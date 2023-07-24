24 TV Shows That Had The Greatest Cars, Do You Agree?

Here, we're remembering TV shows, not just for their plots, but also for their unforgettable four-wheels. Fans from an online community have shared their thoughts on the greatest cars in TV history. Let's explore some of them together, shall we?

1- Knight Rider (1982-1986)

Let's start with Michael Knight and his trusty sidekick, KITT. This high-tech, indestructible car with artificial intelligence stole viewers' hearts worldwide. It's a one-of-a-kind ride for the young crusader who fought for the helpless and powerless. And let's not forget about the reboot's Shelby Mustang GT500, which obviously did a better job than the reboot itself.

2- Supernatural (2005-2020)

In a world filled with cool cars in movies and shows, the Impala from Supernatural stands out as a valid character in its own right. Fondly referred to as “Baby,” this trusty companion has seen it all — saving the world and even going to heaven. Talk about reliability and loyalty all rolled into one sweet ride.

3- Arrested Development (2003-2019)

In Arrested Development, the stair car takes the spotlight. We know even the most mundane objects can become comedy gold. This stair-adorned vehicle gave us some hilariously awkward moments. It made sure we never looked at staircases the same way again!

4- Batman (1966-1968)

The Batmobile from the 1966 Batman series is an icon in itself. With its sleek curves, open roof, and striking paint job, it's no wonder it fetched a cool $4.1 million at auction. Some would say it's the best Batmobile ever, and who are we to disagree? It's absolute perfection, just like the Caped Crusader himself.

5- Magnum PI (1980-1988)

Magnum, PI, and his candy apple red Ferrari epitomize style and adventure. Whenever we see a Ferrari of any vintage, our minds instantly transport us to Thomas Magnum cruising around Oahu in the Robin Masters Ferrari. It's the perfect match for a charming private investigator living the Hawaiian dream.

6- The A-Team (1983-1987)

Didn't you just love Mr. T's van in The A-Team? It's not just a van; it's an iconic symbol of a badass team that always gets the job done. Pity the person who doesn't recognize the awesomeness of this iconic ride.

7- The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985)

General Lee might have had its controversies, but the show brought much fun and adventure to screens everywhere. This muscle car was practically invincible, magically fixing itself after all those crazy stunts. Viewers loved General Lee because the car could do an 80-footer, visibly bend the frame upon landing, and be perfect in the drive-away shot.

8- Trailer Park Boys (2001-2018)

Ricky's ride in Trailer Park Boys epitomizes resourcefulness and quirkiness. Despite its appearance, this car is a true survivor and a symbol of the show's hilarious antics. Who knew a car could have so much charm?

9- Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (2019-2021)

Zoinks! The Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo is an undeniable classic. It's not just a groovy van; it's the ultimate mystery-solving headquarters for the beloved gang. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby wouldn't be caught dead solving mysteries in anything else! And honestly, we wouldn't have it any way else. Yes, it breaks down occasionally, but don't we all?

10- Psych (2006-2014)

We can't forget the Blueberry from Psych. This little hatchback might not be as flashy as some other entries on our list (except Ricky's). However, it had a lot of heart and played a significant role in Shawn and Gus's hilarious escapades. Sometimes, it's not the horsepower that matters; it's the horsepower of friendship.

11- Mr. Bean (1990-1995)

We can't forget Mr. Bean's green car — it's practically an extension of his hilarious personality. That lovable little vehicle brought us endless laughs. And as Mr. Bean navigated through the streets, he was always managing to get into some sort of hilarious predicament. It's a nostalgic treasure for many, especially those who grew up watching the show.

12- The Simpsons (1989-Present)

The Simpsons have given us so much over the years, including some unforgettable car scenes. First, The Car Built for Homer embodies Homer Simpson's strange taste. And let's not forget Marge's infamous Canyonero that hilariously parodies the world of oversized SUVs. No room for subtlety when you can have a massive car like that in Springfield.

13- The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991)

Who will you call when you need a cool ride in the neighborhood? Ghostbusters! Of course, they need a suitable lift to get the job done. The Ecto-1 is a classic symbol of paranormal investigations, packed with all the gadgets and gizmos the Ghostbusters need to bust some ghosts!

14- Inspector Gadget (1983-1986)

Inspector Gadget's crime-fighting adventures wouldn't be complete without the trusty Gadgetmobile. It's like a car version of Inspector Gadget himself, equipped with all sorts of high-tech gadgets and surprises. It kept him and all of us ready for a wild ride full of devices and go-go power.

15- Miami Vice (1984-1989)

There are only so many 80s shows that ooze style better than Miami Vice, and their car choice was no exception. The sleek and shiny Corvette masked as a Ferrari perfectly matched Crockett and Tubbs as they cruised through Miami, chasing bad guys and looking fabulous.

16- Viper (1994-1999)

The Viper from Viper had quite an impact on its fans. One person commented that this car made them fall in love with Dodge Vipers, while another added they felt The Viper made Knight Rider look like a matchbox car.

17- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-Present)

Dennis Reynolds' Range Rover in this sitcom perfectly matches the gang's crazy antics. It's the most used vehicle in their universe. It takes them on bizarre adventures around the city, and they get caught up in ridiculous situations. Who knew owning a Range Rover could be so hilarious?

18- Hardcastle and McCormick (1983-1986)

The Coyote X from Hardcastle and McCormick was an eye-catching beauty. Not every day you see a Coyote X on the road, especially in the 80s. But it was a treat for the eyes when you saw it on the show. And guess what? This sleek and powerful car that perfectly complemented the action-packed adventures of the show was a modified Manta Montage kit car. Cool, right?

19- Gilligan's Island (1963-1967)

Ah, the Bamboo Island Taxi from Gilligan's Island! This humble little vehicle carried the castaways on their humorous misadventures around the island. It was not the flashiest car of their time but like a Ferrari on that island. It had charm and played a significant role in the show's unique appeal.

20- Automan (1983-1984)

Remember the Lamborghini Countach from Automan? This stunning supercar added an extra dose of sleekness to the show. With its iconic scissor doors and aerodynamic design, it was a sight to behold. Automan and his Countach were a dynamic duo fighting crime in the digital world.

21- MASK (1985-1986)

Buckle up for Thunderhawk, MASK‘s top vehicle, driven by Matt Trakker (and sometimes Bruce Sato or Gloria Baker). It morphs from a red Chevy Camaro sports car into a gull-winged door jet fighter. That's the complete package for a crime-fighting team.

22- Burn Notice (2007-2013)

Revving onto the scene, we have the Dodge Charger from Burn Notice. This sleek and powerful car added extra coolness to Michael Westen's thrilling spy adventures. Whether he was racing through the streets or using it as a getaway car, the Dodge Charger was always ready for adventure.

23- Get Smart (1965-1970)

Get Smart had not one but two iconic cars that deserve a special mention. First, the Karmann Ghia — a classic and stylish vehicle that perfectly matched the show's witty and sophisticated humor. Next up, the Sunbeam Tiger, which was just as fierce as Agent 86, Maxwell Smart, when he tackled the bad guys with his spy skills and quick wit.

24- The Flintstones (1960-1966)

Let's return to the Stone Age with The Flintstones and their incredible Flintmobile. Who needs high-tech gadgets when you can have a foot-powered prehistoric car? It may be slower than a modern-day sports car, but it had some serious firepower. The Flintmobile brings us laughter and nostalgia as Fred and Barney power their way through Bedrock in style!

