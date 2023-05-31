12 TV Series That Can Be Identified by One Word or Phrase

Some TV shows and movies have such iconic lines that you could be standing in line at the local coffee shop and utter them, and several strangers will instantly follow up with an answering quote. Some shows have a niche that only the geekiest among us will recognize, but others transcend generations and can easily cross cultures. Here are 12 that people voted as most recognizable.

1. The Simpsons

“D'oh” — this single utterance isn't technically even a word, but given this animated series has been running since 1987, it crosses several generations of fans and is instantly identified.

2. Law and Order

“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories.” Tell me you didn't just read that in your head with the same tone of voice you heard on TV a hundred times.

3. South Park

“Oh my god, they killed Kenny!” When Trey Parker and Matt Stone produced this iconic animated series in 1997, they probably never imagined that people would know it by that one line 26 years later.

4. Bugs Bunny

“Eh, What's Up, Doc?” Did you see Bugs leaning up against a tree with a carrot in hand in your mind too?

5. Lost

“Previously on Lost.” I haven't seen the show, but I instantly knew the line and the context.

6. Breaking Bad

“I am the one who knocks.” “Breaking Bad” fans will get this one. Unlike the previously mentioned shows, this line was from one very memorable scene delivered by Bryan Cranston's character Walter White during season four.

7. Brooklyn 99

Of all the lines that Andy Samberg's character Jake Peralta utters in this classic cop comedy, “Cool. Cool, cool, cool” is an unmistakable winner.

8. Friends

“We were on a break!” Friends fans undoubtedly hear this in Ross Gellar's voice. This one has seeped into the realms of pop culture and is even used by people in similar circumstances to David Schwimmer's character.

9. Star Trek

“Space, the final frontier…” if you didn't automatically finish that sentence with “these are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise,” you definitely receive no geek points.

10. The X-Files

“The truth is out there.” Are you hearing the theme song in your head right now? Me too!

11. The Flinstones

“Yabba dabba doo!” This phrase from another classic animated series has stood the test of time since it aired over 60 years ago.

12. Seinfeld

“Hello, Newman.” Without the context of Seinfeld and his animosity toward his neighbor Newman, this quote might actually sound friendly. In reality, all those familiar with the show instantly read it in a voice of contempt.

Do you agree with these 12? What are others that should have been on the list?

Source: Reddit.