Modern Parents Turn to TV Shows For Baby-Naming Inspiration

Data from the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) shows that the two fastest-rising boys' names from 2021 to 2022 were Dutton (up to #835 from #1821) and Kayce (up to #587 from #1077). Both names were popularized by the TV series Yellowstone.

While grandmothers may have turned to the Bible for baby-naming inspiration, recent trends suggest modern parents are turning to their TVs instead.

The boys’ name making the third-largest jump was Chosen, possibly inspired by the hit Christian TV Show The Chosen. Neriah was the girl's name that made the second-largest jump in popularity from 2021 to 2022. While this Biblical name is far from new, its popularity surge coincides with Maz Siam's appearance as Neriah in The Chosen in 2021.

For girls, screen-based inspiration is also evident in the #4 fastest-rising name, Georgina. This name reappeared on the SSA's top 1000 name chart in 2022 after a 30-year absence. Its resurgence coincides with the 2021 return of the series Gossip Girl, featuring Michelle Trachtenberg in a supporting role as Georgina Sparks.

What's In and What's Next?

Names from the Western drama Yellowstone and Bible-inspired The Chosen are ideally suited to align with current naming trends.

While Dutton and Kayce remain relatively obscure despite significant increases, other names with Western vibes, like Waylon (#66), Maverick (#40), and Walker (#78), all land in the top 100 and continue to grow in popularity each year.

Rare Biblical names for boys also continue to gain popularity. Asher (#19), Ezra (#25), and Levi (#12) land in the top 50 and grow in popularity each year, while more common Biblical names like Michael, Joseph, and Matthew decrease in popularity annually.

Current baby naming trends for girls show a strong propensity toward classic, vintage names. The top five girls' names, Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Sophia, have all appeared on the SSA's list of the most-used 1000 girls' names since 1900.

The graph of babies receiving these names each year shows a similar pattern. Each moniker gradually decreased in popularity from the 1900s until sometime in the middle of the 20th century, experienced a brief lull, and began to climb again. Each of these names is more popular now than ever before.

Nature-inspired names, including those with a vintage style, are a popular choice for girls. Hazel, Ivy, and Violet are other classic, nature-themed names that continue to grow in popularity.

Earthy names with a more modern feel are also on the rise. Oaklynn is a fast-rising name for baby girls, jumping from #888 in 2017 to #159 last year with 1,824 total female births. The girl's name making the most significant jump in popularity from 2021 to 2022 was Wrenlee. The alternate spelling Wrenley also increased significantly in popularity.

Top of the Charts Again

While popular TV names, Biblical deep cuts, and nature-inspired names all made gains this year, none could unseat the reigning champions. The top baby names for 2022 were Olivia and Liam, marking a 4-year and a 6-year winning streak for these names, respectively.

Breaking down this data by state reveals that most states follow the nationwide pattern, but a few have bucked the trend.

Kentucky, West Virginia Babies Break the Naming Mold

Kentucky is the only state where the most popular girl's name for 2022 doesn't fall in the top 10 most popular names for the US. In this state, the most popular girl's name last year was Harper, which was only the 11th most popular name nationwide. This name, derived from a standard English, Scottish, and Irish surname, also falls outside the current vintage naming trend. It appeared on the SSA's top 1000 list for the first time in 2004.

West Virginia also breaks away from popular naming trends with its most popular boy's name for 2022, Asher. West Virginia's top three boys' names, Asher, Grayson, and Waylon, deviate from the most popular names nationwide, ranking 19th, 37th, and 66th.

The Rise and Fall of Popular Baby Names

It is not uncommon for names to remain popular for years, just as Olivia and Liam have. In fact, the past 15 years have seen more turnover in chart-topping names than ever before. Emma, Isabella, Sophia, and Olivia have jockeyed for the top spot since 2008.

Before that, popular names held their top spots for around a decade. Emily was most popular from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s, following a decade shared by Jessica and Ashley from the mid-80s to the mid-90s. Jennifer reigned in the 70s, Lisa in the 60s, and Mary was the most popular girl's name nearly every year from 1923 to 1969.

Boys' names have even more staying power. The top spot has belonged to Liam or Noah since 2013, and Jacob landed at #1 for 13 straight years prior. Before that, Michael was the most popular name for boys from 1954 to 1998, with just one exception in 1960.

This article was produced by MapofUS.org and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.