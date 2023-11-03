Disappointing Endings: 13 TV Series Finales That Left Fans Unsatisfied

Nothing is worse than investing years of your life in a TV series only for the finale to end up disappointing. TV fans on a popular online forum discussed some of the worst TV finales of all time. Here are 13 shows that people thought had disappointing endings. Warning: spoilers ahead.

1. Game of Thrones

This should come as no shock, as Game of Thrones fans were completely let down by the series finale. As one fan noted, “I've never seen a franchise go from talk of the town to nobody cares anymore as fast as GoT did after those final episodes.”

Of course, now there is House of the Dragon, and fans are hopeful for a different ending.

2. Scrubs

Ironically, season 8 of Scrubs had one of the best TV finales ever. Then came season 9, which many fans like to flat-out forget ever existed.

3. The Sopranos

To call the series finale of The Sopranos a risk is an understatement. The show ending with a hard cut to black resulted in many viewers wondering if their feed short-circuited.

While many were frustrated with it upon the original airing, several fans have since speculated that the cut to black is a metaphor for Tony's death.

4. Roseanne

Before the revival, the ending to Roseanne felt like a fever dream. Probably because, according to the story, the show was a dream.

When the final episode originally aired in 1997, we learned that Dan died of a heart attack during the show's eighth season. The Roseanne character wrote the entire ninth season as a way for her to cope with the death.

5. Seinfeld

Most Seinfeld fans are quick to admit that the series finale was an absolute letdown after the show delivered so many laughs over the years. One fan noted, “It's one of my all-time favorite shows, but that last episode was garbage.”

6. The Parkers

Fans of The Parkers were completely disappointed with how the show concluded. One person pointed out, “Nikki finally finds a man who loves her and leaves him on her wedding day for the professor!” They added, “He was a terrible and selfish person, and Nikki did not deserve to be treated so terribly.”

7. Star Trek: Enterprise

The Star Trek: Enterprise finale left fans of the show underwhelmed. Some said that pretending the last episode didn't happen helped ease the pain. “I chose to ignore that cobbled-together travesty of an ending they had to put together last minute when they found out they were canceled,” one person explained.

8. Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars

Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars missed the mark for many fans. “It was never intended as a series finale. So glad they had the movie to wrap up, but IMO they fumbled it slightly,” one fan said. Several people agreed and even more argued that it is one of the best sci-fi shows of all time.

9. Supernatural

Some fans found it hard to even get through all of the seasons of Supernatural. One person said that watching the series finale made them vow “never to complete a show that I know is hot garbage ever again.”

10. Younger

Younger also delivered a lackluster series finale. One person said it contained “a lot of pointless fake-outs and a really offensive shot at Greta Thunberg in between.” Fans also universally agreed the last season needed more of Diana.

11. Dexter

The Dexter finale was so bad that some fans said they couldn't even remember what happened. Some people found hope in the revival, however. “Clyde Phillips (showrunner of the first four seasons) is back for this one and seems to have created season 9 in response to Scott Buck's final three seasons to say, ‘Nah, forget that, this is the real ending,'” one fan noted.

12. Shameless

It wasn't just the Shameless finale that left fans disappointed, with one TV fan saying, “The last three seasons of Shameless were garbage.” Another pointed out, “They just have nowhere to go. As a result, they exhausted all of their character development without having them completely change their place in life.”

13. How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother was a complete letdown for fans. A lot of people said they hated that Ted and Robin ended up together. “They made it explicitly clear that Ted and Robin did not work well as a couple and that the only way for them to find happiness was to move on from each other,” one fan explained.

They noted that “Ted decided to move on from Robin… but then, at the very last moment, suddenly, we are expected to root for them again.”

Source: Reddit.