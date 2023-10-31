16 TV Shows Boomers Loved But Just Don’t Hit Today

There is so much that came with the boomer generation. Although it’s considered the bygone era today, some things still harken us back to the day. Take TV shows, for example, there are many we hear of, others we’ve watched, and a handful of others we wish we had overlooked. In efforts to take a trip down memory lane, these are TV shows boomers loved but just don’t hit today:

1. The Young And The Restless (1973)

Any boomer will tell you The Young And The Restless is a show that makes them feel younger. It’s the only one that has uniquely stood the test of time seeing as it’s renewed for a 2024 season, and we’ve tried to follow along. However, many watchers have gotten lost in the plot, and others gave up midway through the story. When you watch something for so long, it could become tedious. And we suspect that’s what The Young And The Restless has become.

2. The Ed Sullivan Show (1948)

While Boomers enjoyed all the comical aspects The Ed Sullivan Show brought, shows like Saturday Night Live came along and revolutionized the concept. However, the popular online opinion is that The Ed Sullivan Show paved the way for many comics, and it should be revered even if it no longer gives entertainment value.

3. Gilligan's Island (1964)

Millennials may not quite remember Gilligan’s Island as it was ahead of their time, but the show rocked the 60s. When a mismatched group of perfect strangers set sail on The Minnow, they find themselves stranded on an island after a bad storm. This is where the adventure begins! However, there are other shows with similar concepts that overtook this one over the years.

4. Bewitched (1964)

Watching Bewitched today, it doesn’t hit like it did in the 60s. For some reason, the show Charmed comes to mind, and I can’t stop comparing the two. The show is about how Samantha and her husband manage the supernatural and their everyday life. The storylines were exciting, but somewhere along the line, fans lost focus, and the show ratings steadily declined.

5. Peyton Place (1964)

We all love a bit of soap opera saga, some romance to add spice to our lives. This is what Peyton Place gave to us. I remember hearing my mom talk my dad into watching the show with her. Although her efforts were primarily futile, she followed religiously the show episodes. Sadly, it’s no longer a hit today.

6. The Addams Family (1964)

Creepy, cocky, mysterious, spooky, altogether, ooky. If you remember that catchy line, you’re either a boomer or spent time watching The Addams Family with your parents or family members growing up. The show was a hit then, but its family concept was one we’ve watched plenty of times now, and it’s no longer appealing.

7. I Dream Of Jeannie (1965)

Jeannie fell in love with a captain, and while he wanted to set her free, she wanted even more to be by his side and give him everything he wanted. This eagerness to please fills the show with much-needed drama, but it isn’t enough to stand the test of time.

8. The Andy Griffith Show (1960)

There were many elements to enjoy on The Andy Griffith Show. Watching Andy as a local sheriff and solving the problems his city people dealt with was fascinating. Sadly, with so many similar shows on the premises today, this one is no longer a hit.

9. Lost In Space (1965)

The fact that Lost In Space was a TV show in the 60s shows how forward-thinking its producers were. They already incorporated essential aspects of technology into the drama, making the show outstanding in its era. However, Lost In Space is literally lost in the sauce in today’s technologically advanced world.

10. I Love Lucy (1951)

There wouldn’t be a quintessential boomer TV show list without the funniest lady in the era, Lucille Ball. Her unmistakable comedic timing lured boomers to the screen for all the right reasons. But when characters like Roseanne Barr, who took after her, made a debut, I Love Lucy became a show that we forgot on the sidelines.

11. The Beverly Hillbillies (1962)

The story of an impoverished mountain family is one that we won’t forget. The Beverly Hillbillies was a show with humor, fun, and wordplay, and one that equally went above societal norms. But shows like Beverly Hills 90210 quickly replaced what it stood for, and it was no longer a hit.

12. Bonanza (1959)

“Let’s have a ponderosa,” is one of the famous phrases in Bonanza, and it has conveniently made its way to today’s society. The show shook societal norms and showcased unorthodox family dynamics, most of which we are past today, making it a bit unappealing.

13. Dennis The Menace (1959)

Every child will tell you they once enjoyed the recreation of Denise The Menace into a cartoon series that caught our attention momentarily. But did you know the show began way back in 1959, and it was the only thing boomers could talk about? Well, when you combine a young troublemaker and a curmudgeon trying to enjoy his retirement, you get a great adventure. Unfortunately, the cartoon series ended, and the show became lackluster.

14. Leave It To Beaver (1957)

This show introduces us to a nuclear family that lives precisely how we do: the man works, the wife cooks, and the children go to school. The show's premise revolves around the mischief the two boys, Wally and Beaver, get into. However, the concept overplays, and the show offers nothing new.

15. The Honeymooners (1957)

“Bang, zoom, straight to the moon is a phrase I’ll never forget,” said a boomer. At the same time, he remembers the phrase from The Honeymooners. While the show was a chance to glimpse a working-class family’s life without the rose-colored glasses, it’s not as appealing as when it hit our screens.

16. Perry Mason (1957)

Making for delicious courtroom drama, Perry Mason was the constant defender of the falsely accused. He made the show unique and action-packed, making us invested in all he did. It’s disappointing that this show seemed like a thrill for the moment and no longer hits, especially in the era of Suits. It had so much to offer.

Source: MSN