7 Thrilling TV Shows Like Dexter to Binge Immediately

Are you a Dexter and Dexter: New Blood fan and searching for other shows with those same vibes? You're not alone. I recently found a post requesting shows with serial killer protagonists with some idea between good and evil. Here is the top-voted series.

1. Bates Motel (2013 – 2017)

Bates Motel is a psychological horror drama depicting the lives of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). Before the events portrayed in the film, Psycho. It's set in a fictional town called White Pine Bay, Oregon, and represents a modern-day setting.

2. Hannibal (2013 – 2015)

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller based on characters and elements in Thomas Harris' novels Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising. It centers on the relationship between an FBI profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).

Lector is a forensic psychiatrist destined to become Graham's most deviously crafty enemy and, simultaneously, the only person who can understand him.

3. The Fall (2013 – 2016)

The Fall is a crime drama set in Northern Ireland, starring Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson. Gibson is a senior investigating officer reviewing investigations. After accessing a murder investigation that's been active for over 28 days, Stella and her team work frantically to stop the killer from attacking young professional women in Belfast.

4. The Patient (2022)

The Patient is a psychological thriller on Hulu following a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who mourns the recent passing of his wife. Alan is held captive by a serial killer, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), seeking to overcome his homicidal tendencies.

5. You (2018 – Present)

You is a psychological thriller based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The first season follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who narrates his obsession with an aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The second season is based on Kepnes' second book Hidden Bodies.

5. Barry (2018 – Present)

Barry is a dark comedy crime drama on HBO Max following a lonely and dissatisfied U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran turned hitman, Barry Berkman (Bill Hader). After accepting a contract that takes him to Los Angelos, he attempts to leave his criminal activities in the past while pursuing a career in acting.

6. Death Note (2003 – 2006)

Death Note is a Japanese manga series following a teen genius, Light Yagami, who discovers a mysterious notebook called the Death Note. The book grants the reader the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written within the pages. Yagami uses it to carry out a global massacre of people whom he deems immoral and to create a crime-free society

7. Abhay (2019 – Present)

Abhay is an original Indian Hindi-language psychological crime thriller web series. It centers around Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Khemu), an investigating police officer with the mind of a criminal. Singh can go to any extent to solve a case.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of TV shows similar to Dexter. Also, check out these cool, nerdy television shows that aren't sitcoms.

