From Sci-Fi to Fantasy: TV Shows That Define Geek Culture

Once marginalized, geek culture has flourished into a distinct, vibrant community unified by an eclectic mix of media and TV genres. This shift traces back to the early days of science fiction, from Mary Shelley's groundbreaking 1818 novel Frankenstein to the pioneering 1949 TV show Captain Video and His Video Rangers. The genre's exponential growth has been notably influenced by certain pivotal TV shows, each contributing uniquely to the rich and diverse tapestry of what defines geek culture today.

1. Star Trek (1966-1969)

Gene Roddenberry's groundbreaking sci-fi series and its subsequent spin-offs explore the interstellar adventures of the Starship Enterprise and its crew. This TV show paved the way for innovative tech, and its acceptance of diversity allowed geeks to dream and imagine a brighter future.

2. Doctor Who (1963-1989)

A British sci-fi icon featuring the adventures of the Doctor, a time-traveling, regenerating alien. Recently celebrating its 60th anniversary, this show has stood the test of time, gathering a multi-generational audience in its wake. The Doctor's zany personality garnered followers across the globe.

3. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

This pioneering anthology series presents various science fiction, fantasy, and horror tales. It had fans glued to TV sets but ultimately asked, “What if?” sparking our curiosity about the world around us and the possibility that life is not as straightforward as we might think.

4. The Addams Family (1964-1966)

The theme song of this quirky, unconventional family says it all, “They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky, the Addams family.” The show has left a lasting impact on geek culture, celebrating the appeal of the eccentric and the nonconformist. For many Addams Family fans, being on the outside is relatable, and here a bunch of characters embracing their inner geek.

5. Battlestar Galactica (1978-1979)

Set in a distant future when humans have traveled to distant galaxies and populated twelve planets, Battlestar Galactica deals with the advent of war. However, amid it all, we learn that whether human or alien, we can interact, get along, and work together to form a community.

6. The X-Files (1993-2002)

This cult classic focuses on FBI agents Scully and Mulder as they investigate unexplained, often paranormal, cases. Unlike many sci-fi shows before it, The X-Files had a real-world setting and was a cross between a detective show and science fiction. It opened up the world of sci-fi to an entirely different type of geek audience.

7. Stargate (1997-2007)

What if aliens had already come to Earth and they were responsible for the pyramids at Giza and the beginning of civilization as we know it? What if there were humans on other planets already, but we'd lost the knowledge of how to travel? The Stargate franchise delved into the world of traveling to and exploring distant planets via a gate rather than a ship. It also opened the minds of geeks everywhere to the possibilities of the universe.

8. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

A petite blonde cheerleader discovers she's destined to be a vampire slayer. Buffy the Vampire Slayer broke boundaries in geek culture by blending popular culture with the supernatural. The show unified diverse groups with its inclusive message and challenged stereotypes, illustrating that being a vampire didn't inherently mean being evil, thereby reshaping perceptions and familiar narratives within the genre.

9. Firefly (2002)

The outcry from geeks everywhere when we learned Firefly was canceled was deafening, but unfortunately, we didn't get a series continuation. While the follow-up film Serenity offered some closure to the open-ended questions of the series, for many fans, it was a bittersweet consolation. Firefly was one of the first sci-fi TV shows where the diverse and distinctive characters were ordinary people who came from all walks of life and were not part of a military organization.

10. Fringe (2008-2013)

Fringe had a similar vibe to The X-Files, with detectives investigating the unexplained. Instead of dealing with aliens, it dealt with the possibility of alternative universes. The character-driven narratives had geeks everywhere hooked to their TVs.

11. Lost (2004-2010)

This show was the Gilligan's Island of the sci-fi world. A group of plane crash survivors are stranded on a mysterious island where odd things happen. Despite attempts to get home, most of them never make it. The active fan engagement through online discussions and theories created a passionate and dedicated fanbase of geeks.

12. Stranger Things (2016-Present)

The Duffer Brothers are responsible for creating a whole new generation of geeks from Gen Z. However, the Netflix sci-fi series set in the 80s appealed to both Gen X and Millennials, creating a common bond between geeks of several generations: something unprecedented and most welcome in many geek households.

13. Quantum Leap (1989-1993)

Quantum Leap obtained a cult following when it first aired in the late 80s. Dr. Beckett inadvertently enters a time-travel experiment, causing him to become stuck in time, leaping into different historical moments and longing to return to his original time. The series introduced a mainstream audience to time travel, alternate realities, and thought-provoking ethical dilemmas through its engaging and accessible storytelling.

14. Babylon 5 (1994-1998)

Babylon 5 revolves around the complex political and interpersonal dynamics among various alien species and humans aboard a space station in the 23rd century. The show fostered a dedicated fan base and discussions that set the stage for modern serialized TV shows within the sci-fi genre.

15. Star Wars Franchise (1977-Present)

The Star Wars movies were the brainchild of creator George Lucas and paved the way for several spin-offs, including The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Appealing to new and younger audiences ensures geek culture is alive and well and will continue well into the future.

16. Marvel and DC Television (2012-Present)

Television series allow for long-form stories with our favorite comic book characters. Shows like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, plus DC's Constantine, The Sandman, and Doom Patrol, contribute to the broader acceptance and celebration of geek culture in mainstream entertainment.

17. The Greatest American Hero (1981-1983)

Take an ordinary guy and make him a secret superhero- that's the premise of The Greatest American Hero, which graced our screens in the 80s. It made a generation of geeks feel that anyone could be a superhero. Its comedy elements also made us realize that there can be some fun involved in being a hero.

18. Red Dwarf (1988-1999)

The UK comedy sci-fi poked fun at shows like Star Trek, but that didn't deter Trekkies from enjoying it. Set a million years in the future; Dave Lister finds himself as the only human alive after being removed from stasis. In that time, his pet cat has evolved into a humanoid species. His only companions are a hologram, the ship's computer, and a very distant descendant of his cat.

19. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

The books of George R. R. Martin turned into a series that hit our screens via HBO Max in 2011. The show took the world by storm, and suddenly, the geek community became much larger when fans of the fantasy series came from all walks of life. The complex fantasy series encouraged online and offline discussions and still garners new fans despite being off the air since 2019. Of course, we now have the House of the Dragon prequel, which fills a little of the void.

20. Xena: Warrior Princess (1995-2001)

Xena is a skilled warrior seeking redemption for her past warlord deeds by helping people she encounters during her travels. By breaking traditional gender roles and stereotypes, the show played a significant role in geek culture. It contributed to feminism by portraying a robust, independent woman who defied societal norms and became a cultural icon for female empowerment and resilience.

21. The Last of Us (2023-Present)

This show brought together fans of the video game The Last of Us and the TV series in a cross-over of geek culture. The story centers on Joel and Ellie, who are very different but work together to survive in a dystopian future where zombie-like creatures threaten existence. The show mixes thrilling moments, action, and stories demonstrating all aspects of humanity, including humor, which many dystopian stories forgo.

22. Twin Peaks (1990-1991; 2017)

This mystery drama series is known for its surreal, often unsettling narrative. While some may not consider it part of either sci-fi or fantasy genres, its supernatural occurrences and psychological thriller certainly make it into the geek universe.

23. Lost in Space (1965-1968)

This series, predating Star Trek, tells the story of a family whose space mission is sabotaged, causing them to become lost in space. Their adventures combine elements of science fiction with family dynamics and survival challenges. At a time when the idea of space travel was becoming a real possibility, this show fueled imaginations about the future of humanity and our relationship with space.

24. The Witcher (2019-Present)

Based on a popular book series and a subsequent video game, this fantasy drama follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, as he navigates a medieval-inspired world filled with magic, political intrigue, and mythical creatures. The series crosses the genres of fantasy and the supernatural, appealing to geeks gamers and TV geeks alike.

25. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1981)

Originally a radio comedy broadcast, this satirical series was later adapted into various formats, including TV. It follows Arthur Dent, a hapless human who travels the galaxy with an eccentric group of aliens after Earth is demolished to make way for a hyperspace bypass. For many fans, the blend of ordinary human experience with extraordinary intergalactic escapades fed into a deep-seated curiosity and desire for adventure beyond our world, satisfying a psychological longing for the unknown and the excitement of discovery in the vast universe.