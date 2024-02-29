These 15 TV Show Bloopers Were Too Good To Cut

For many of us, television is a window to other worlds. We temporarily shut off our busy lives and see life through someone else's eyes. It helps us develop empathy and compassion; it helps us understand how our fellow humanity relates to the world. We invest our time in these stories and find comfort in relating to our favorite characters.

Sometimes, these scripted tales unexpectedly go off-script—and those unscripted moments of pure, unintended comedy are a small slice of what keeps us coming back for more.

1. Elephant Story – The Carol Burnett Show

“There was a rumor going around the circus that, that dwarf and the elephant were lovers.” This is just one of the many memorable lines from Tim Conway that sent an innocent game of “Password” into a hysterical breakdown of laughter, despite the cast's best efforts to stay in character—as per Carol’s golden rule—Conway's storytelling prowess and dry delivery broke the floodgates. He hijacked the scene with this never-ending circus elephant story, refusing to let the skit progress. The rest is history.

2. Bébé – Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek invites us into the riches-to-rags story of the Rose family. With nowhere to turn after going broke due to an embezzling business manager, the Roses move to a little dilapidated town they formerly purchased as a joke. We watched in utter amusement as the memorable moments piled on.

Perhaps the cream of the crop came when family matriarch Moira Rose referred to a baby as “bébé.” The unusual pronunciation was initially a jest by actress Catherine O’Hara but was so entertaining that the showrunners decided to keep it. I’ve referred to my own daughter as bébé ever since.

3. Kelso Makes a Not-So-Grand Entrance – That 70s Show

In a holiday episode of the retro sitcom That 70s Show, Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) attempts to make a big entrance by leaping over a couch. However, the stunt goes terribly wrong when he loses his footing on landing. So, instead of the big entrance, we watch Kelso crash into the coffee table, spilling a punch bowl and sending everything flying. Classic Kelso. I attempted a similar stunt at a high school party. The results were similar.

4. The One With the Filing Cabinet – Friends

In an unscripted twist during a Friends episode, Chandler accidentally slams his head with a filing cabinet drawer while handcuffed to it. The unexpected incident interrupted his line mid-sentence—and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) couldn’t help but break character and laugh. The whole incident was so authentically humorous that it made the final cut. The little moments like these remind us how much we miss Matthew Perry.

5. Dwight's Exercise Ball – The Office

The Office is a comedic classic with a concept spawned from the mind of Ricky Gervais. In the American version, some of its bloopers are as memorable as its scripted moments. One of these moments came when Jim, intending to deflate Dwight’s desk exercise ball, accidentally punctured it along the seam. The ball ended up bursting, sending Rainn Wilson into a laughing fit that became one of the show’s iconic scenes.

6. The Car Won’t Start – Seinfeld

What’s better than a show about nothing? Perhaps when something unplanned gets thrown into the mix. In this Seinfeld scene, a car in the parking garage wouldn’t start as Jerry and the gang attempted to drive off. The actors’ uncontrollable laughter revealed the unintended nature of the situation. Fortunately, Jerry and Larry David agreed that this comedic gold was too precious to discard and kept it in the final cut.

7. The Random Wedding Ring – The X-Files

In a supposed nod to off-screen antics at the time, Mulder subtly sports a wedding ring in a scene of the X-Files. It’s speculated that David Duchovny was likely making a playful attempt to stir the fanbase, given Mulder’s “single” status in official records. During this timeline, Mulder’s association with Diana Fowley, who played a pivotal role in his X-Files journey, hints at a possible, albeit speculative, marital connection.

8. Leslie Pours Milkshake in Her Sugar – Parks & Rec

It generally goes without saying that Amy Poehler has a knack for improv and shines in this environment. Her abilities earned her multiple mentions for her on-the-spot creativity. One particularly memorable moment came when Aubrey Plaza's character witnessed Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope pouring a milkshake into a sugar container—instead of the other way around. It was a comedic mix-up that naturally challenged the continuity of the scene.

9. The Starbucks Cup – Game of Thrones

Most of us enjoy a Starbucks now and again. It puts a little squeeze on our wallets, but we continue to line up for another cup. But one infamous scene in Game of Thrones was like an attempt at product placement advertising gone terribly wrong. The series always stirs up anticipation and debate among its audience, but “Coffee Cup-gate” brought a moment of unanimous astonishment.

Amid the medieval setting of Winterfell’s main hall, eagle-eyed viewers spotted an out-of-place Starbucks coffee cup on the table before the regal Daenerys Targaryen—a sight that even the fantasy realm of Westeros couldn’t rationalize.

10. The One With the Bagpipes – Friends

“Now remember, you have to imagine me in a kilt.” These are the famous last words for Ross before dreadfully serenading us all with his bagpipes act. The whole scene leaves the cast looking utterly shocked, and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) visibly trying to stifle her laughter. Phoebe jumping in to sing along only brings the moment to another level.

11. Greg Brady Stoned – The Brady Bunch

It’s a good bet that most folks were experimenting with getting stoned in the ‘70s. It was the 70s, and Greg Brady’s experimentation gave us one for the record books. Barry Williams arrived on set one day after getting stoned–a supposed unscheduled call to set. The attempt to channel his newfound creativity quickly dissolved into a visible panic, marked by erratic hand movements and a struggle to cling to his lines. The unforgettable culmination of this on-screen debacle was his delivery of the now-classic line “far…out,” solidifying the scene in TV blooper history.

12. Charlie’s Uncle Jack Meets the Lawyer – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a straight-up laugh factory—any given moment can take one of a million directions. But it's when things begin to go off-script that the magic really happens. This is the case when Uncle Jack meets the Lawyer. Andrew Friedman's portrayal of Uncle Jack is so convincingly awkward and deadpan that it gets a little confusing between scripted and spontaneous moments.

The real kicker is watching Dennis in the background, barely holding it together. The possibly improvised mishap during their introduction amplifies the entire scene, making it nearly impossible for the cast to keep a straight face.

13. The Couch Incident – The Haunting of Hill House

What do you get when you blend alcohol with the paranormal? A good blooper story to tell. The Haunting of Hill House brings us breathtaking single-take sequences to create spine-chilling scenes. One of these otherwise scary moments takes an unexpected turn when Theodora falls to the floor after unsuccessfully trying to sit on the arm of a couch. Despite the unscripted fall, she seamlessly maintains her character’s essence, warding off assistance with a sharp reminder of her character’s magic.

14. Haley’s Upside Down Phone – Modern Family

In a memorable Modern Family moment, Haley Dunphy unknowingly held her phone upside down while having a heartfelt conversation in the car. It was a funny slip-up that perfectly captured her character's endearingly scatterbrained charm. Besides, haven't we all answered our phones this way at one point or another?

15. Thor & Dr. Jones – The Big Bang Theory

Kaley simply couldn’t help herself during a Big Bang Theory episode as Howard hit some relatively high notes during their comic book store musical debut. The quirky lyrics and Howard's earnest performance might have been enough to tickle the audience. But Kaley breaking character with a subtle giggle on the couch immortalized the scene. It was a rather catchy tune, though.