't no party like a Liz Lemon party because a Liz Lemon party is mandatory.”

Of course, you will want to insert [your name] where you find [Liz Lemon] in this quote. You can also substitute [meeting] for [party] in a work setting.

17. Charlie's Angels (1976-1981): Charlie

“Good morning, Angels.”

This line works best for fathers with daughters or men involved in a sister-wives situation. If you have multiple ladies in your life who you love dearly, brighten their day with the iconic line from Charlie's Angels.

18. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015): Donna and Tom

“Treat yo' self!”

You haven't truly lived if you haven't yelled “treat yo' self” when buying something expensive.