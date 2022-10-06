10 Shows for Married Couples Who Can’t Agree on What to Watch

Are you and your partner struggling to find great shows to enjoy together? You're not alone. Redditor u/dontbeatmedad123 asked for “Shows for a married couple to watch who can't agree.” My wife and I never watch TV together as we have very different tastes.”

They continued, “The only show we've ever watched and enjoyed a lot was Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Any suggestions?” Redditors responded with these television series for married couples who cannot agree on what to watch.

1. Dead to Me

Available to Watch on Netflix.

Dead to Me follows the unlikely friendship of a widow and the woman who killed her husband in a hit-and-run. But, of course, the widow is unaware of that reality when they meet in a widows' support group. DaisyFayeLove admitted, “Yeah, this is the perfect one. I don't know anyone who didn't like the show.”

2. Dickinson

Available to watch on Apple TV+.

Dickinson is a comedy-drama and coming-of-age television series about Emily Dickinson that takes place during Emily Dickinson's era, but with a contemporary sensibility and tone.

Redditor sergiocamposnt stated, “If you like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, maybe you will also like Dickinson and Fleabag. Both are top-tier dramedies with super-talented female protagonists.”

3. The Americans

Available to watch on Hulu.

The Americans – takes place during the Cold War and follows two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American married couple living right outside Washington D.C. Redditor sergiocamposnt agreed, “The Americans is an amazing recommendation.”

5. The Great

Available to watch on Hulu.

The Great is a historical and satirical black comedy-drama loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning Empress in Russia's history. It's a fictionalized series about her youth, marriage, and plot to kill her depraved husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia.

6. Ghosts

Available to watch on Pluto TV.

Ghosts have an American and a British television series of the same name. Redditors concurred that both versions are great. The American series follows a New York couple who inherit a beautiful home in the countryside.

However, besides falling apart, the ghosts of people who died on the mansion's grounds are bound to the area until they can reach the afterlife. The husband cannot hear or see the ghosts. But after a near-death experience, the wife can.

7. Competition Shows

Pixtro admitted, “My wife and I are the same way. We found that we can agree on competition shows, like cooking competitions or crafts. Our favorites include:

Making It (Peacock)

Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Blown Away (Netflix)

Final Table (Netflix)

Several people agreed that they and their spouses found competition shows entertaining and something they could agree upon watching.

8. Outlander

Available to watch on Netflix.

Outlander follows a former Second World War military nurse in 1945 Scotland who transports back to 1743. She meets, falls in love, and marries a Highland warrior.

Redditor softxblush stated, “Outlander is historical fiction like Bridgerton but has action and violence like Game of Thrones. It's also got a bit of time travel, romance, action, and bloody scenes. I think a married couple would enjoy it based on the plot.”

9. Couples Therapy

Available free on Pluto TV and streaming on Showtime.

Couples Therapy is a fascinating documentary that dives deep into relationship counseling by following four real-life couples exploring therapy with therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik. The couples come from diverse backgrounds and explore intimacy issues through hidden cameras behind one-way mirrors

10. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Available to watch on Disney+.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a Marvel series following Agent Phil Coulson returning to the worldwide law enforcement agency organization S.H.I.E.L.D. He assembles a small, highly trained team of Agents to tackle unclassified cases that are peculiar and unknown. Redditors expressed it has action and romance.

Did these Redditors supply you and your partner with any new shows to dive into, or is there something missing from this list?

