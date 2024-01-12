25 TV and Movie It Girls Everyone Wanted to Be

Whether you grew up in the 1960s or the 2010s, we can all recall an iconic it-girl. It-girls are the characters who always look stunning and everyone wants to be them or be with them. Some it-girls use their powers for good, while others use their charm and beauty for evil.

It-girls are often mysteriously cool, and their magnetism is ineffable, drawing us all in. And on-screen it-girls make an extraordinary impact, whether high school royalty or elegant socialites.

1. Regina George

Regina George is the ultimate mean girl, but she's also a fabulous 2000s it-girl. Mean Girls clearly shows her status as the high school's top dog, highlighting her assets. She has the body, the beauty, the army of loyal (sort of) friends, and the hot boyfriend.

2. Blair Waldorf

Blair Waldorf was the Queen Bee wherever she went and was never told no. This Manhattan princess had us wishing we were as rich and fashionable as her when Gossip Girl was on. While she may be mentally and emotionally chaotic, her outfits were always exquisite.

3. Cher Horowitz

Cher Horowitz is a quintessential it-girl who had it all. In Clueless, she's the prettiest girl in school, along with her bestie Dionne, and they only wear the trendiest and cutest clothes. Nothing screams it-girl like the way she shoves a random guy off of her, yelping, “Ugh, as if!”

4. Elle Woods

Why were all the girls at Harvard mean to Elle? Because they were jealous, obviously. Elle had the style, sass, and smarts, while they just had ugly sweater vests. And on top of all that, Elle Woods was also relentlessly kind to the people who treated her horribly, making her one of the sweetest it-girls around.

5. Serena van der Woodsen

Along with Blair, Serena van der Woodsen was also an iconic it-girl in the mid-2000s. She didn't have the elegant vibe that Blair did, but she had a rebellious edge paired with beguiling style. Serena is one of those girls that turns every head in the room when she walks in.

6. Veronica Sawyer

In Heathers, Veronica Sawyer is the it-girl who hates being popular and despises her shallow friends. She's the reluctant it-girl, which only makes her cooler. Unlike the Heathers, Veronica doesn't care what everyone else thinks but still delivers fierce looks in every scene.

7. Hannah Montana

Miley Stewart was definitely not an it-girl — she was a loser, according to her classmates. But her popstar alter ego was the person everyone wanted to be. While Hannah was the real it-girl, she was lovable because of Miley's quirky and humble personality, offering a balance of fabulous and friendly.

8. Buffy Summers

Imagine slaying vampires every night, barely getting any sleep while patrolling graveyards, and still looking like a grade-A hottie at school the next day. Buffy was an effortless it-girl who always looked adorable without being arrogant or spoiled. Cordelia Chase gets an honorable mention!

9. Holly Golightly

One of the original it-girls, Holly Golightly, has all the right characteristics of an it-girl. She's fashionable, fun, and free-spirited, albeit flustered and foolish at times. Her odd behavior and tragic moments in Breakfast at Tiffany's only make her more alluring and mysteriously lovely.

10. Mia Thermopolis

In The Princess Diaries, Mia wasn't an it-girl to begin with, but we watch her morph into that girl after a classic makeover montage. She's an appealing it-girl because she was the dork who transformed into the prom queen, making her relatable yet enchanting.

11. Torrance Shipman

Torrance is the irresistible it-girl from Bring It On who is simultaneously cute, gorgeous, and sweet. She has oblivious or ignorant moments, but ultimately, she's a caring and passionate person. And she showed us that you can be a sensational it-girl and still lose at the end of the story without losing your vibe.

12. Fran Fine

Some of our it-girls here are humble, but that's not Fran! Fran Fine from The Nanny is flashy and steamy, with unforgettable looks featuring tiny skirts and big hair. Whether watching The Nanny at 13 or 30, we still want to have the charisma and confidence of Miss Fine.

13. Courtney Shayne

Courtney Shayne from Jawbreaker might be one of the meanest it-girls of all time, making her more captivating. She's undoubtedly the most popular girl at Reagan High, but not because she's a sweetheart. Courtney rules her school using fear and manipulation, making her equally terrifying and mesmerizing.

14. Jennifer Check

Courtney Shayne is scary, but she doesn't hold a candle to the murderous succubus that is Jennifer Check. She takes the it-girl vibe to a sinister level. Jennifer is a literal man-eater in Jennifer's Body and seems to control almost everyone around her with her laid-back and seductive charm.

15. Alison DiLaurentis

Alison from Pretty Little Liars is another nasty it-girl we're not sure we'd like to know in real life. She basically abuses and torments all her friends, but we can't help but find her compelling. This devious mastermind is hidden under Alison's sweet and charismatic demeanor.

16. Isis

Isis is the head cheerleader of the Clovers in Bring It On, played by Gabrielle Union. She's a different type of it-girl than Torrance Shipman, as she doesn't have a smiley, inviting personality. Instead, Isis is feisty and doesn't take nonsense from anyone. This strong character is simultaneously intimidating and inspiring.

17. Claire Standish

Molly Ringwald has played plenty of '80s it-girls, but Claire is probably the most fashionable and popular character. Claire is a complex high school student, just like all the characters in The Breakfast Club. With Claire, we peel back the layers and consider how being the it-girl might not always be fun.

18. Alexis Rose

The dork-to-it-girl pipeline is common, but Alexis Rose from Schitt's Creek sort of goes in the opposite direction. She goes from Blair Waldorf to Holly Golightly when her family loses all their money. However, like a true fashionista, Alexis never gave up her chic clothes and sassy personality.

19. Rose DeWitt Bukater

Rose DeWitt Bukater, aka Rose Dawson, is our favorite 1910s it-girl. Her confidence is infectious and only makes her seem more beautiful. And we love watching her tell off her heinous fiance in Titanic so she can be with heartthrob Jack. Considering her journey, Rose might be the bravest it-girl to grace the screen.

20. Hilary Banks

Hilary Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the most stylish and glamorous ladies from the '90s. While we laugh at her more naive and spoiled moments, she also shows us her compassionate side occasionally. Vivian and Ashley Banks get honorable mentions!

21. Shelly Johnson

Shelly Johnson is one of our more humble it-girls from Twin Peaks. She's a quiet young woman who works at the diner and puts up with her abusive boyfriend. Unlike many other ladies here, she seldom has the upper hand and can be meek, but that doesn't make her any less ravishing and endearing.

22. Mary Elizabeth Cep

Mary Elizabeth Cep, aka Lola, is Lindsay Lohan's character in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. For Lola, every minor inconvenience is the end of the world, but we can't help but root for her. She might not start out as the cool, eccentric girl she wants to be, but she is by the end.

23. Kelly Kapowski

Is there anyone who didn't want to be Kelly Kapowski? She was the most popular girl at school in Saved by the Bell but was also incredibly kind and compassionate. From her fluffy hair to her oversized jean jackets, she always made everything look trendy and hot.

24. Lisa Turtle

Lisa Turtle was a different kind of it-girl than Kelly Kapowski. Lisa wasn't quite as nice and acted spoiled often, but deep down, she was a sweetheart. With her big earrings, high ponytails, and snarky comments, she was an untouchable it-girl who secretly had a heart of gold.

25. Audrey Horne

Audrey Horne was the rebellious it-girl from Twin Peaks. She constantly misbehaved, acting like a temptress and playing with fire. While she may be a little unhinged, Audrey always looked elegant and beautiful with a vintage vibe. Honorable mention for Laura Palmer, who was the town's it-girl before she died.