These Popular TV Shows Have Absolutely No Likeable Characters

by
Lena Dunham Girls
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Just because a show is popular doesn't mean it's guaranteed to have likable characters. Recently someone asked, “What show has no likable characters?” Here are the best responses.

1. Glee (2009 – 2015)

Glee
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television.

As Glee became less comedic and more dramatic, its characters became more and more unlikable. One character, in particular, went from being fun to downright miserable as they'd cry every two minutes.

2. Friends from College (2017 – 2019)

Friends from College, Annie Parisse, Keegan-Michael Key
Image Credit: Barbara Nitke / Netflix.

Viewers mention that Friends From College tries to take the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia approach by having its entire cast be awful people. It fails to stick the landing, and instead of laughing at its cast, we hate them.

3. How to Get Away with Murder (2014 – 2020)

How to Get Away with Murder, Viola Davis
Image Credit: ABC Studios.

How to Get Away with Murder starts by allowing viewers to sympathize with their characters. However, as the show goes on, it devolves into a complete mess. 

4. Girls (2012 – 2017)

Girls, Goodbye Tour, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke
Image Credit: HBO Entertainment.

One fan said, “Lena Dunham's Girls. I always feel like smacking some sense into all the characters.” Another replied, “I don't think there was a single character with a redeeming quality.” A third admitted, “I loved that show, but HARD agree. My toes curled every single episode from secondhand embarrassment.”

5. Veep (2012 – 2019)

Veep, Tehran, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Image Credit: Dundee Productions / HBO Entertainment.

Part of the appeal regarding Veep is that none of its characters have redeeming qualities. This is one of the rare exceptions of a show being better by not having any likable characters.

6. The Mist (2017)

The Mist, Russell Posner
Image Credit: Chris Reardon / Spike.

Based on the story by Stephen King, the characters in this adaptation are so bad that fans often find themselves rooting for the Mist to come out on top.

7. Tiger King (2020)

Tiger King, Joe Exotic
Image Credit: A Goode Films Production / Netflix.

Joe Exotic may have been a popular meme after the release of Tiger King, but it's clear he's not a good person in any way.

8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 – Present)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Danny DeVito, Chad L. Coleman, Kaitlin Olson
Image Credit: FX Productions.

While It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is hilarious and easily quotable, none of the main characters are likable in real life and have no redeeming qualities. One of the creators said his inspiration was for the show to be the anti-Friends.

9. Succession (2018 – 2023)

Succession Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook
Image Credit: Gary Sanchez Productions / Hyperobject Industries / HBO Entertainment.

Succession may have been one of the best shows in recent memory, but it's not known for its likable characters. Some of them are truly awful!

10. Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 – 2021)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: Ryan Seacrest Productions / E!.

The most popular response is Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Many point out that they are incredibly superficial but never seem intentionally malicious. 

Source: Reddit.

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Popular and Influential TV Shows of the 1960s