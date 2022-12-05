10 Gripping TV Shows About People Covering up a Crime

Are you a sucker for television dramas and thrillers following people covering up their criminal activity? Same. Recently, I came across a post asking for the best TV series where people cover up their crimes. Here are the top-voted shows.

1. You (2018 – Present)

You is a psychological thriller on Netflix following Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Joe is the passionate manager of a bookstore and a serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession with an aspiring writer (Elizabeth Lail). He will stop at nothing to make her his own.

2. Search Party (2016 – 2022)

Search Party is a dark comedy on HBO Max set in New York City. The series follows a group of friends becoming involved in the search for a missing woman and the subsequent events resulting from their involvement.

3. The Shield (2002 – 2008)

The Shield is a crime drama on Hulu originally advertised as Rampart, referencing the true-life Rampart Division police scandal. The show's strike team is based loosely on the events. The Shield portrays corruption in the police force.

4. The Wire (2002 – 2008)

The Wire is a crime drama on HBO Max that began as a police drama loosely based on the experiences of Ed Burns, a former homicide detective and public school teacher. The series is set in Baltimore, Maryland, and depicts corruption within the police force. The show is viewed through the lens of gang members, politicians, drug addicts, media, everyday people, and the police.

5. Your Honor (2020 – Present)

Your Honor is a Showtime television drama following a prominent New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston). After his son is involved in an accidental hit-and-run collision that killed another teen, Desiato encourages him to do the right thing and turn himself in. However, after discovering the victim is the son of a mafia kingpin, Desiato decides to protect his son by hiding the truth.

6. Defending Jacob (2020)

Defending Jacob is a crime drama miniseries on Apple TV+. It follows the parents (Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery) of their 14-year-old son (Jaeden Martell). They are dealing with accusations about him being a murderer. It also stars J.K. Simmons.

7. Good Girls (2018 – 2021)

Good Girls is a crime comedy-drama on Netflix following three suburban mothers struggling to pay their bills. So they rob a grocery store but make off with way more money than they bargained for, only to learn a gang uses the supermarket as their front. The girls get caught up in money laundering, gang heists, debts, and family drama. It stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman.

8. True Story (2021)

True Story is a drama on Netflix following a tour stop in Philadelphia, becoming a matter of life and death for one of the world's most recognized comedians. It stars on ensemble of Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Billy Zane.

9. Misfits (2009 – 2013)

Misfits is a British sci-fi comedy-drama following a group of young offenders who are sentenced to work in a community service program. After a strange electrical storm, they obtain supernatural powers. It stars Curtis Donovan, Simon Bellamy, Kelly Bailey, Alisha Daniels, and Nathan Young.

10. The Trial (2019)

The Trial is an Italian miniseries on Netflix following a successful prosecutor, Elena Guerra (Vittoria Puccini), set to take a leave of absence to join her husband in New York. However, when an affluent local woman is accused of murdering a 17-year-old, Elena takes the case and battles criminal defense lawyer Ruggero Barone (Francesco Scianna).

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of TV shows about people covering up their crimes. Also, check out these twelve underrated TV shows that are surprisingly great.

