Emotional Gut Punch: 12 Fictional Character Deaths That Broke Our Hearts

Deaths on TV and in movies can hit hard, even though it's not reality. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What fictional character's death still hits you hard no matter how many times you watch it?” Here are the top 12 responses.

1 – Bubba From Forrest Gump

Movie fans definitely shed some tears over Bubba's passing. Someone quoted, “Bubba was my best good friend. And even I know that ain't something you can find just around the corner. Bubba was going to be a shrimping boat captain, but instead, he died right there by that river in Vietnam.”

Another noted, “Bubba was fictional, of course. But that statement really stings because we know that thousands of real ‘Bubbas' who aspired to occupy a myriad of professions beyond shrimp boats saw their hopes die in Vietnam, too.”

2 – Bing Bong From Inside Out

One movie lover said, Bing Bong from Inside Out. “When he said ‘Take her to the moon for me,' my entire family was bawling,” they explained.

Another shared, “I honestly didn’t get what the big deal was the first time I watched it. I’m a cryer so I was expecting to lose it, but I didn’t. Watched it again recently since having a kid and I was a wreck. Pixar films seem to hit differently when you’re thinking about your own kid.”

3 – Lord Eddard Stark, Ned Stark, From Game of Thrones

One person noted, “The entire story would just not have happened had he not died, but there was no way the reader/watcher would know what impact it would have. But also, they (the book and series) did a masterful job of showing what type of man he was, and it was heartbreaking to see him go against every value and moral rule he had to save his daughters.”

4 – Maes Hughes From Fullmetal Alchemist

Someone noted, “Maes Hughes. Not even so much his death. It's the funeral and his daughter's. Every. Freaking. Time.”

Another added, “Killing him was an A+ decision on the author's part, even though it destroyed me emotionally. Maes Hughes was a great friend, a great employee, a great husband, a great father, and a great character to kill.”

5 – Boromir From The Lord of the Rings

“I would have followed you, my brother… my captain… my King… It gets me every time,” confessed a commenter.

Another added, “Even though Boromir is cast in a negative light, he is a decent guy who just got corrupted by the Ring and immediately recognized that. I felt for him when he was horrified of himself for how he could've harmed Frodo in a way he would never forgive himself.”

6 – Hoban ‘Wash' Washburne From Serenity

One fan said, “I watched this again recently. Gina Torres is so incredible after she realizes Wash is gone. She goes back into soldier mode in a snap. Her vulnerabilities with Wash all slam shut and her only job is to kill the enemy.”

They added, “Kaylee doesn't know how to do that. War never hardened her. But Zoe has lost people she loves before. Grief can come later, but there's a job to do for now.”

7 – John Coffey From The Green Mile

Someone mentioned, “John Coffey in The Green Mile. I'm paraphrasing. I am not going to check the exact line. But when Tom Hanks says, ‘When my time comes, and I stand before God, and he asks me why I killed his greatest miracle, what do you expect me to say? That it was my job?'”

8 – Stoic From How To Train Your Dragon

“Stoic from How to Train Your Dragon. The guy has just found his long-lost love, and the one that kills him is his son's best friend,” one film fan explained. “Such a good movie. I cry every time because it's so beautiful and so tragic. I'm tearing up thinking about it,” shared another.

9 – Ben Sullivan From Scrubs

“I'm shocked I had to scroll so far for this! Seeing the ever-stoic Dr. Cox in tears after JD asks, ‘Where do you think we are?' I'm tearing up now thinking about it,” admitted one TV fan. “Along with the organ transplant and the scene with the man dying and JD, Turk gave him a beer and sat down. I'm no Superman,” said another.

10 – Ellie Fredricksen From Up

One movie fan noted, “I love how that opening sequence of Carl & Ellie spending their married life together is a short film of its own, while the rest of the movie is its sequel.” Another added, “Yes, it's one of the best love stories out there, and they spoke no words.”

11 – Littlefoot's Mother From The Land Before Time

“Littlefoot's mom from The Land Before Time,” one person said. “And he gets super depressed that even a kind little pterodactyl's gift of its precious cherry goes unnoticed,” said a second commenter.

A third added, “Also when he mistakes his own shadow for her. That is the saddest scene in the history of movies.”

12 – Brooks From The Shawshank Redemption

“When Brooks hangs himself in The Shawshank Redemption, one movie lover stated. “I just watched that a couple of weeks ago and it still hits the same every time! The scene where we find out he's getting out is also super sad,” said another.”

A third person added, “He waits at the park for Jake to show up and say hello.”

