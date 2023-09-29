Rediscover The Joy of TV: 12 Shows To Revamp Your Watchlist

There's a lot of TV out there to watch, and so little time. With the constant stream (pun intended) of media coming through our screens, it can be tricky to find shows entertaining enough to commit weeks of watching to. If you're feeling stuck and don't know what to watch next, here are some shows, new and old, that you can check out. They're guaranteed to pull you out of your TV slump.

1. Only Murders in The Building (2021-Present)

Only Murders in the Building is a show for those who love intriguing murder mysteries with a dash of comedy. This show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who live in the prestigious Arconia in New York City. When one of the residents is found slain in their apartment, the three team up to solve the case, broadcasting each step in their investigation as a podcast episode.

2. The Gilded Age (2022-Present)

The creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes, brings viewers another gorgeous and compelling series with The Gilded Age. The series takes place in New York City in the 1880s, which became known as “the gilded age.” It was a time of grandeur and opulence from the wealthy.

The difference here is that those considered “new money” felt they had to prove themselves to be accepted in society. While one could always rewatch Downton Abbey (and trust me, I have), if you want to satisfy that period drama craving with something new, this show is ideal.

3. Call The Midwife (2012- Present)

Another period drama with all the elements one may seek in a series like this is the poignant Call the Midwife. Set in the 1950s and 1960s in East London, it follows a group of midwives who live in a convent and follow their lives as they work with nurses and nuns to help women.

A real woman’s memoirs inspire the show and follow the highs and lows of women’s lives during this era, illuminating the hardships many faced, from poverty to difficulties in their pregnancies.

4. Psych (2006-2014)

Psych follows best friends Shawn Spencer and Burton “Gus” Gustor, who open up a private detective agency and consult with the Santa Barbara Police Department on cases. Whether they contend or collaborate with high-strung detective Carleton Lassiter or his more genial partner Juliet O’Hara depends. But the mysteries and hijinks are always thrilling, entertaining, and riotous.

5. Virgin River (2019-Present)

Set in the seemingly peaceful small town of Virgin River in the picturesque mountains of Northern California, this series of the same name is thoughtful, tender, and enthralling. The show follows Mel, a nurse practitioner grieving the loss of her husband and looking for a fresh start.

In Virgin River, she clashes with the old-school doctor who isn’t looking to change his practice. And sparks fly with local bar owner Jack, both attracted to each other but scared of opening their hearts.

6. Poldark (2015-2019)

Poldark is a gripping period drama that is not your typical fare but maintains the tropes we love. Set after the Revolutionary War in Cornwall, England, the series follows the life of heroic Captain Ross Poldark. When he returns home from the war, his sweetheart Elizabeth is engaged to his cousin. As he struggles to deal with that heartbreak and the harsh reality of revitalizing his family copper mine, he unexpectedly finds love with his tenacious kitchen maid, Demelza.

7. Wings (1990-1997)

If you are looking for a light comedy, Wings is a terrific choice. The show follows the lives of a quirky array of characters in a Nantucket airport: Sandpiper Airline owners, brothers Joe and Brian, who are always at odds; waitress and aspiring cellist Helen; slow but sweet mechanic Lowell, the irreverent Fay, and Roy; and optimistic cab driver Antonio.

8. This Is Us (2016-2022)

This is Us felt like a television and cultural reset at the onset. This captivating and poignant drama flashed back and forth in time following the Pearson Family. In the past, we follow Jack and Rebecca, a couple with a fierce love for each other and their children, twins Kate and Kevin, and their adopted son, Randall. In the present, we follow these kids, now in their late thirties, dealing with the ups and downs in life.

9. NCIS (2003-Present)

NCIS is a long-running and top-rated series, but it still may yet be discovered by some. The show follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Washington D.C. and those who work there, primarily Leroy Gibbs and his rotating team of agents.

They investigate felony crimes, including murder, suspicious deaths, conspiracy, burglary, and larceny. It’s gripping and thoughtful, grounded by its authentic, warm characters.

10. Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015)

A light-hearted and somewhat irreverent sitcom, Hot in Cleveland is another show that had success but still flew under the radar. The premise is simple but funny. Three women of a certain age are flying from Los Angeles to Paris when their plane makes an emergency landing in Cleveland.

In no time, they discover that, unlike L.A., their beauty and charms are appreciated in Cleveland, and they decide to stay a while. And their lives irrevocably change for the better, especially when they meet sharp and tenacious Elka.

11. Burn Notice (2007-2013)

Burn Notice is a criminally underrated spy thriller with high-octane action, plenty of humor, and a fantastic cast. And no, this isn’t a promotional blurb for the next Mission: Impossible movie. However, that is an apt comparison. The series follows burned spy Michael Weston, his steadfast, mojito-loving friend Sam Axe, a former Navy Seal, and his vivacious and tough ex-girlfriend, Fiona.

12. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

This enthralling, award-winning drama follows a group of women whose lives appear perfect on the surface. In reality, each deals with dark demons and struggles, finding comfort and support with each other. This series earns its mature rating due to the grave subject matter involving assault, domestic abuse, and trauma, so it may be challenging for some viewers to watch.

