12 Awesome TV Shows That Nailed Their Series Finales

A beautiful finale is just as important as a good pilot episode — it's why one may hate a show in its final season when they could have sworn it was a favorite.

Fortunately, some of our best TV shows get it right! From heartwarming conclusions to mind-bending twists, some season finales have it all. Now, get ready to reminisce about those unforgettable moments that brought closure to these 12 beloved shows.

1. Newhart (1982-1990)

This sitcom is one of television's most surprising and memorable series finales. In the last episode, Bob Newhart wakes up in bed next to his wife, revealing that the entire series was just a dream. The clever twist delighted audiences and remains a standout moment in television comedy.

2. MASH (1972-1983)

MASH concluded its eleven-season run with a heartbreaking and emotional finale. The episode brought closure to the characters as they prepared to leave the war-torn unit. The conclusion blends humor into its poignant style and leaves a lasting impact on viewers.

3. The Golden Girls (1985-1992)

The Golden Girls is a series with a high-note finale about four women living together in Miami. The episode “One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest” saw the characters facing significant life changes.

The finale celebrated the girls' enduring friendship, which thrilled fans.

4. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

Twin Peaks, a groundbreaking mystery drama, concluded its initial run with an excellent series finale.

The episode “Beyond Life and Death” delved deeper into the show's enigmatic and supernatural elements. The finale's haunting atmosphere perfectly showcased the paranormal essence of the movie.

5. The X-Files (1993-2018)

The X-Files is a sci-fi movie about two FBI agents unraveling a mysterious case. The movie ended its original nine-season run with a thrilling two-part series finale.

The final episode is a satisfying blend of suspense and mythology, lending the series a neat and brilliant finish.

6. The Good Place (2016-2020)

The Good Place is a comedy series that centers on moral philosophy and the afterlife. The final episode, “Whenever You're Ready,” introduces themes of redemption; most importantly, it leaves the viewer with a sense of hope.

7. El Camino (2019)

El Camino served as an epilogue to the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. This gripping TV movie followed Jesse Pinkman's journey after the sequence of events, providing closure to his character arc.

The finale masterfully maintained the tense atmosphere, delivering a satisfying conclusion to one of television's most iconic dramas.

8. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

The finale of this thriller tied up the story of Walter White, the chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine kingpin, in a powerful and emotionally charged manner.

It showcased the consequences of Walter's actions while providing closure to the show's gripping narrative.

9. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Known for exploring mortality and family dynamics, Six Feet Under concluded its five-season run with a finale that left a lasting impact on its viewers.

The episode, titled “Everyone's Waiting,” offered a poignant and contemplative exploration of life, death, and the interconnectedness of the Fisher family. It was a beautifully crafted ending that stayed true to the show's reflective nature.

10. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation, a beloved sitcom filled with heart and humor, concluded with a fantastic series finale that left fans feeling warm and nostalgic.

The episode “One Last Ride” took viewers on a journey into the future, showing where each character ended up. It celebrated the bonds of friendship and community that made the show so endearing.

11. Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

Gravity Falls, an animated mystery-comedy, wrapped up its two-season run with a thrilling and satisfying series finale.

The episode “Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls” delivered an epic conclusion to the supernatural adventures of the Pines twins.

12. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

BoJack Horseman concluded its six-season run with a series finale that was both reflective and entertaining. The episode explored BoJack's journey of self-discovery and redemption. It tackled themes of accountability, addiction, and the complexity of personal growth.

The finale left viewers reflecting on the show's profound exploration of mental health because of the sad end to BoJack's story.

These TV shows showcased the power of a well-crafted series finale. They delivered satisfying conclusions to their narratives, leaving audiences with closure and emotional resonance. Each was a testament to skillful storytelling and character development coming full circle.

