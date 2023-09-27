TV Gold: 14 Shows You Never Get Tired of Rewatching

Do you have a favorite comfort TV show that never gets old to you? A television fan in a popular online forum asked, “What show will you never get tired of rewatching?” Here are the top 14 responses.

1. 30 Rock (2006 – 2013)

Many fans agreed that 30 Rock is worthy of repeat viewings. One TV lover argued it's “one of the best comedies of all time.” Others noted that it's an all-time favorite that's packed with laughs and it's infinitely quotable.

2. Scrubs (2001 – 2010)

Scrubs got a lot of love, although one person pointed out, “But not the last season.” Everyone loved the show through the eighth season, which had a perfect ending to the series. While the spin-off had potential, it failed to deliver the charm of the first eight seasons.

3. King of the Hill (1997-2010)

The raunchy jokes, the accents, the camaraderie — King of the Kill makes the list of shows people love to watch over and over again. “An F in English? Bobby, you speak English,” one fan quoted.

4. The X-Files (1993-2018)

Even years later, people love to rewatch The X-Files. It's hailed as one of the best supernatural shows of all time. One viewer pointed out how Scully and Mulder have so much chemistry that it's easy to watch the series over and over.

5. Futurama (1999-2023)

Futurama is a lot of people's favorite comfort show, with some even counting on it to fall asleep to every night. One fan commented that the series is “made for rewatching,” explaining, “When Leela asks Fry if he wants to go again at the very end … like she's asking if he wants to relive the story (and if we want to watch it again).”

6. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

There are many fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender who watch it every year and are never disappointed or grow tired of the story. “It's the closest thing to a perfect show I've ever seen,” on fan said.

7. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

The consensus is that Arrested Development seasons 1-3 are the rewatchable classic episodes. One fan noted those first three seasons make it the best-written show. Others pointed out that the 4th and 5th seasons are still hilarious, even though not as good as the first three.

8. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1998-)

Whose Line Is It Anyway is such a long-running series, that there's no shortage of hilarious episodes to pick from. It's an easy binge that's funny and addicting, and everyone has their favorite improv moments they can't get enough of.

9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

Always Sunny fans agree that it's so easy to watch this series over and over. One noted that when they finish the series, they start it all over again, saying that the “bite-size, easy-to-watch brilliance” never gets old.

10. Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

Picard is the reason fans never get tired of The Next Generation. “I try to be as good a man as Picard,” one fan admitted, while another shared, “Watching Picard made me a better person.” How many characters can you say that about?

11. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

Malcolm in the Middle is a definite comfort show to watch on repeat. Some fans said it's interesting to watch as an adult if you saw it as a kid — it provides a whole new perspective. The show is relatable and really holds up well.

12. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

People took to the comments to sing, “Bye-bye Li'l Sebastian, miss you in the saddest fashion.” One fan admitted the song gave them chills when it was performed at the unity concert! Others shared how Parks and Rec really depicts the general public in a relatable way.

13. Community (2009-2015)

TV fans agreed that Community is easily on the list. One Community lover even said it's on repeat so much in the background that they “can associate the sounds with a picture since I have seen it so many times.” It never gets old.

14. Band of Brothers (2001)

While many people shared quotes and favorite scenes, one Band of Brothers fan called it “the best war film or TV show I've ever seen.” Few can argue that it's an amazing show.

Source: Reddit.