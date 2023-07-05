These Popular TV Shows Have Absolutely No Likeable Characters

Just because a show is popular doesn't mean it's guaranteed to have likable characters. Recently someone asked, “What show has no likable characters?” Here are the best responses.

1. Glee (2009 – 2015)

As Glee became less comedic and more dramatic, its characters became more and more unlikable. One character, in particular, went from being fun to downright miserable as they'd cry every two minutes.

2. Friends from College (2017 – 2019)

Viewers mention that Friends From College tries to take the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia approach by having its entire cast be awful people. It fails to stick the landing, and instead of laughing at its cast, we hate them.

3. How to Get Away with Murder (2014 – 2020)

How to Get Away with Murder starts by allowing viewers to sympathize with their characters. However, as the show goes on, it devolves into a complete mess.

4. Girls (2012 – 2017)

One fan said, “Lena Dunham's Girls. I always feel like smacking some sense into all the characters.” Another replied, “I don't think there was a single character with a redeeming quality.” A third admitted, “I loved that show, but HARD agree. My toes curled every single episode from secondhand embarrassment.”

5. Veep (2012 – 2019)

Part of the appeal regarding Veep is that none of its characters have redeeming qualities. This is one of the rare exceptions of a show being better by not having any likable characters.

6. The Mist (2017)

Based on the story by Stephen King, the characters in this adaptation are so bad that fans often find themselves rooting for the Mist to come out on top.

7. Tiger King (2020)

Joe Exotic may have been a popular meme after the release of Tiger King, but it's clear he's not a good person in any way.

8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 – Present)

While It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is hilarious and easily quotable, none of the main characters are likable in real life and have no redeeming qualities. One of the creators said his inspiration was for the show to be the anti-Friends.

9. Succession (2018 – 2023)

Succession may have been one of the best shows in recent memory, but it's not known for its likable characters. Some of them are truly awful!

10. Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 – 2021)

The most popular response is Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Many point out that they are incredibly superficial but never seem intentionally malicious.

Source: Reddit.