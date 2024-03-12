25 Shows That Consistently Had the Best Guest Stars

The stars of television shows get all the attention. However, guest stars make up a crucial part of the television industry. From sitcoms to mysteries to medical dramas, some shows stand out for the array of high-caliber actors who guest star in them. Those who consistently feature in these shows typically have exceptional recurring roles and one-off parts, many resulting in Emmy wins.

Still, with many of these programs, their most impressive attribute remains a consistent line-up of guest stars.

1. Friends (1994-2004)

Friends remains one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of all time. For all its charms, fans often take the show’s guest stars for granted. Friends featured several impressive single guest spots and recurring ones for all ten seasons. The favorites would undoubtedly be Tom Selleck as Monica’s boyfriend, Richard; Paul Rudd as Phoebe’s eventual husband, Mike; Maggie Wheeler as the endearingly annoying Janice, and James Michael Tyler as the long-suffering Central Perk barista Gunther.

The series also wins the award for the most incredible actors playing family members of the main characters. These include Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate, and Marlo Thomas as Rachel’s sisters and mother, Elliot Gould and Christina Pickles as Monica and Ross’s parents, and Morgan Fairchild and Kathleen Turner as Chandler’s parents.

From Oscar winners to on-screen legends and comedy greats, the guest star roster also includes Jon Favreau, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Gary Oldman, Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum, Charleton Heston, Greg Kinnear, Winona Ryder, Aisha Tyler, Ben Stiller, Jon Lovitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Brooke Shields, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Laurie, Isabella Rossellini, Billy Crystal, and Robin Williams. Friends remains in a class all its own.

2. Will & Grace (1998-2020)

Another hilarious and well-loved sitcom with one of television’s best slew of guests would be the irreverent delight Will & Grace. Like Friends, their recurring and singular guest stars were some of Hollywood’s greats. The parents of Will and Grace alone help the show stand out. The legendary Debbie Reynolds shone brightly as Grace’s mother, as did Sydney Pollack and Blythe Danner as Will’s father and mother. Likewise, Harry Connick Jr., Grace’s love Leo, and Suzanne Pleshette, Karen’s mother, brought so much to their roles.

Will and Grace’s guests leave other shows in the dust, from pop stars to film legends. Indeed, the list reads like a who’s who of pop culture, including Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Gene Wilder, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Britney Spears, Elton John, Madonna, and Kevin Bacon. Other notable actors include Minnie Driver, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Taye Diggs, Gregory Hines, Andy Garcia, Molly Shannon, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Patrick Dempsey.

3. Columbo (1971-2003)

Some shows have the conceit of guest stars built right into their premise. Columbo falls into that category more than any other series. The mystery follows the disheveled and brilliant Detective Columbo (Peter Falk). Each episode begins with what the culprit believes to be a perfect murder. The fun comes with seeing Columbo investigate and solve the crime, thanks to his uncanny powers of deduction.

Of course, the show’s superb guest stars for each installment provided just as much enjoyment. Often they included classic film stars such as Janet Leigh, Martin Landau, Faye Dunaway, Leslie Nielsen, Leonard Nimoy, Vincent Price, William Shatner, Ray Milland, Roddy McDowell, Vera Miles, Anne Baxter, Ricardo Montalban, George Hamilton, and Celeste Holm. The show would also subvert expectations with these guests like Johnny Cash and Dick Van Dyke as the killers.

4. Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996)

The long-running, cozy mystery series Murder, She Wrote charmed audiences for 12 seasons and 264 episodes for myriad reasons, one being the countless guests for the series. Guests made up the show’s backbone with a new mystery to solve each episode. From character actors to classic Hollywood’s elite, star and producer Angela Lansbury made it her mission to employ as many as possible. According to IMDb, these jobs helped older, overlooked actors retain their medical benefits.

While some were featured in multiple episodes and others in just one, the caliber of talent is undeniable. Some even guest-starred more than once as different characters.

Murder, She Wrote’s impressive list includes Tom Selleck (in a Magnum PI crossover), Van Johnson, June Allyson, Tom Bosley, Kathryn Grayson, Brian Keith, Claude Akins, Eddie Albert, Ernest Borgnine, Roddy McDowell, Ricardo Montalban, Donald O’Connor, Jackie Cooper, Yvonne DeCarlo, Shirley Jones, and Gloria DeHaven.

Notably, viewers saw some current A-listers in their earliest roles, including George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix, and Bryan Cranston.

5. I Love Lucy (1951-1957)

Groundbreaking in every way, I Love Lucy set the stage for every show to come in many ways, including employing prestigious, memorable guest stars. However, this series holds one distinctive twist: most guest actors would play themselves. Between trips to Hollywood and Europe and Ricky Ricardo’s job as an entertainer, I Love Lucy brought on some of Hollywood’s best for guest spots, providing a lot of laughs.

Lucy’s shenanigans in California led to some of the show’s funniest and most unforgettable episodes, featuring the crème de la crème of entertainment, including William Holden, John Wayne, Rock Hudson, Van Johnson, Richard Widmark, Harpo Marx, and Cornel Wilde.

In Europe and beyond, the series treated viewers with guests like Charles Boyer, Bob Hope, Orson Welles, Barbara Eden, and George Reeves. Every sitcom that followed owes so much to I Love Lucy.

6. Psych (2006-2014)

Psych’s blend of the comedic, mystery, and procedural genres continues to charm viewers old and new. Despite the tremendous amount of incredible guest stars, however, fans rarely discuss them. From legends and characters to actors, Psych sets itself apart with the unique way the creators chose their guest stars. For the parents of Shawn, Gus, and Juliet, for example, they went with the exceptional Cybill Shepherd, William Shatner, and Phylicia Rashad.

The series featured pop culture references galore. So, Psych endeavored to cast as many actors in that wheelhouse, such as “Brat Pack” members Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy (in a deliciously villainous recurring role). They also cast as many of Dulé Hill’s She’s All That co-stars as they could, including Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Elden Henson.

Other notable guest stars include Cary Elwes, Kurt Fuller (who became a regular), Tim Curry, Val Kilmer, Kerry Washington, Billy Zane, Melanie Lynskey, Tony Hale, Jason Priestley, George Takei, Corey Feldman, Ray Wise, Nestor Carbonell, Christine Baranski, Malcolm McDowell, Ralph Macchio, Lou Diamond Phillips, John Rhys-Davies, Jaleel White, Kenan Thompson, Mira Sorvino, and Kristy Swanson.

One episode humorously spoofed the movie Clue, reuniting actors Christopher Lloyd, Lesley Ann Warren, and Martin Mull. Another spoofed the cult classic Twin Peaks and featured many original cast members, including Sherilyn Fenn, Dana Ashbrook, and Robyn Wisely. Psych may be underrated, but its slew of recurring and one-off performers will never be considered such.

7. ER (1994-2009)

Still considered one of, if not the best, medical dramas, ER’s premise proved rife with memorable guest roles. As fellow doctors, nurses, patients, lawyers, and whatnot, ER gave guest performers a chance to shine with an abundance of provocative and substantial material.

Over 15 seasons, an impressive roster walked the halls and filled the rooms of Chicago’s County General Hospital. These include Sally Field, Ewan McGregor, William H. Macy, Kirsten Dunst, Lucy Liu, Chris Pine, Aaron Paul, Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames, Piper Laurie, James Cromwell, Jim Belushi, Chris Sarandon, Dakota Fanning, Alan Alda, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson.

8. Chuck (2007-2012)

Much like Psych, Chuck blended comedy, drama, and adventure, creating a fun-filled, creative series. The premise allowed creators to introduce various characters from the spy world, and the caliber of actors did not disappoint fans.

For Chuck’s parents, they cast two of the coolest actors imaginable: Linda Hamilton and Scott Bakula. Indeed, Chuck featured many instances of inspired or subversive casting, such as Timothy Dalton, Chevy Chase, and Brandon Routh as villains, Christopher Lloyd as a psychiatrist, and Mark Hamill as a wealthy criminal.

Other terrific actors who appeared in the series include Matt Bomer, Tony Hale, Morgan Fairchild, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jordana Brewster, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie, Swoosie Kurtz, John Larroquette, Robert Englund, Dave Bautista, Gary Cole, Carrie-Ann Moss, Dominic Monaghan, Rachel Bilson, Angie Harmon, and Fred Willard.

9. Law & Order Franchise (1990-present)

Unsurprisingly, shows in the Law & Order universe provide ample opportunities for guest actors to make their mark and wow audiences. Law & Order’s guest list would play perpetrators, victims, witnesses, lawyers, and other roles, featuring icons, New York and Broadway veterans, and many who would become big stars.

Notable and legendary actors often gave powerful performances, sometimes against type and consistently exceptional, such as Carol Burnett, Robin Williams, Martin Short, Whoopi Goldberg, John Stamos, John Ritter, Jeremy Irons, Henry Winkler, and Angela Lansbury. Law & Order also bolsters a remarkable list of guest actors before they became big names, including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Sebastian Stan, Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, Idris Elba, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Chastain, and Zoe Saldana.

10. The Simpsons (1989-present)

In a long-running series, especially an animated one where voice work is crucial, guest stars are the bread and butter of the show. The Simpsons, which has 36 seasons and over 700 episodes and counting, proves no different.

Providing irreverent and hilarious entertainment, the performers who voice various characters range from veteran actors to musical icons, comedic greats, and more. Some superb guest actors have provided their voices over the years, such as Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny (as their X-Files characters), Meryl Streep, Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close, James Earl Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bette Midler, Neil Patrick Harris, and Patrick Stewart.

Noteworthy musicians include The Beatles and Rolling Stones members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards, who also made appearances throughout the show's run. Other musical guests have been Sting, James Brown, Johnny Cash, U2, Dolly Parton, and Elton John.

The number of guest stars will no doubt never be duplicated. According to The Guinness Book of World Records, The Simpsons has the most guest stars on any television series ever.

11. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

The narrative style of How I Met Your Mother does more than create an engaging story. It also allows for abundant colorful characters to weave in and out of the show. Thankfully for viewers, the filmmakers cast many terrific actors for each role. Regardless of whether the character was reoccurring or just making a fun cameo, great guest stars are peppered throughout the show's nine seasons.

Some of the best recurring guests include Jennifer Morrison, Kal Penn, Wayne Brady, Sarah Chalke, John Lithgow, and Martin Short. Viewers also enjoyed seeing singers like Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood and high-caliber actors such as Bryan Cranston, Judy Greer, Jane Seymour, Bob Odenkirk, and Kyle MacLachlan.

12. Road to Avonlea (1990-1996)

A lesser-known gem, this 90s Canadian period drama features heartwarming stories and an excellent ensemble cast. In addition to the main cast, Road to Avonlea also features guest appearances from superb actors, some of whom won Emmys for their performances on the show. Some of these guest actors also became a mainstay for the series, providing so much heart and depth to an already profound series.

The most memorable guest actors to appear on Road to Avonlea include Christopher Lloyd and Dianne Wiest (both Emmy winners for their roles), Christopher Reeve, Stockard Channing, Michael York, Faye Dunaway, Ryan Gosling, Treat Williams, Bruce Greenwood, Peter Coyote, Madeline Kahn, Robby Benson, Ned Beatty, Maureen Stapleton, and Eugene Levy.

13. New Girl (2011-2018)

Something about fun and zany sitcoms always attracts many outstanding performers. In New Girl, terrific actors, comedians, famous singers, and other celebrities helped make the series one of the funniest comedies of the 2010s.

Much like Friends and Will & Grace, New Girl features a slew of greats playing family members, love interests, friends, and colleagues of the main characters. Jamie Lee Curtis and Robert Reiner as Jess’s parents and Dermot Mulroney as her Season 1 boyfriend are noteworthy examples. Other exceptional guest stars include Prince, Megan Fox, Taylor Swift, Lizzy Caplan, Linda Cardellini, Justin Long, Josh Gad, Parker Posey, Carla Gugino, Margo Martindale, and Jessica Biel.

14. The Love Boat (1977-1987)

The Love Boat became known for various things: a light and breezy atmosphere, the fun and sometimes cheesy writing, and an incredible list of performers who guest-starred during the ten-season run.

The premise of the series provides ample opportunities for guest appearances. Boarding the romantic cruise ship with Captain Stubing, these passengers included the biggest celebrities of the time.

These notable guest stars include Andy Warhol, Debbie Reynolds, Shelley Winters, Betty White, Don Adams, Gene Kelly, Steve Allen, Barbara Billingsley, Ray Bolger, Lloyd Bridges, Leslie Caron, Carol Channing, and Bob Cummings. It’s also fun to see actors like Tom Hanks, Michael J. Fox, and Jamie Lee Curtis in very early roles in their careers.

15. Glee (2009-2015)

A bright and lively musical show like Glee allows endless possibilities for guest stars and creators, and it did not disappoint its die-hard fans in the least.

For some of the show's biggest musical numbers, Broadway stars and Grammy-winning musicians joined an already high-caliber cast to belt out big tunes. This includes Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and pop superstars like Ricky Martin, Adam Lambert, and Demi Lovato.

Patti Lupone, Jeff Goldblum, Carol Burnett, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Olivia Newton-John, Lindsay Lohan, John Stamos, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Jennifer Coolidge, Shirley MacLaine, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matt Bomer also all made appearances throughout the show's run.

16. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-2024)

A comedy like Curb Your Enthusiasm seems ripe for a hilarious roster of guest performers. Following a fictional version of star and creator Larry David and his friends, family, and colleagues, each episode follows a basic plot outline, and the actors improvise and develop the script themselves. Therefore, the series’ spur-of-the-moment nature generates laughter and many natural and sometimes cringe moments. It also shows audiences the cast’s ability and talent.

Over the show’s 12 seasons, the array of talent showcased proved to be of the highest degree. The most worthwhile guest stars, including Richard Lewis, Susie Essman, Ted Danson, Jon Hamm, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Asner, Wanda Sykes, Paul Reiser, Martin Short, Mel Brooks, Ben Stiller, and Kevin Nealon, provide some of the show’s funniest moments.

17. Extras (2005)

A show built around its guest stars, Extras follows Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais) and the actors he meets and works with. These guest stars provide the show’s backbone and facilitate countless hilarious moments.

They also represent some of the film and television industry’s most popular and talented performers. Kate Winslet, Robert DeNiro, Daniel Radcliffe, Patrick Stewart, David Bowie, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, and Samuel L. Jackson have all been on episodes of Extras, poking fun at themselves.

18. Modern Family (2009-2020)

Over 11 seasons, Modern Family followed the everyday lives of a large, extended family with many different personalities. From relatives to colleagues, friends, neighbors, and classmates, their guest roles did not disappoint. An ensemble comedy with such a stellar cast does not need guest stars, but in this case, they add to the show’s charm and humor.

The series’ most memorable stars often gave it some landmark and hilarious moments, such as Nathan Lane, Fred Willard, Shelley Long, Adam Devine, James Marsden, Benjamin Bratt, and Matthew Broderick.

The impressive list of stars includes Hollywood A-Listers such as Edward Norton, Ray Liotta, Kevin Hart, Elizabeth Banks, Nathan Fillion, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greg Kinnear, Minnie Driver, and Judy Greer.

19. The Muppet Show (1976-1981)

The premise of variety shows revolves around guest stars, tailoring the weekly content around these entertainers. The Muppet Show stands out for obvious reasons, but we should never deny it’s hilarious, even irreverent comedy.

Over the show’s five seasons, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of the Muppets would perform skits and musical numbers with each episode’s guest. Their track record remains consistent and top-notch, with the biggest stars of the 70s and 80s.

The Muppet Show’s best guest stars include Mark Hamill, Rita Moreno, Vincent Price, Ethel Merman, Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn, George Burns, Elton John, Julie Andrews, Peter Sellers, Bob Hope, Sylvester Stallone, John Denver, Andy Williams, Carol Channing, Diana Ross, Gene Kelly, Brooke Shields, and Carol Burnett.

20. Sesame Street (1969-present)

Sesame Street has been entertaining and educating children for five decades. The long-running program does not rely on guest stars, but the number of exceptional performers who appear on the show surpasses that of any other children’s program.

Over the show’s 55 years on television, the sunny place where the air is clean has welcomed over 800 guests, including actors, musicians, writers, critics, athletes, and other celebrities, to discuss various topics with characters like Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and Elmo.

Everyone from Robin Williams to Maya Angelou to The Backstreet Boys gleefully appear on screen to discuss life and learning. Some of the most notable and memorable include Jim Carrey, Neil Patrick Harris, NSYNC, Ray Charles, Adam Sandler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patti LaBelle, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds, and John Legend.

21. Frasier (1993-2004)

Many believe Frasier, a spin-off of Cheers, to be an even better show than its source material. With its exceptional cast and top-tier writing, the sitcom never once lost its comedic touch over its 11 seasons. The series also excelled at bringing on equally hilarious guest stars for significant roles, single episodes, and cameos.

Some of the best recurring actors played women in Frasier’s life, including his Cheers co-star Bebe Neuwirth, Laura Linney, Patrica Clarkson, Jean Smart, Amy Brenneman, and Felicity Huffman. Likewise, the show struck comedic gold with the casting of Anthony LaPaglia as Daphne’s obnoxious brother and Millicent Martin as her exasperating mother.

Other terrific guests include Patrick Stewart, Brian Cox, Billy Campbell, Kristin Chenoweth, Zooey Deschanel, Christine Baranski, and Michael Keaton.

Frasier also stands out because of the celebrity cameos of callers of Frasier’s radio show. Show creators always shared the names of celebrities at the end of each season, making it fun for viewers to see if they caught the cameo.

22. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

A show about pop culture does not have to feature appropriate guest appearances. The guest stars in The Big Bang Theory highlighted not just the show's commitment to accuracy in science but its place in Geek culture.

Veterans like Bob Newhart, Laurie Metcalf, Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Judd Hirsch, Sara Gilbert, and Jessica Walter brought their expected talent to their roles. The Big Bang Theory also rivals any show regarding the number of pop culture icons that appear. The series saw Carrie Fisher, James Earl Jones, Mark Hamill, Stephen Hawking, Will Wheaton, LaVar Burton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, Kevin Smith, Nathan Fillion, and Stan Lee.

23. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

Irreverent and outlandish, 30 Rock’s premise and comedic style gave show creators prime opportunities for guest stars. The series centers on producing a late-night comedy similar to Saturday Night Live. Following the lives of the writers, producers, and cast of the sketch-comedy series allowed many talented performers to showcase their comedic chops.

Some of the most outstanding guests include Elaine Stritch, James Marsden, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Jim Carrey, Steve Martin, Betty White, Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, and Alan Alda.

24. The Office (2005-2013)

While the series about the office workers of a paper company cannot rival other sitcoms in the number of stellar guest stars, it can boast about their caliber. Fewer in number but of the utmost quality, the guest stars who appeared on The Office for either a single or multiple episodes would surprise many.

Many Americans saw actor Idris Elba for the first time during his guest run as Dunder Mifflin’s temporary boss. Filmmakers cast Melora Hardin, Amy Adams, Kathy Bates, Will Ferrell, James Spader, and Amy Ryan in significant roles. Other worthy guests include Ray Romano, Jim Carrey, Will Arnett, Timothy Olyphant, Josh Groban, Tim Meadows, Christian Slater, Jack Black, Jessica Alba, Cloris Leachman, Stephen Colbert, and Bob Odenkirk.

25. The Cosby Show (1984-1992)

Much like The Office, The Cosby Show had fewer guest stars than other shows, but the caliber of those who did appear stood out. Whenever the family sitcom chose to feature a notable guest, it typically would be an actor or musician of unmistakable talent or recognizability for the time.

The most memorable would undoubtedly be Stevie Wonder, Lena Horne, Sammy Davis Jr., and Christopher Plummer, who each brought their unique presence to the series. The other noteworthy guests include Debbie Allen, Rita Moreno, Danny Kaye, Pam Grier, Angela Bassett, Wallace Shawn, John Ritter, Jennifer Lewis, Adam Sandler, Mercedes Ruehl, and Patricia Richardson.