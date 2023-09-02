Overstaying Their Welcome: Examining 25 TV Shows That Went On for Far Too Long and the Reasons Why

It’s hard to say goodbye to a TV show you love. The characters seem like real people, and you’ll miss their adventures.

However, some shows make it easy to stop watching. Whether it’s improbable storylines, dumb dialogue, or questionable casting, some of us quit tuning in. The show may not be officially over, but we’re over it!

Sure, producers don’t want to say goodbye to their creations, or to those sweet paychecks. Here are just a number of shows that may have outlived their welcome in the end.

1. Glee

This started out as a great show. But its drama was a little too high-schooly, and its song-of-the-week novelty became boring, according to some fans. By the end, it felt like the show was just on to make more money.

What a waste!

2. The Walking Dead

Like zombies, this is a show that seemingly refused to die. It felt like the writers were just writing the same plotline for each episode. There was also the big cash grab of all the spinoff shows, which felt a lot like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3. Weeds

A dark comedy-drama about a widow who deals marijuana to support her family, Weeds ran for seven years. As the family got deeper and deeper into illegal activities, the show went, well, into the weeds.

4. The Flash

Several online forum members pointed out that “the fastest man alive” really wasn’t. Some fans think that the primary narrative got murky due to subplots and crossovers with other TV shows. Plus, it always felt like there was just someone faster than The Flash every episode.

5. Arrow

The Green Arrow comic character isn’t a real superhero, just a guy with good archery skills and the ability to punch bad guys in the face. Even so, the first few seasons were pretty good, but it fell into the trap once a show had been on too long. The writing and the acting didn't live up to the hype of the first few seasons.

6. Once Upon A Time

A fantasy-drama about a modern town filled with fairy-tale characters, OUAT just didn’t know when to write “The End.” A self-described “big fan” of the show said that after season 3, the show seemed to just go downhill after that season.

7. Bones

Yet another crime drama, but this one has a science-focused forensic anthropologist facing off against an FBI agent who believes in instinct and God. Unfortunately, the show’s creators introduced a romantic vibe. A lot of fans hated the romantic plot lines between the characters, feeling like it took away from the actual premise of the show.

8. Riverdale

This dark yet self-aware reimagining of the Archie comic book series has owned its weirdness since the beginning. The writers were having a great time, but some viewers weren’t. By the end of the show's run, the entire plot line was so confusing that it really didn't make any sense.

9. The Blacklist

This offbeat crime drama is about Raymond “Red” Reddington, a brilliant criminal who shares info with the FBI in return for immunity. Fans say the first few seasons were outstanding, but the show turned into a farce.

10. Dexter

Forensic technician by day, vigilante killer by night: That’s our Dexter! Yet this offbeat premise worked for some fans since Dexter hunts only for murderers who avoided punishment due to legal corruption or technicalities. The idea worked well until it didn’t.

11. Scrubs

At first, this quirky hospital comedy about working in healthcare and it really nailed it. But after three seasons, it became just another sitcom in a hospital, especially since the main characters started having children.

Kids: They ruin everything!

12. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

An unscripted show about rich people and their rich-people problems became a national obsession. At first, the show was fun to watch these rich people who made crazy mistakes. But as the family became bigger than the show and then the world, it became less fun to watch.

13. That ’70s Show

This surprise hit (pun intended) was fairly open about marijuana use, which was then illegal, and its portrayal of bored teens was spot-on. Kurtwood Smith was consistently hilarious as the main character’s caustic dad. But after five seasons, some fans had had enough.

14. Pretty Little Liars

A teen drama about a missing girl and her four clique-y friends could actually have turned into some fine, twisted writing. However, fans got tired of the silly plot devices from evil twins to a secret bunker that was maybe a spaceship.

15. The X-Files

The show’s uneasy mix of supernatural topics and government conspiracy never quite gelled into a coherent series, despite some inspired writing on episodes like “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose” and “Jose Chung’s ‘From Outer Space.'” Fans wanted to believe, but some of them couldn’t.

16. Westworld

The premise was genius: a Wild West theme park where wealthy visitors could live out their fantasies because the android park characters could not fight back. What could go wrong? Many fans loved the first season, but after that, it felt like the show went downhill. And then the show became a superhero show… it lost a lot of fans after that.

17. Supernatural

One forum member said this dark fantasy drama about a pair of brothers who fight supernatural beings was all right for the first five years. But the show, which was supposed to end way earlier in its run, lasted for years and years afterward. Plus, fans were not happy with how this iconic show ended.

18. House

British actor Hugh Laurie portrayed a brilliant but nasty diagnostician with an opiate addiction that rarely got in the way of his work. The show was critically acclaimed, but some fans said the writing ultimately lost its magic.

19. Family Guy

Seth MacFarlane’s animated, not-for-the-kiddies comedy began with such promise (and such nasty lampoons of U.S. culture). But he ran out of steam around season nine, and it felt like the show was either doing crazy, new plotlines that didn't stick or it was just repeating the same jokes over and over.

20. SpongeBob SquarePants

An animated series about a talking sponge sounds juvenile, yet it amassed a huge adult following after its 1999 debut. According to one forum user, the show started unraveling in season three when SpongeBob was given nastier dialogue that seemed out of place with the “friendly airhead” persona that fans loved.

21. Suits

Legal dramas are a dime a dozen, but Suits had an interesting twist: One of its main characters is a college dropout with a photographic memory who becomes an “associate” for one of the slick lawyers. Unfortunately, the show seemed to forget it was a legal thriller and seemed to focus more on office politics.

Your honor, they object!

22. American Horror Story

This anthology horror TV concept produces a yearly miniseries, with many of the same actors but different themes. Some horror is supernatural, while other arcs focus on human monsters. Although AHS has great production values, its storytelling just seems lazy.

23. How I Met Your Mother

It was fun for a while, especially the appalling antics from uber-alpha male Barney. The humor distracted viewers from seeing how shallow the characters were. Fans have stated that the characters feel unrealistic when they rewatch the show and the surprise ending wasn't a hit with fans.

24. Grey’s Anatomy

This hospital drama has been on for 19 years, and a 20th season was announced in May 2023. Some fans saw this show jumped the shark long ago. Maybe it's finally time to pull the plug on this show…

25. The Simpsons

This prime-time cartoon about a bickering family was controversial when it premiered, yet millions grew to love its witty social satire. But all good things must end – or should end, according to some fans, because the show is no longer funny.

