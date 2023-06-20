From Brilliance to Boredom: 12 Shows That Outstayed Their Welcome

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending. After being surveyed, people in an online forum responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

1. The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022)

One person said, “I think The Walking Dead is the only answer.”

“Loved the first five seasons, but then once Negan showed up, it became too slow and went downhill fast,” another stated. A third agreed, “The show died with Glenn.”

A Zombie Show

Lastly, someone shared, “It's metaphorically hilarious if you think about it. A zombie show that has decayed into a shadow of its former self and refuses to die.”

2. Dexter (2006 – 2013)

“I invested way too much time into that show for such a disappointing ending,” one person admitted.

It Was Such a Good Show

Another agreed, “Absolutely. Such a good show that should've ended when they killed Trinity.”

3. Grey's Anatomy (2005 – Present)

“I agree. It started as such a good show, but it should have ended a few seasons ago,” one said.

Three Different Times

Another admitted, “There's been like three different times when I've heard about Grey's Anatomy still going and been surprised because I assumed it ended already.”

4. Once Upon a Time (2011 – 2018)

“Once Upon a Time,” one stated. “I came here to say this. It has a brilliant concept, but there can only be so many curses they have to break, and the family relationships are getting weird.”

First Season Was Brilliant

“The first season was brilliant. But, they really should have stopped there,” a second commented.

5. Heroes (2006 – 2010)

“Same,” someone agreed. “The whole premise was saving the cheerleader. Once that happened, it should have just ended as an instant classic miniseries.”

Potential When It Started

“The writer's strike killed the flow of what could have been a great show. It had potential when it started,” suggested another.

6. Glee (2009 – 2015)

Someone shared, “Glee. The first season was magic, and the second season was solid. After that, it went steadily downhill with each episode.”

Maybe Worth a Rewatch

“I stopped watching once the first group graduated. I finally went back and rewatched the whole thing. I hate what they did to Rachel's character. So very, very awful. But if I ever go back to watch it again, I won't go past graduation,” another confessed.

7. Riverdale (2017 – Present)

“Riverdale. I loved season one; such a hot, fun mess. I figured it wouldn't get any better, let alone stay as good,” someone confessed.

Focused on The Serpents

Another added, “Season two was great. I liked how much it focused on The Serpents. Unfortunately, it went downhill during season three.”

8. Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

“Game of Thrones,” a user suggested. “They should have stopped where the books stopped and let someone pick it back up when the new books came out.

I Would Rather That Than Seasons 6-8

“I don't even care if they did a total recast because everyone got too old. I'd rather that than the seasons 6-8 we got.”

9. The Flash (2014 – 2023)

“I think The Flash got much better once they went more of the ‘graphic novel' route instead of the villain-a-week thing,” shared one.

They Lost Me

“Where they lost me was after Barry had this great moment getting over his mom's death, and then the next episode, he's running back in time to stop her death.”

10. The Simpsons (1989 – Current)

“The Simpsons,” one exclaimed. “It's been terrible twice as long as it was good!”

As Long as It Was Good

“Matt Groening should have canceled the show the same year Futurama started. Instead, Futurama would be a suitable replacement for The Simpsons during the 2000s. At the same time, The Simpsons would go down in history as a near-perfect animated series.”

11. True Blood (2008 – 2014)

One viewer said, “The first few seasons were good, then it went downhill from there. The finale? Cringe.” Another of the HBO vampires series agreed, “I didn't even finish. I tapped out about halfway through season 6.”

Weird Vampire Masquerade Campaign

“I will always look at true blood as a weird Vampire The Masquerade campaign. I stopped watching after the next to last season came back and forgot how campy the show is. Lol,” said one person who decided they weren't a fan of the series. Another viewer agreed, “When they killed a major character, I was out.”

12. Lost (2004 – 2010)

One person explained why Lost makes the list, “The first two seasons are iconic. But they drew it out and killed any reasonable plot arc. Just dumb.”

Worth a Rewatch?

“I recently re-watched it and still love it… but it was never good from a writing standpoint. They just kept making up new problems, never thinking ahead to the point of what the actual heck – the ending made no sense,” explained one viewer. I couldn't agree more.

What shows should be added to this list?

Source: Reddit.