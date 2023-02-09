These TV Shows Couldn’t Keep Viewers Interested

Finding someone these days who doesn't watch TV is rare. Whenever you speak to your friends about the latest Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+ shows they like, it is common to hear several series listed off with a lot of overlap.
According to Comparitech data collection, the average global citizen spends just north of six hours per day viewing streaming services or TV. Compared to the average American this is low; the typical U.S. viewer is in front of screens for more than seven hours a day. Subsequently, consumers are getting far more ruthless and restless with what they are consuming. Some of them have very little patience for wasting hours of their life they can never get back.
Redditor u/DadIsMadAtMe posted a question asking, “What show did you start and wound up hating so much you didn’t finish it?”
Of course, the Reddit thread junkies were out in force to share their own TV misadventures.
Walking Away From The Walking Dead
The first to get their answer in was ChiredanWasTaken who decided the Walking Dead got too much, sharing they, “Got through 5(?) seasons, liked only first and farm, prison was boring, rest was ok-ish.”
A controversial response came from LigjtFlame 34143, who said, “I might get a lot of backlash for Theo [sic] but Stranger Things. I tried to enjoy it but god [sic] I found it boring. I just kept playing with my phone and decided it wasn’t for me.”
Riverdale Fail
One of the most upvoted responses was from Ekata97 who simply wrote, “Riverdale.”
This found agreement with Cy41995, who gave a critique: “The only part of the show that I know is the ‘Epic Highs and Lows of High School Football' exchange. Even based on just that, I think you made the right call.”
Others, such as WarthogSilver7988 were more candid about the show that irritated them, with one Redditor posting, “Orange is the New Black. Piper annoyed the f***ing shit out of me.”
This is understandable; a dislikable or irritating character (Ja-Ja Binks, anyone?) can tarnish one's enjoyment of anything — on screen or in reality!
Too Slow for The Flash
The Flash received some flak, especially from arashisenko who mockingly typed, ”
“I'm Barry Allen, the fastest man alive — Proceeds to get that line disproven almost every season.”
Westworld Went South
Second Guessing Your Fans
So, second-guessing your show's most devoted fans is never the best idea and this appears to be the case for several high-profile shows.
This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.