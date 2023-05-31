Date Night Binge Night? These Shows Can Save A Stale Relationship

Looking for the next great show to binge during a date night at home?

According to a recent online discussion, these TV shows are the best for couples to watch together.

1. Dead to Me

Dead to Me follows the unlikely friendship of a widow and the woman who killed her husband in a hit-and-run. But, of course, the widow is unaware of that reality when they meet in a widows' support group. DaisyFayeLove admitted, “Yeah, this is the perfect one. I don't know anyone who didn't like the show.”

2. Dickinson

Dickinson is a comedy-drama and coming-of-age television series about Emily Dickinson that takes place during Emily Dickinson's era, but with a contemporary sensibility and tone.

Redditor sergiocamposnt stated, “If you like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, maybe you will also like Dickinson and Fleabag. Both are top-tier dramedies with super-talented female protagonists.”

3. The Americans

The Americans – takes place during the Cold War and follows two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American married couple living right outside Washington D.C.

4. The Great

The Great is a historical and satirical black comedy-drama loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning Empress in Russia's history. It's a fictionalized series about her youth, marriage, and plot to kill her depraved husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia.

5. Ghosts

Ghosts have an American and British television series of the same name. The American series follows a New York couple who inherit a beautiful home in the countryside.

However, besides falling apart, the ghosts of people who died on the mansion's grounds are bound to the area until they can reach the afterlife. The husband cannot hear or see the ghosts. But after a near-death experience, the wife can.

6. Competition Shows

If you're looking for variety, competition shows are your best bet. Between the high-stakes involved and the emotional stories that result in you rooting for your favorite, it's an easy choice for your next date night at home.

7. Outlander

Outlander follows a former Second World War military nurse in 1945 Scotland who transports back to 1743. She meets, falls in love, and marries a Highland warrior.

It combines the historical fiction of Bridgerton with the action of Game of Thrones.

8. Couples Therapy

Couples Therapy is a fascinating documentary that dives deep into relationship counseling by following four real-life couples exploring therapy with therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik. The couples come from diverse backgrounds and explore intimacy issues through hidden cameras behind one-way mirrors

9. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a Marvel series following Agent Phil Coulson's return to the worldwide law enforcement agency organization S.H.I.E.L.D. He assembles a small, highly trained team of Agents to tackle unclassified cases that are peculiar and unknown.

10. Fleabag

Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is based on her live one-woman show. Its dry, quick-witted humor will have you rolling over laughing in no time.

11. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The beloved Amazon Prime Video series just aired its finale. This means you can spend your next few date nights binging the entire series and discovering why fans thoroughly enjoy it.

Source: Reddit.