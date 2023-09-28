14 Great TV Shows With Epic Twists and Reveal Endings

Some TV series have more twists and turns than you ever imagined. A television fan in a popular online forum asked for people's top picks for TV shows featuring great twists and reveals. Here are 14 examples of TV series with the best shock reveals and twist endings.

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

This Netflix horror mini-series from Mike Flanagan sees a family confront their traumatic past and a series of terrifying supernatural events that drove them from their former home.

2. The Good Place (2016-2020)

This upbeat comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson tells the story of Eleanor Shellstrop, a morally bankrupt woman who, after death, finds herself mistakenly sent to the Good Place. Knowing that if she is found out, she will face an eternity of torment, Eleanor attempts to hide her former misdeeds while trying to become a better person.

3. Dark (2017-2020)

This German multi-generational sci-fi thriller about a small town's mysterious history features a mind-bending narrative that keeps you guessing until the end.

4. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (2016-2017)

Loosely based on the novels by Douglas Adams, this offbeat mystery comedy stars Elijah Wood as the reluctant assistant to an unconventional detective who navigates a series of bizarre and interconnected mysteries.

5. Invincible (2021-)

This animated superhero series by the creator of The Walking Dead follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of the world's most powerful superhero Omni-Man, as he develops his powers in a violent and unpredictable world. He is struck by a moral dilemma as a dark secret about his father is revealed.

6. Attack on Titan (2013-2023)

Set in a world where humanity hides within enormous walled cities to protect itself from ravenous giants, this Japanese animated series follows the exploits of Eren Yeager. Eren is a young orphan who joins the military to fight against the Titans and uncover the mysteries surrounding their existence after his parents die during a Titan attack.

7. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

This cyberpunk thriller, starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater, tells the story of an anxious cybersecurity expert named Elliot (Malek). He becomes a vigilante hacker fighting corrupt institutions while wrestling with his psychological issues alongside the enigmatic Mr. Robot (Christian Slater).

8. Broadchurch (2013)

When a young boy is found dead on a beach in a small coastal Dorset town, detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller Olivia Colman) are sent to the secretive town of Broadchurch to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

9. 1899 (2022)

This period mystery sci-fi series revolves around a group of British expats as they board a ship to start a new life in New York. However, during their journey, strange occurrences begin to happen aboard the ship — leading the passengers and crew to question their deep-held beliefs and even their sanity during the voyage.

10. Wayward Pines (2015-2016)

Secret Service agent Ethan Burke (Matt Dillon) is sent to Wayward Pines to find two federal agents who have gone missing. He soon realizes sinister secrets are lurking just under the surface of the rural town, and he probably isn't getting out alive.

11. Watchmen (2019)

Created as a sequel to Alan Moore's seminal comic series, Watchmen is set in an alternate history where superheroes are real and the world is united after an alien attack. The series follows a group of masked detectives investigating a conspiracy that threatens to plunge the entire world into chaos.

12. Fringe (2008-2013)

J.J. Abrams' follow-up to Lost, starring Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, and John Noble, revolves around a team of FBI agents investigating unexplainable scientific phenomena. They uncover a larger conspiracy that could unravel reality.

13. The Returned (2012-2015)

In this French drama, several hundred people in a rural town who were considered dead suddenly return to their homes with no knowledge of their deaths. As the community grapples with their miraculous return, they must confront the emotional toll and existential crisis arising from this supernatural occurrence and the mysteries surrounding the returned.

14. Black Mirror (2011-)

Charlie Brooker's thought-provoking anthology series about the dark side of modern technology and society is rife with twist endings and shocking reveals. Though each episode is unique, every dystopian and unsettling tale highlights the consequences and ethical dilemmas of humanity's misuse and overreliance on technology.

Source: Reddit.