13 Awful TV Shows That People Can’t Stand

Some shows you can watch on repeat and still get the jokes years later, but then, there is some television which makes you wonder, “what were they thinking when they green-lit that.” It's guaranteed that there are series in this list you've never heard of and possibly don't want to hear of again! However, sometimes it's all a matter of personal opinion.

1. Super Train

With a dismal rating of 4.3 on IMDB, this nine-episode failure aimed to portray the tales of passengers aboard a nuclear-powered high-speed train journeying through the United States. “It's a super infamous show because it was the most expensive show ever produced and was very bad,” said one commenter.

2. My Mother The Car

Even the name of this one gives you a reason to cringe. However, someone in the 60s thought this was a great idea. IMDB describes it as “The story of the relationship between a man and his mother, the latter having been reincarnated as a 1928 Porter automobile.”

3. Baywatch Nights

While this spin-off of the drama “Baywatch” only got a 3.7 on IMDB, it ran for two seasons in the late 90s. The oddest thing about this show was that it became a supernatural sci-fi and was nothing remotely like the show it was born from.

4. Mrs. Browns Boys

This comedy show is beloved in both Britain and Australia, but American audiences, on the other hand, don't enjoy the humor. It stars Brendan O'Carroll as the often crass and outspoken Mrs. Brown.

5. Secret Life of The American Teenager

Imagine you're 15 and find yourself pregnant and have to go to school with the baby's father. It sounds like a grittier version of “Grease.” Despite getting poor reviews on IMDB, it ran from 2008 – 2013.

6. Melody Rules

According to one person, this early 90s sitcom “is known as New Zealand's worst sitcom of all time, and possibly one of the worst sitcoms ever. But, seriously, try making it through an entire episode. It's impossible.” The story revolves around Melody, a serious career woman, and her dysfunctional family.

7. What/if

This one-season wonder from 2019 starring Jane Levy was “supposed to be this thriller, but it's a wonderfully confusing mess,” according to one commenter.

8. Sunset Beach

This daytime soap about a woman who catches her fiance cheating and decides to start over in a Californian suburb racked up 755 episodes in its three-year run in the late 90s.

9. Hull High

People have a love-or-hate relationship with musical TV. Despite this being nominated as one of the worst television experiences, the musical comedy about kids and students at Cordell Hull High gets an 8.3 from fans on IMDB.

10. Hello, Larry

The plot of this comedy about the antics of a radio psychologist and his family may sound familiar as the storyline in “Frasier.” Like the latter, it was a spin-off of the top-rated 70s/80s sitcom “Different Strokes” but did not rise to the popularity of Kelsey Grammer's show.

11. Goodnight Sweetheart

Time travel — tick! Comedy — tick! A time travel comedy about a guy who uses it to cheat on his wife? Maybe not. This British show is basically about a man with two families attempting to keep them from finding out about one another.

12. The Starlost

Sometimes when a series starts, the plot makes you wonder how far the story can go. In this case, “The Starlost” lasted one season in the early 70s. The premise is that the protagonists must explore a “vast starship to find the controls to save it from destruction.”

13. L.A.'s Finest

Starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, this 2019 show got two seasons down before being canceled. This series was a spin-off of “Bad Boys,” where the character Sydney Burnett (Union) was introduced as Detective Marcus Burnett's younger sister.

